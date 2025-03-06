While none of us have a crystal ball to determine the future, there just may be a few weird but accurate signs someone will be a millionaire one day, determining if someone will hit the metaphorical jackpot when it comes to their financial situation. People who encounter financial abundance often demonstrate consistent attitudes toward financial success that allow them to prosper.

While the initial indicators may seem a bit strange, they are surprisingly accurate, pointing to the mindset and habits that help people get on the path of financial wealth. It often has nothing to do with just pure luck and fortune; rather, it's all about perspective, how they work, and how they approach challenges differently from the average person.

Here are 11 weird but accurate signs someone will be a millionaire one day

1. They can't resist learning about money

Even if they may not have much of it, people who eventually experience an abundance of financial success are always expanding their knowledge about money. People who are destined for wealth read books, listen to podcasts, and watch videos about investing and entrepreneurship, all to give themselves the skills they will need down the road.

Giving ourselves the opportunity to continue learning throughout our entire lives enables us to lead a successful life. According to sociologist Tracy Brower, "Learning can be a pathway to something new and to reinventing your future. This optimistic future-viewpoint is a source of happiness."

When it comes to being the wealthiest you can be, every learning point counts. And as one of the weird but accurate signs someone will be a millionaire one day, it's an essential lesson we can all learn from.

2. They're obsessed with efficiency

Whether it's optimizing their daily routines or automating tasks, someone who will become a millionaire one day will often prioritize making the most of their time.

That means focusing on financial prosperity and outsourcing all of their day-to-day tasks — childcare, household chores, errands — in order to spend more time focusing on high-priority tasks that will earn them more money.

Their efficiency also extends into financial planning, allowing them to budget effectively, minimize debt, and make wiser investments. While some people believe that obsessing over efficiency can lead to unhappiness and dissatisfaction, people who become wealthy know that they will have time once they've gained as much time as possible.

3. They're unapologetically cheap in certain areas

According to accountant and financial planner Tom Corley, who studied wealthy people's habits for five years, the most financially successful individuals often focused on frugality and made smart spending decisions.

In order to become wealthy, you need to be aware of what is worth investing in and what is not. Future millionaires are people who buy foods that are not brand name. They are people who hunt for discounts at furniture stores. They don't buy what they want; they only purchase what they need.

However, they may be splurging on high-quality investments. Being cheap when it comes to certain areas is a strategic way to save for even bigger and better opportunities.

4. They can't stop talking about opportunities

People who have accrued financial wealth or consistently have it on their radar are often talking about potential business ideas, investment opportunities, and new ways to make money — even if others around them couldn't care less.

Around every corner is something new they can try to increase their wealth. According to business author and global enterprise performance expert Bernard Marr, "Success in work and life often depends on spotting and grabbing opportunities as they present themselves. It's an important skill, and one that many of the most successful and powerful entrepreneurs and business people of the world have turned into quite a lot of money."

Not only do they talk, but they also often have a plan of action detailed and ready to make a reality. When people who want to achieve financial success have opportunities in mind to make it happen, they may as well put it out into the universe by talking about it and manifesting their desires.

5. They have a side hustle or two

Another of the weird but accurate signs someone will be a millionaire one day is their tendency to take on other jobs or side hustles. They don't rely on just one source of income and are always looking for ways to put their skills to work.

Even if they have a full-time job, they participate in side gigs to earn extra money and spend time taking on new roles. According to a survey from Bankrate, the average amount a person can earn from a side hustle per month is $891. This can have a significant impact on a future millionaire's financial stability, and also proves that they indeed have the motivation and drive many wealthy people possess.

6. They value time more than money

Time is probably the most valuable asset for people who will one day become millionaires. Unlike money, time is a finite resource that cannot be regained. Future millionaires often turn down small opportunities that would waste their time in favor of things that will generate long-term wealth.

According to research published in Current Opinion in Psychology, prioritizing time over money benefits emotional well-being, giving people the mental capacity they need to do what it takes to achieve financial prosperity.

7. They don't watch TV

Wealthy individuals tend to be selective about how they spend their time. According to Corley's findings, he shared that wealthy people prioritize other hobbies over watching television, such as reading biographies and books about success, and focusing on self-improvement.

"The common variable among the wealthy is how they make productive use of their time," Corley explained. "The wealthy are not avoiding watching TV because they have some superior human discipline or willpower. They just don't think about watching much TV because they are engaged in some other habitual daily behavior — reading."

His research also found that only 6% of the wealthy class watch reality shows, compared to 78% of the "poorer" class.

8. They're the odd one out in conversations

One of the weird but accurate signs someone will be a millionaire one day is often being seen as the ones with a different perspective, whether it comes to their financial goals, career choices, or long-term vision. Because they are such outliers, they may feel like they don't belong in certain social groups or conversations.

While other people may be discussing their weekend plans over dinner or engaging in other small talk, they may be discussing a new business proposal or improved ways they can budget their money.

Even if these topics of conversation may seem boring to others, the ones who get the ball rolling by bringing them up in discussions often yield the most successful results.

9. They know the value of failure

Failure does not deter future millionaires. In fact, it motivates them. They understand that every one of their failures is a stepping stone toward their end goals, and they aren't afraid to take calculated risks to learn from those mistakes.

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, revealed that a comfortability of failure is what launched her success. "My dad growing up encouraged me and my brother to fail... It's really allowed me to be much freer in trying things and spreading my wings in life," she recalled. Blakey also revealed that her father would ask her daily, "What have you failed at today?" and encouraged her to try new things and embrace failure.

Speaker and mental health advocate Rayi Noormega added that embracing that failure means you're growing as a person. "When you grow as a person, you grow in life. You start doing things differently and eventually succeed. You no longer regret your actions because you were scared of failing; now, you do them and hope for failure. Because no matter how scary it can be to grow, you're learning and becoming a better person."

10. They have a disciplined morning routine

A structured routine to set the tone for the day is something that highly successful people prioritize. They wake up early, drink water, stretch, and plan out the day ahead of them, viewing every morning as an opportunity to better themselves.

Research from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that having a consistent morning routine leads to better decision-making skills. Morning routines that are focused on setting goals, physical movement, and mindfulness activate the prefrontal cortex. Stress hormone cortisol is also at its peak in the morning.

Having a structured wake-up routine regulates a person's mind and prevents mental fatigue later in the day. For future millionaires, every morning means a fresh start to improve anything about themselves they wish to work on.

11. They view money as a tool, not an end goal

Future millionaires know that money is not just a means to an end. For them, money is not the goal, but rather, the vehicle to their ambitions, whether it's about investing in new projects or gaining more financial freedom.

For example, someone who wants to achieve financial wealth might not want this wealth for the sake of having a hefty bank account, but to live a comfortable life where they can pursue their passion projects or fund goals that have meaning to them.

Viewing money as a tool is one of the weird but accurate signs someone will be a millionaire one day, as their main goal isn't to acquire wealth to have it, but to use it to their advantage. The real end goal is often not the money itself, but about the accomplishments it can help facilitate.

