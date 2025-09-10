Alongside pressures from social media, influencers online, and a consumerist culture that profits when people spend money they don't have, it can be difficult to save money without judging yourself and internalizing unrealistic expectations around finances. Whether it's shopping weekly, going to luxury grocery stores, or maintaining a certain aesthetic lifestyle, insurmountable debt comes quickly when you start to fall into the trap of overspending.

However, there are a number of frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does. You're not alone if you're saving money and making compromises, shopping secondhand, or opting for generic alternatives — you're actually just living life in a smarter, more financially intentional way.

Here are 11 frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does

1. Reusing gift wrap

Where there are certain etiquette rules to regifting and reusing gift wrap — that people who don't follow may be judged more harshly for doing — everyone's done it at least once in their life. Of course, the gift inside is almost always more sentimental and intentional than the wrapping itself, so why not save money that you could invest in the present by reusing it?

Many of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does revolve around their discomfort with money. Either they lack financial literacy, grew up in a household where money was uncomfortable to discuss, or they equate price with quality — all things that make overstating spending and flaunting wealth second nature.

2. Using coupons

Even if the people in a rush at the grocery store judge you for clipping coupons or "holding up the line," it's one of the frugal things that pretty much everyone secretly does. If they have a random gift card, a coupon offering online, or a loyalty program on their phone, they're going to use it to save money, so it's ironic that they hold people — especially those using paper coupons and deals — to a different standard.

Especially considering many people use and share coupons in their everyday lives, particularly women, according to a survey from Ping Mobile, even people not adamantly saving money are bound to use a coupon while shopping at least once.

3. Making coffee at home

According to a Statista study, the average consumer spends nearly $50 monthly on coffee outside of their homes, which is why investing in their own ingredients and tools up front can be a great money-saving investment for coffee drinkers. Even if it takes a little more planning, investment, and effort, saving $50 a month on coffee shop trips before work can make all the difference.

However, in our hyper-consumerist world, where even a Starbucks cup is a signal of status, it's not surprising that this is one of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does. Nobody is buying coffee every single day outside of their house, unless, of course, they have the kind of disposable income where it doesn't actually matter.

4. Buying drugstore makeup

Many people feed into consumerist culture and spend more money than they really have for a few main reasons, whether it's impulsive habits, coping with complex emotions, or seeking belonging when they don't feel like they fit in. According to the American Psychological Association, this cultural shift toward consumerism puts people in uncertain and unstable financial situations, amplifying their day-to-day struggles.

Buying drugstore makeup or opting for generic food alternatives at the store are some of the frugal things people judge you for when they fuel their identity with status. They believe that buying the most expensive items or flaunting their luxury purchases makes them seem more valued and important, even at the expense of their financial well-being.

Of course, it's one of the things that everyone does to save money, so even if it feels like you're "left out" or "behind," chances are you're just more financially responsible than someone overspending on things they don't need with money they don't have.

5. Driving an old car

Buying a brand-new car is often a bad financial investment for the majority of people who don't have tons of disposable income to throw around. Not only does it lose a great deal of its value the second you drive it off the lot, but it often comes with a ton of maintenance and additional costs.

Yet, driving around a used or old car is still one of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does, despite what you see online or on social media. It's the financially responsible decision for most people — giving them a chance to avoid overpriced insurance or monthly payments and instead save money for the future.

6. Living in an unaesthetic home

Especially with the emergence of influencers online and social media, it's not surprising that so many people are overspending to "fit in" with unrealistic and unaffordable expectations. Even when it comes to crafting their living spaces and wardrobes, there's always pressure to spend money you don't have for the sake of belonging and status.

However, living in an "unaesthetic" home is one of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does. Nearly 60% of the country is struggling to afford basic necessities so, of course, it's unrealistic to assume that everyone is also responsibly spending on things like home decor, holiday decorations, or aesthetically curated homes.

7. Having an old cellphone

Many people fall into the pressure trap of swapping out their fully functioning devices for the newest, flashiest, and most expensive upgrade, even if they don't necessarily have the money to afford it. With societal expectations, the dangers of comparison culture, and pressure the minute they scroll on social media, it can be hard to avoid it.

However, saving money by avoiding things like unnecessary cellphone upgrades — even if it seems innocent, with a slight increase in monthly payments — can save you a ton of money annually. So, even if it's one of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does, rest assured that you're saving yourself from the long-term burdens of debt.

8. Repeating outfits

The average consumer spends over $2K annually on new clothes and apparel, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so it's not surprising that frugal people are more likely to shop secondhand, fix their worn clothing, and repeat outfits. However, it's also one of the things that some people judge, even if the majority of people are doing it every single week.

Despite what you see from influencers online and through social media — many of whom are taking on debt or spending money they don't have to craft a certain narrative — it's okay to repeat outfits, especially if it means you're saving yourself from debt and economic turmoil in the long run.

9. Having mismatched household essentials

Whether it's rags, bath towels, plates and cutlery in the kitchen, or even a color scheme in your home, it's okay to use mismatched items, especially if it saves you money from chasing the "aesthetic dream" that social media portrays.

A study conducted by The Harris Poll found that many of these interior design trends and aesthetics — think: "Old Money" or "Maximalist Chic" — are pushing younger people online to spend money they don't have, trying to meet a certain unrealistic expectation. They feel constantly judged, oftentimes by themselves, for not meeting a certain standard of luxury, even if the majority of the people around them are also living the same lifestyle.

10. Not making shopping hauls every week

Despite what you see online or on social media, the majority of people aren't doing $500 Target trips every week or overspending on Sephora every time they need a new makeup product. However, that doesn't mean that it's not hard to watch other people spend without reservation, sometimes to the point where you overspend simply to feel like you "fit in."

However, this truly is one of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does. Especially coming from someone who lives in debt and overspends without a second thought, there's going to be an aura of judgment no matter what — they're trying to cope with and justify their own misguided routine.

11. Doing cosmetic services at home

When you're scrolling online or talking to someone who's secretly in a ton of debt, it might feel like you're falling behind by not being able to indulge in cosmetic work every single week, whether that's getting a blow-dry at the salon, getting a facial, or having your nails done.

However, the reality is, skipping these treatments or doing them at home are some of the frugal things people judge you for that pretty much everyone secretly does — at least, if they're financially responsible enough to save when they don't have the money for them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.