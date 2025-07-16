Adopting a frugal lifestyle and mindset is hardly ever associated with a person's income — it's not just low-income people investing in frugality or the wealthy trying to save their money. Of course, lower income people are trying to save more money alongside an element of necessity, but for the most part, frugal habits look similar regardless of how much you make.

In fact, there are many things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money. It's about intentionality, consistency, and mentality more than it's about achieving wealth or sacrificing to save a few dollars. So, if you're thinking about switching to a more frugal lifestyle, your first step might be getting rid of these things in your home.

Here are 11 things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money

1. A million streaming and subscriptions services

Lysenko Andrii | Shutterstock

From monthly cosmetic subscriptions to streaming services on the TV, even frugal people making good money find ways to be more intentional about spending. They never go overboard with subscriptions, because they know that, at the end of the day, they can add up inconspicuously.

According to a Bango survey, 23% of Americans spend more than $1,200 on streaming and subscription services a year, and a great majority of that expense are things they're completely unaware of. They're paying for subscriptions they don't use or being overcharged when they're not tracking expenses, which is why these are some of the things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money.

Advertisement

2. Designer home decor

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Frugal people don't completely forgo decorating their homes or adding an element of self-expression to their spaces, but they are intentional about how much money they spend doing so. They're not interested in buying a $4,000 piece of abstract art or spending hundreds of dollars trying to make everything into a specific and unsustainable aesthetic.

With the average American spending thousands of dollars on home renovation and decorations every year, it's not surprising that frugal people are intentional about money in this industry amid urges, advertising, and peer pressure to overspend.

Advertisement

3. New furniture

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

One thing about frugal people is they're never going to waste money buying things brand new — whether it's furniture or clothing — when they can easily find alternatives at thrift stores and secondhand shops. In fact, buying new things is hardly ever worth it, not just because of declining quality across industries, but also because of depreciation.

When you buy a new car, a new piece of furniture, or clothes straight from the rack, they can only deteriorate from the price you bought them at. According to a survey from Avocado Green Mattress, 80% of people who bought "fast furniture" knew they wouldn't last long, but didn't have the money to buy quality pieces.

However, with the right planning and sourcing, finding quality pieces at thrift stores, vintage places, and secondhand stores can be easy, especially if you have the flexibility to wait for the right things.

Advertisement

4. Name-brand products

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

From cleaning products to food in their fridge, frugal people are almost always going to opt for generic versions of brand-name favorites to save money. Even if it seems subtle, making this intentional switch — oftentimes, in ways that doesn't sacrifice taste or quality — can save them a ton of money every year.

Considering generic alternatives almost always cost less than their brand name counterparts, according to a study from Consumer Reports, without all the extra branding, prestige, and aesthetic, it's an easy choice for frugal people.

Advertisement

5. Matching towels

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

Matching towel sets purely for the aesthetic are one of the things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money. At the end of the day, they're more worried about functionality and longevity than aesthetic, so they'll never waste quality towels or throw them out to ensure they all match across their bathrooms and kitchens.

Of course, many people who overspend on things like clothing and home decor struggle with impulsive spending habits, urged by emotional distress or complex emotions to seek instant gratification by making purchases that they don't really need.

So, at the heart of a frugal person's lifestyle isn't cheapness or a budget, it's their emotional coping skills and intelligence. They don't need to buy matching towel sets or a new outfit online to deal with their mental health struggles.

Advertisement

6. Single-use products

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Whether it's paper towels, plastic bags, or single-use water bottles, these kinds of convenient, yet wasteful, products are some of the things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money. While reusable items are often cheaper and more long-lasting than their single-use counterparts, they're also more sustainable.

Like a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests, sustainability and environmentally conscious decisions are integrated into a frugal mentality. They're already making conscious decisions about consumerism and waste, so sustainability is quick to follow in their everyday lives.

Advertisement

7. Decorative pillows

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Similar to other decorative furnishings and decor in their homes, pillows — simply for aesthetic reasons, not for comfort or practical use — are one of the things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money. They don't mind spending money on things that bring them joy or add value to their life, but decorative pillows and random home decor usually aren't worth the price tag.

While other households are spending consistently on home decor year after year, according to a 2024 survey from Houzz, frugal people are cutting back — investing their money on parts of their home that make life easier, more fulfilling, and comfortable.

Advertisement

8. Single-use coffee pods

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Rather than investing in a Keurig and consistently buying single-use coffee pods, which are often more expensive and wasteful than alternatives, frugal people make more cost-effective choices. Whether it's making a batch of coffee in the morning or buying bottles that last them all week, they'd prefer to consciously spend less on pods they'll throw away every time.

Part of the frugal mentality is making small changes and intentional decisions around daily rituals. So, whether it's commuting to work, getting ready for the day, or making their morning coffee, they're not afraid to experiment with cost-effective alternatives that save them a bit of money every day.

Advertisement

9. Unnecessary appliances

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

From duplicate kitchen appliances to unused ones taking up space in their kitchen, frugal people refuse to keep things that don't add value to their lives. They're intentional about the big purchases they make in their everyday lives, even if that means spending more and planning purchases for things like a coffee machine or a blender.

At the end of the day, frugal people just want to invest in things that they can keep forever, so if that means spending more on quality of longevity, rather than having a million of the same appliances, they'll do so.

Advertisement

10. TVs in every room

AT Production | Shutterstock

Not only are overpriced huge TVs completely unnecessary, having one in every room is unsustainable. It's distracting, but it's also a huge commitment financially, coupled with the cable TV, streaming subscriptions, and electricity costs it takes to run them all.

It's one of the things you'll never see in a frugal person's home even if they make good money, because they're intentional about how they spend their free time, just like how they spend their money.

Advertisement

11. Excessive holiday decor

bbernard | Shutterstock

Frugal people will probably have a Christmas tree or carved pumpkins on their porch in the fall, but when it comes to excessive holiday decorations, they avoid spending too much. They're not only intentionally about purchases that don't last forever, they don't mind finding cost-effective ways to enjoy holidays and quality time with their families that don't involve spending money.

Especially amid inflationary pressures and rising costs, something many people are already concerned about in the realm of holiday spending, it's not shocking that frugal people would prioritize scaling back their decor.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.