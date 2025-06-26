Could you be sabotaging your personal well-being and your wallet by forgoing intentionality at home? Even if they seem like subtle and innocent choices, everything from furniture to home decor can make a difference in attracting energy into your life. In some cases, you could even be turning away opportunities for abundance by refusing to make changes in alignment with feng shui ideals and principles.

Even if you're not necessarily knowledgeable about energy and the intentional Chinese art of organizing "chi," it's still possible to leverage feng shui principles to support personal, social, and financial abundance in your living space. From choosing decorations, to rearranging furniture, and managing the kinds of animals and plants you keep inside, sometimes it's tiny changes to your house that can make a big difference in attracting money.

Here are 11 tiny changes to your house that can make a big difference in attracting money

1. Remove clutter from entryways

According to a study from the University of Connecticut, removing clutter and messiness from your home can help to protect your mental health — reducing stress, promoting a more positive attitude, and sparking clarity. When you let trash and clutter pile up, it's not just a hindrance to personal well-being and productivity, it's also blocking energy from moving into and throughout your home.

Especially when there's shoes, furniture, and unnecessary clutter blocking your entryway, you could be blocking abundance and positive energy from entering your space. So, be intentional with what you put at the entrance to your home or safe spaces, even if that means adding to a positive ambience with a comfortable rug, positive artwork, or a nice candle.

2. Get rid of any dead plants

Feng shui experts suggest that having fresh flowers, greenery, and lively plants in your home can help to manifest wealth and abundance, but when you start forgoing nurturing and caring for them, that energy is quickly sabotaged.

It's one of the tiny changes to your house that can make a big difference in attracting money — simply removing dead plants and caring for them more intentionally. Nature brings an aura of clarity and peace, but dead plants and flowers only sabotage the flow of positive "chi," serving as a symbol of malnourishment, negative energy, and lacking intention.

3. Take trash out of closets

Feng shui educator Anjie Cho argues that no matter how adverse we are to acknowledging it, trash is symbolic. It's literally everything we don't want in our lives anymore — all of the trash we're getting rid of — so when we hold it in a closed space or leave it in an open container, that energy can easily reintroduce itself into our lives.

To protect your abundance, clarity, and positivity, make sure you're being intentional with where you store and how you dispose of your trash. Don't leave it in a closed room or closet with no ventilation. Make sure you keep a lid on it, even in spaces like the kitchen or bathroom.

Most importantly, treat it with respect and dispose of it on time — even the things that we don't want anymore are deserving of respect and intention.

4. Move mirrors away from doors

Feng shui expert Suzanne Roynon suggests that mirror placement in our homes is more powerful than we can even imagine, as they tend to mirror, multiply, and replicate the things they're pointed at. So, if you have a mirror facing your bed, you're only replicating the kind of rest and fatigue you experience when you go to sleep, which could easily sabotage productivity and energy during the day.

Even when they're placed in the entryway of a home, they mirror and repel the energy that's coming in, blocking any positive energy or abundance from truly flowing into and around your living space.

5. Be intentional with artwork

Think about the home decor and artwork that's currently in your living space. How often do you find yourself looking at it? When people come over, do they take note of it or make comments about it? Chances are, you're probably noticing it more often than you realize as you navigate through everyday life.

So, be intentional with the kinds of images, artwork, and scenes you introduce into your home. If you're only ever hanging up dark, gloomy, and negative images, you're only ever going to see and introduce that energy into your space. Instead, opt for images and scenes that make you feel empowered and uplifted, the kinds that can easily bring abundant energy into your home.

6. Clean under the bed

Even if there's abundant opportunities or energy coming into your life, you'll never be able to fully realize them if you're struggling with chronic stress, fatigue, or burnout. Be intentional about your sleep patterns and setting up routines that allow you to get the best sleep you can.

One of the tiny changes to your house that can make a big difference in attracting money is cleaning out the space in, around, and under your bed. If you're using space underneath your bed for storage, trash, or clutter, you could be sabotaging your quality of rest. That clutter not only radiates chaotic and busy energy into your bed and restful space, it sabotages your ability to truly rest and unwind.

7. Keep social spaces open

Especially in social spaces in your home, you should never have a piece of furniture that forces someone to sit with their back to the door or an entrance. It not only keeps people from soaking up the energy and intention that's coming into the room, it tends to block them off from the newness and social interactions.

One of the tiny changes to your house that can make a big difference in attracting money is restructuring your living space and furniture set-up with more intention. Whether that means crafting space for social connection, turning furniture toward entrances, or ensuring there's a flow through the entire space, thinking about energy when you're redecorating is essential.

8. Use wealth symbols

There are a number of colors, symbols, and objects — from red doormats to fishtanks — that can manifest wealth and abundance into your life. Especially if you're buying and using these things in your home with a special intention, they can be one of the tiny changes to your house that can make a big difference in attracting money.

Even specific plants, like the "money tree," can be powerful feng shui symbols to keep in your home that add another layer of support if you're on a financial journey toward abundance.

9. Leverage natural light

Natural light isn't just emotionally and physically healing, like a study from Environmental Health Insights suggests, it's also important for cultivating positive energy and intention in your home. It can quite literally cleanse the energy of your space, if you're intentional about rearranging furniture and structuring your home in a way that embraces that light over artificial options.

So, whether that means opening the curtains or adding new windows to your home, leveraging natural light can be one of the tiny changes you make that have a big impact on your ability to attract money and abundance.

10. Buy fresh flowers

Whether they're flourishing house plants or fresh flowers, having natural greenery in your home is one of the tiny changes that can make a big difference in attracting money and abundance.

By cleansing the energy of literal toxins in your space, like a study from NASA suggests, and reducing personal stress levels for the people living inside it, having plants ensures you're being intentional with good energy at home.

11. Fix any broken appliances

If you have something broken in your home — whether it's a dishwasher, a door hinge, or a window — chances are you're spreading negative energy that's sabotaging your abundance and wealth. When we fix something, we're nurturing a more positive energy, but when we let it sit in a state of chaos or disarray, that's the kind of energy we're promoting.

Of course, not everyone has the opportunity, knowledge, or money to fix everything that's broken in their living space, but being intentional about making a plan, treating objects with care, and avoiding ignorance toward these objects can help to protect positive energy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.