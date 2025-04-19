12 Signs From The Universe That You Are On The Wrong Path

In life it’s hard to know if your actions are taking you in the right direction or not. Sure, you may have done the research and laid out the steps, but how can you know if you are on the wrong path?

The universe is always sending messages and signals to guide our way through life. If you pay attention to the warning signs the universe sends, you can avoid making a wrong decision.

1. You’ve lost interest in something you loved

Getting to your life’s purpose is everyone’s dream. It can be a moving target, though. You may have thought you’d found that thing you truly love to do then, suddenly, you are no longer interested.

If the work you are doing no longer makes you feel good and you are having difficulty staying engaged, the universe is letting you know that this might not be the best path for you. Don't give it up right after starting, though! As leadership expert Josh Kaufman noted in his top-ranked Ted talk, the first 20 hours of learning something new can be uncomfortable.

So, if you're still newly on your path, losing interest might be a natural part of personal growth. If, however, you are experiencing many other signs on this list as well, it may be the universe telling you that you're on the wrong path.

2. You are unsettled

Another one of the signs from the universe that you are traveling down the wrong road is a constant desire for change.

Looking for new experiences is perfectly normal, but if you find yourself wanting to be anywhere but where you are, you need to take heed and keep looking for your purpose.

3. You’re super stressed

KrakenImages via Shutterstock

One of the biggest signs that you are on the wrong path is the presence of stress. Anxiety and irritation are the symptoms that let you know you’ve reached your breaking point.

If your mind is consumed with worry, your body is letting you know that something isn’t working. Signs of this stress can be shakiness, muscle aches, tension in your jaw and even a racing heart. It could be a job, a business venture, a relationship or finances, but it is definitely time to make a move.

4. You are often in pain

Unexplained chronic pain or illness are sure signs that your body is rebelling against you. The pain or sickness can be associated with what is going on in your life. As therapist Nicole Sachs shares, "There is a protective mechanism of the nervous system that so strong it literally informs the brain that it's time to send pain signals into your body that stop you in your tracks."

If you have ongoing pain or illness that cannot be medically justified, the issue may be subconscious, hidden in the deep recesses of your soul. Dig in and figure out what is out of alignment in your life.

5. You’re struggling to find joy

Do things that used to bring you happiness seem dull and irrelevant now? Joy is the key ingredient in living the life you want. If you can’t seem to find it, you are not living the life the universe intended for you.

The good thing about not having the joyfulness you seek is that when you find it, you will be able to immediately recognize it. Change direction and follow your internal happiness meter to get back on track.

6. You’re indulging too much

Nicoleta Ionescu via Shutterstock

If you’ve suddenly started eating too much, drinking more than usual or are partaking in other substances to forget what’s going on around you, the time has come to face the music with a clear mind.

We give ourselves excuses for overindulging at times. Maybe you tell yourself you work too hard and need "supplements" to relax. But this is a telltale sign you are not doing the right thing for yourself. What is the universe trying to tell you about the path that you are on?

7. Wherever you go, bad luck follows

Have you ever felt like everything in your life is going wrong? We’ve all been there, and it can be a really depressing experience. The silver lining is that you have an opportunity to change your misfortune.

Bad luck can be as simple as stubbing your toe or incurring unexpected expenses. They might be small in the big scheme of things, but if these instances are constant, you are likely on the wrong path and you need some redirection.

8. You’re a neat freak... or not

Being on one extreme or the other of the cleanliness spectrum can signify a lack of alignment with your life’s work. Some people compulsively clean to busy themselves instead of standing and dealing.

On the other hand, there are those that let clutter build up. In that situation, you may be overwhelmed or unmotivated and need to rethink where your life is headed. This isn't just a passing theory, as research published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology noted that "Clutter had a negative impact on psychological home and subjective well-being."

If your house is overly controlled or too cluttered, try getting back to something more comfortable. Then you can whether you're closer to being on the right path.

9. You distract yourself

Because you don’t like the direction your life is moving in, it’s not uncommon to create distractions to avoid thinking about it.

You may be going out and socializing too much. Meanwhile, your life is falling apart. If you habitually avoid confronting the things that need to adjust in your life, you are on the wrong path.

10. You are holding on to the past

TetianaKtv via Shutterstock

If you are hanging on to something you know doesn’t make you feel good, it’s time to let go. Sometimes we get comfortable in our unhappy circumstances and are afraid to make the necessary changes. Whether this is a story from your past that makes you feel bad about yourself, shame from something deeper or simply a bad habit, it might be time to let them go to get back on the right path.

The past gives us excuses for present and future failures. Letting go means taking accountability for our own actions and taking responsibility for creating new opportunities.

11. You ignore your intuition

We all have that little voice in our heads or a gut feeling when things are about to go terribly wrong. Intuition is a powerful human superpower and ignoring yours can be detrimental.

If you are having difficulty trusting your inner voice due to pressure from outside forces, you need to take a deep breath, get still, and figure out what you want to do.

12. A psychic tells you

The easiest way to find out if you are out of alignment is to go to a psychic. Going to a professional can help you to gain clarity and move forward.

Find someone you can trust and lean on them for guidance. Once you’ve identified what needs to change, take decisive action to get yourself on the right path.

What do you do when you are on the wrong path?

If you’ve found that you are misguided and want to get on the right track, the first thing you need to do is recognize the signs.

To do this, take time to yourself and clear the clutter from your mind. Pause a moment and take some deep breaths, try guided meditation or even just take a walk. Listen to your instincts and intuition and stick to your values. Don’t allow pressure and stress to force your hand.

Be open and non-judgmental. Anything is possible, so when life gives you lemons, pick yourself up and make lemonade.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.