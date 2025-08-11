Many people who struggle to set boundaries around spending money, especially in the face of peer pressure or emotional turmoil, stay stuck in a cycle of financial insecurity and constant stress. They may even try to justify overspending or being irresponsible with money by naming their “deservingness” as a factor, even though they’re perfectly aware that these decisions come with long-term costs.

Especially when it comes to social invitations and peer pressure, people who always say yes to certain things tend to stay broke no matter how much money they make. They’ll get bonuses and raises for their hard work, but the resulting justifications and “lifestyle creep” keep them stuck in a financial situation that’s hard to break free from.

People who always say yes to these 11 things stay broke no matter how much money they make

1. Every social invitation they get

Considering that belonging, community, and emotions are inherently tied to a person’s spending habits and financial well-being, it’s not surprising that social events, going out, and meeting new people are all things that people will overspend on without a second thought. They’ll accept every social invitation, whether it’s a night out, a dinner, or a group vacation, even if they don’t have the money, because their internal sense of well-being and security relies on feeling included.

However, people who never set boundaries around spending with their friends or fall into cycles of peer pressure will stay broke, regardless of their income.

2. Buying things just because they’re on sale

According to psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, many of the impulsive spending habits and overspending tendencies of people who stay broke are rooted in misguided and misleading advertising. For example, they may justify buying something they don’t need because it was on sale, even if they ended up spending more than they would have if they passed over it.

People who always say yes to sale items stay broke no matter how much money they make, because they’re always making excuses for spending money and justifying purchases that they don’t really need.

3. Getting every upgrade

Getting every upgrade, even when you don’t have the money to spend or you don’t actually need it, is a financially irresponsible trend that many people fall victim to. Whether it’s a cell phone upgrade, an addition at a restaurant, or an upcharge for convenience, getting every upgrade is one of the quickest ways to spend more money than you have.

People who always say yes to every upgrade they are offered stay broke no matter how much money they make. It’s this “why not” attitude that often encourages them to overspend.

4. Lending money to people

Whether it’s helping out friends by lending them cash or agreeing to co-sign someone’s loan, people who always say yes to loaning money or financial resources stay broke no matter how much money they make.

According to a study from the Journal of Consumer Psychology, lending money isn’t always the healthy act of service we think it is, and it can actually erode trust and connection in a friendship or relationship. When you lend money to someone with expectations for how it will be used and then it’s spent in an entirely different way, it can quickly spark resentment, disconnection, and animosity.

So, even if it’s something people always say yes to for the sake of community, friendship, or support, it’s not always a healthy decision to make, especially if your expectations aren’t clear or you don’t have the money to offer up in the first place.

5. Going out to eat frequently

Many people go out to eat to connect with people, feel a sense of belonging with their communities, or simply cope with the consequences of social isolation, which is why it’s one of the things many people say yes to, despite knowing better. They often overspend on the experience of going out, even if they don’t have the cash to spend, with more than 50% of participants in one survey admitting they eat out more than twice a week.

Especially considering rising food costs and menu prices across the country, going out to eat regularly can be a huge financial expense that drains people’s financial resources, even when they’re making a lot of money.

6. Opening and using credit cards

People who always say “yes” to opening store credit cards or even using their personal credit cards when they don’t have money to spend, stay broke no matter how much money they make. Even when they start to make more money, they’re overspending on credit cards and putting themselves in a position riddled with debt and compounding interest.

Even “buy now, pay later” programs can make impulsive spending more accessible, giving people the instant gratification they want without the immediate guilt of having spent money. Of course, down the road, these purchases quickly catch up to people, putting them in the position of having to use their raises and bonuses to pay off irresponsible spending decisions.

7. Impulsive online shopping

For some people, it’s themselves that they’re constantly in a battle with over-spending. According to a 2022 study, many people who struggle with impulsivity in their daily lives are more likely to make impulsive spending decisions, like buying mobile games, clothing, or services online that make spending money easier.

People who always say yes to impulsive online shopping stay broke no matter how much money they make because they’re seeking instant gratification and comfort, even at the expense of their long-term financial goals. That’s why setting boundaries with spending online, and screen-time or social media in general, is essential for protecting financial well-being.

8. Covering the bill for everyone

To avoid the discomfort of having to split the bill or tally up what everyone at a shared dinner spent, some people prefer to just pick up the tab completely. However, people who always say yes to doing this often stay broke no matter how much money they make.

Of course, it’s important to treat your friends and leverage some of those credit card points, but if you’re not being paid back or adding stress to your life by tracking down payments from people you don’t really know, that’s only adding to financial insecurity.

9. Extended warranties

Many people who believe they’re being responsible with their money or even know they’re overspending on big investments in things like technology or a new car may purchase extended warranties to justify their spending. However, according to a report from Consumer Reports, extended warranties are hardly worth the money, even for expensive products and services.

For the most part, people who purchase these warranties never actually use them, so not only are they technically wasting money, but they're also making already irresponsible financial decisions that much worse.

10. Peer pressure

Spending on things like going out, eating at restaurants, group vacations, or even clothing just because everyone else is doing the same thing can leave you stuck in a precarious financial situation, no matter how much money you make. Peer pressure may not even come directly from social interactions and conversations, as we generally imagine it to, but rather from the pressures of isolation and comparison.

As a study published in the Journal of Consumer Behavior explains, we may be pressured into overspending by peers who are wearing clothes that symbolize some kind of status or by co-workers who follow a similar trend in the dress code.

Through our search for community, belonging, and acceptance, we’re pressured into buying things we don’t need, which is why people who stay broke constantly say yes to these things.

11. Lifestyle creep

“Lifestyle creep” is what happens to many people when they get a raise or bonus and start making more money. Rather than putting that money away or investing it, they begin to increase their spending habits and live a more luxurious lifestyle.

According to experts from Fidelity, if you’re working hard enough that you’re getting more money for your effort and success, you deserve to spend more. Still, when it comes at the cost of financial stability and security, it’s largely misguided.

Just because you’re deserving of all the luxuries and treats in the world doesn’t mean that investing in them is a safe and responsible decision. Whether it’s going on trips, buying designer clothes, or spending more on daily conveniences like food delivery and transportation, many people who fall victim to lifestyle creep are still stuck living paycheck-to-paycheck, despite making more money.

