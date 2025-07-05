Frugal people often get a reputation for being stingy, but most of them are actually incredibly strategic. Others may think they're depriving themselves, but the truth is that they’re just deliberate about what’s worth the money and what’s not. And interestingly, they do splurge sometimes, but it’s almost never on flashy or impulsive things. Instead, they’re the first to spend a little more upfront when they know it’ll pay off down the line.

Their spending habits often appear unusual to outsiders. Why spend more on something when there’s a cheaper version available? But frugal people think long-term. They’ve learned that a $40 item that lasts five years is cheaper than a $10 one that breaks every six months. They know how to recognize quality, efficiency, and value, and they’re not afraid to invest in them.

These are 11 small things frugal people splurge on that actually save them money

1. High-quality kitchen tools

Replacing broken spatulas every six months adds up. Frugal people know that a good chef’s knife, sturdy cutting board, or solid set of pots and pans will last for years, or sometimes decades.

They’d rather spend $80 once on a tool that performs beautifully than cycle through five cheap ones that warp, crack, or break. Bonus: cooking becomes easier and more enjoyable, which also reduces takeout spending.

2. Durable footwear

Blisters and replacements get expensive. Frugal people buy comfortable, supportive shoes made to last. While others go through multiple pairs of bargain boots or fast-fashion sneakers, frugal folks repair soles, polish leather, and wear their shoes for years.

The upfront price might sting, but the long-term savings (and comfort) more than make up for it.

3. LED light bulbs

This boring purchase quietly saves money every single month. Yes, they cost more than the old-school kind, but they last way longer and use a fraction of the energy.

Frugal people love purchases that keep paying off without any extra work. One small investment, and suddenly your electric bill is just a little lower forever. Not glamorous, but very effective.

4. Reusable food storage

A drawer full of mismatched takeout containers doesn’t count. Frugal folks invest in sturdy, stackable glass or BPA-free containers that last for years, seal well, and don’t leak.

They save money by cooking at home, and save even more by storing leftovers properly. No more wasted food or melted plastic lids. Plus, they’re better for the planet, which matters to many budget-conscious people, too.

5. A good thermostat (or just smart heating habits)

Frugal people know how to make a heating bill drop without freezing all winter. They often invest in programmable thermostats that reduce energy waste automatically. They’ll spend the money once, then watch it quietly save them every month.

Even without smart tech, they’ll splurge on heavy curtains or draft blockers to keep things efficient. It’s all about comfort without waste.

6. Quality clothing basics

They don't need a massive wardrobe. They focus on purchasing pieces they know will hold up. They don’t buy 15 cheap T-shirts. They buy three that won’t stretch, pill, or fade.

Frugal people avoid fast fashion cycles by focusing on fit, fabric, and longevity. A well-made pair of jeans or a jacket that lasts for five seasons ends up being far cheaper than buying new ones every year.

7. Water filters

They’d rather not haul bottled water home or pay for repairs caused by hard water. A decent water filter pitcher, under-sink system, or faucet attachment isn’t just about taste.

This purchase is all about avoiding the long-term costs of bad tap water. Filters protect appliances, reduce bottled water costs, and encourage healthier habits. It’s a simple purchase that adds up in ways most people don’t think about until it’s too late.

8. Rechargeable batteries

Frugal people purchase the kind of batteries you only need to buy once, and wish you’d bought sooner. They cost more upfront, but once you’ve made the switch, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it earlier.

Frugal people love anything that replaces a constant small expense with a one-time purchase. Whether it’s for remotes, flashlights, or game controllers, rechargeable batteries quietly pay for themselves dozens of times over.

9. Haircuts (yes, really)

A cheap haircut can cost more when you have to fix it or hide it. Frugal people aren’t necessarily DIY-ing everything. They’ll pay more for a haircut that grows out well, flatters their face, and doesn’t need constant maintenance.

It saves money on re-dos, extra products, and the quiet shame of regrettable bangs. Quality services that prevent bigger costs down the line? Always worth it.

10. A quality mattress

Sleep deprivation has a price, and they’re not paying it. Frugal people aren’t out here buying thousand-dollar bed sets for show, but they will invest in a mattress that supports their health and lasts a decade.

A bad night’s sleep can lead to medical costs, productivity drops, and yes, more spending. A good mattress is the kind of investment that saves you from a lot of invisible costs.

11. Reusable cleaning supplies

They don’t love throwing money in the trash every time they clean. From washable mop heads to microfiber cloths and refillable spray bottles, frugal folks reduce waste and recurring expenses.

Sure, a pack of paper towels is cheap, but not when you buy them every week for years. Budget-minded people think in patterns, and they know that reusable is often cheaper, cleaner, and kinder to the environment.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.