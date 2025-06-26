There are two types of people in this world: those who save money and those who spend money like they don't have bills to pay. For many frugal people, they actively seek out ways to cut costs — it may seem like extra stress at first, but that dedication to saving money eventually leads to more of it invested in their retirement account. However, for those who spend money as if it's nothing, frugal people can instantly notice certain things about someone who wastes money that most people can't.

Call them judgmental or a cheapskate, but if there's one thing frugal people know how to do, it's save a quick buck. Perhaps it's their strict upbringing or their strategic thinking, but many frugal individuals find it hard to justify spending hundreds of dollars on certain costs. Now, does this mean that people who waste money should feel bad about their spending habits? Of course not — as long as they can afford it and it makes them happy, then by all means, go for it. That said, just because someone can doesn't mean they always should, which is why people who waste money should learn a thing or two from their frugal friends.

11 things frugal people can spot immediately about someone who wastes money:

1. They make constant impulse purchases

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Frugal people can tell right away when someone shops with their feelings instead of their brain. If someone's constantly buying random stuff just because it looked good in the moment, they notice.

If a person feels stressed out, most people choose to go shopping and spend hundreds on products they probably don't need. Blame it on their upbringing, but many who waste money were never taught how to save. As a result, they aren't afraid to spend hundreds of dollars if it means getting that on-brand Dyson or the best hair care products. Do they realize it's wasteful? Of course. Still, that doesn't stop them from making constant impulse buys.

According to a study published in the Journal of Hospitality & Tourism Research, Impulse buyers typically seek pleasure in what they purchase, even when the purchase is unplanned or brings guilt. So, while frugal people might see it as wasteful, this won't stop a wasteful person from overspending, leading to regret and stress in the long run.

Advertisement

2. They're obsessed with name brands

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

If someone refuses to buy the store-brand version of anything, a frugal person clocks it instantly. To frugal people, it's just paying for the label — and wasting cash doing it.

There are two types of people: those who are unafraid to get off-brand stuff and those who are obsessed with only buying name-brand. It's unfortunate, but many people were brought up in a world in which buying a name brand was considered the cool thing to do. Not wanting to be teased in school, these individuals would beg their parents for only the best cups, supplies, and shoes that were trending, causing them to become obsessed with maintaining appearances. In retrospect, these people didn't have the wrong idea; after all, most people are highly judgmental.

According to a study published in 2019, faces paired with richer clothing were more likely to be viewed as competent. Still, as people age, they gradually begin to stop caring as reality sets in and they realize they must settle for what's comfortable, not for what's more expensive. However, for those who are wasteful, they constantly justify their actions, causing them a huge headache in the long run.

Advertisement

3. They dine out all the time

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

It's understandable why people wouldn't want to cook all the time. After spending eight hours working for minimum wage, the last thing someone wants to do is make their day worse by spending an hour or two cooking up dinner and washing dishes. Still, most frugal people find themselves doing so to save a quick buck.

Grabbing takeout every day might feel convenient, but to a frugal person, it's a flashing neon sign that someone's spending way more than they need to. They see those daily lunch orders and dinner DoorDash splurges and think, “You know you could’ve just cooked, right?”

Now, don't get it twisted: there's nothing wrong with dining out from time to time. Regardless of what frugal people might think, it's exhausting to cook every single day. Even so, eating out too much can be a bad thing. According to the American Council on Science and Health, compared to those who dined out less than once a week, those who dined out two or more times a week were 50% more likely to pass away. So, while people who waste money might not see eating out as a bad thing, too much of it can be a bad thing. This is why it's important to have a budget and budget accordingly.

Advertisement

4. They ignore sales or discounts

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Frugal people are the first to hit the clearance rack. If they see you buying stuff at full price without even glancing at the discounts, they know right away you’re not trying to save. If someone ignores sales or discounts, frugal people can spot them immediately as someone who wastes money.

To frugal people, it's wild to think that people go grocery shopping without first looking up coupons or promo codes before checking out. In their eyes, it doesn't matter if the money is there to spend; why wouldn't someone want to save a quick buck? They're convinced that this type of mentality is bound to leave them stressed and overspent.

According to medical director and doctor Joel L. Young, M.D., "Compulsive spending can land you in debt, wreck your relationships, and cause depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and other mental health problems." Nevertheless, frugal people can't really help those who are determined to waste their money. It's unfortunate, but if someone chooses to spend their entire paycheck on non-discounted items because they dislike checking out deals, they'll do so regardless of their friends' or family's opinions.

Advertisement

5. Their subscriptions are out of control

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

From Netflix to DoorDash, a thing frugal people can spot immediately about someone who wastes money is if they have too many subscriptions. Now, they're not being judgmental, but sometimes, subscriptions can pile up and cost a fortune. According to a CNET survey, the average person spends almost $1,000 a year on subscriptions.

Despite this fact, many people continue to use subscription services because they convince themselves that they need them. In their head, they can't live without their Spotify account or their Netflix account, so if they have to spend a hundred dollars to keep these services, so be it.

All of those subscriptions add up and can be a real money waster, which may or may not impact someone depending on how much money they have to throw around. So, while there's nothing wrong with having a few subscriptions, be careful: overspending on subscriptions is the quickest way to drain a person's bank account.

Advertisement

6. They're always upgrading their electronics

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

The second a new phone, TV, or kitchen gadget drops, some people are already adding it to their cart, even if the old one works fine. Despite how basic the upgrade may be, wasteful people can't help themselves. In their eyes, keeping up with appearances is worth it. Frugal people see that pattern and immediately think, "There goes another paycheck."

Whether it's upgrading their TV or stove, people who waste money can't help but spend thousands of dollars to keep up with everyone else. In their mind, they reason with it by convincing themselves that newer is always better. But, as most people know, this isn't always the case. For instance, according to the Department of Energy, concrete is the most durable material for building a building, yet, according to PBS, most homes feature wooden frames So, while they might be upgrading their life to flex on social media or to their friends, in all honesty, they're wasting their money and their time.

Advertisement

7. They don’t believe in budgeting for a night out

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

If you're the type to show up to dinner with no spending limit, a frugal friend notices. They might not say it out loud, but they're quietly horrified when the check comes. Most frugal people have a budget when they go out. Whether they're dining out or hanging with friends, frugal people can't help but set aside the cost for things and, most importantly, refuse to overspend to stay within their means.

From overspending to simply never paying attention to how much they're spending, people who aren't careful with their money don't know when to stop. Perhaps it's because they don't have as many financial worries as most people around them, but they simply can't fathom not getting whatever it is they want. As a result, they have zero self-control over how much they spend. According to a 2018 study, budgets are important, as even something as simple as mental budgeting can improve personal financial management. Despite this, people who waste money simply don't care enough to jot down how much they're willing to spend, causing them to possibly go 'broke' at the end of the month.

Advertisement

8. They throw away things that could totally be reused

Gordonkoff | Shutterstock

While there's nothing wrong with throwing away plastic containers and spoons, certain things like clothes, kitchen towels, or grocery bags can absolutely be reused. Frugal people know this, which is why they have a fridge stocked with little kitchen condiments.

Tossing out perfectly good containers, grocery bags, or leftover takeout sauces? Yeah, frugal people see that and silently scream. To them, that’s just money in the trash.

Sorry to say this, but it should be a crime to throw away a perfectly reusable plastic bag in favor of buying bathroom bags instead. Even if someone is rich beyond measure, this doesn't mean they should be wasteful. Free condiments to free utensils, all of this should be used before being disregarded. Not only is this better for people's wallets, but it's also better for the environment. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, "Reduction and reuse are the most effective ways you can save natural resources, protect the environment, and save money." So, for those who are wasteful, take a page out of a frugal person's notebook and reuse until you can't anymore.

Advertisement

9. They buy new clothes for every occasion

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

There's no greater excitement than going out on a date or going out with your closest friends, but if you won’t wear the same thing twice and insist on a shopping trip before every party or date, a frugal person is already side-eyeing your closet — and your credit card bill. Frugal people don't want to be judgmental, but does someone really need a new outfit for every single occasion?

While there's nothing wrong with looking beautiful, someone can still look and feel beautiful even if they're wearing last week's clothing. From doing their makeup differently to adding different jewelry, there's a way to remake an outfit into something new without spending a fortune.

Even so, what people actively decide to do with their money isn't anyone's business. Ultimately, if they choose to spend money on an outfit, that's their decision. But remember: sometimes, reusing the same clothes and simply restyling them differently can have the same effect without costing a fortune.

Advertisement

10. They’re always paying extra for convenience

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Ordering groceries, using express shipping, paying to skip lines — it adds up fast. Frugal people understand the appeal, but they're also thinking you could’ve done that yourself and saved $20. It's understandable why people overpay for convenience. In a world that's becoming increasingly busy, nobody wants to get out of their pajamas and go to Food Lion to spend an hour or two grocery shopping when they can get someone else to do it for them.

Still, there's no denying how wasteful this slowly becomes. This is why frugal people can immediately spot someone who wastes money when they overpay for convenience.

There's no denying that paying for convenience comes with a cost. Always ordering on DoorDash is the quickest way to drain someone's bank account. Even so, this doesn't mean people who waste money have to give up on convenience completely. While convenience is great, balance is greater. So, don't be afraid to switch weeks, alternating between ordering out and going in person, which allows you to be more mindful of your spending.

Advertisement

11. They're always redecorating their spaces

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Switching out your decor every few months might look cute, but frugal people see the price tags behind it. They’re all about making things last, not changing the vibe every time the seasons do. Let's face it: there comes a point at which redecorating is completely unnecessary. While it might feel good to buy new bedsheets, it isn't always necessary.

That being said, this doesn't mean people shouldn't change their environment from time to time. After all, spicing up that decor is bound to lead to happiness and a boost in creativity. Still, people should be mindful of their spending habits and make sure they aren't overspending. Keep a budget, and don't go over it, no matter how tempting it may be.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.