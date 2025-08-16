Many people who lack financial literacy not only struggle to make the most of their resources and income, like a study from the Journal of Economic Perspectives argues, they set themselves up for long-term struggle by investing in poor micro-habits and decisions every single day. However, people who never struggle financially avoid these everyday habits and instead work to intentionally craft a routine that not only supports their comfort with money, but their physical, emotional, and social health.

Even if it's hard to acknowledge or unlearn, spending money — more specifically, overspending — is often rooted in emotional turmoil, social isolation, and fear. We use money and spending for instant gratification and comfort, where we lack the coping skills to address these issues on a deeper level, even if it puts our long-term comfort and security in jeopardy. That's why building financial literacy is about more than knowledge, sacrifice, and savings — it's also a change in the mentality that crafts your daily rituals and routines.

People who never struggle financially avoid these 11 everyday habits

1. Shopping impulsively online

Many people find that the convenience of online shopping adds a lot of extra time and value to their lives — paying extra for not having to leave their home or go through endless stores trying to find a single item. However, it's also an emotional experience, giving people an outlet to cope with internal emotional struggles and seek out dopamine by leveraging the rush of purchasing something online.

For most people, it's much easier to overspend and even buy things impulsively online, according to a study from Computers in Human Behavior, especially for those that already lack financial literacy. That's why people who never struggle financially make it a point to avoid shopping online; instead, they force themselves to wait before buying things or go out to purchase it physically.

Even if that means adding things to a shopping cart to feed into the anticipation and dopamine release of shopping online and then never purchasing them, people who never struggle financially avoid these everyday habits to protect their financial well-being.

2. Eating out regularly

The average American spends more than $2,500 annually on eating out, rather than making and eating meals at home. Whether it's fast food for convenience or going out with friends constantly because of peer pressure, these people put their financial security in jeopardy by overlooking the importance of planning, intentionality, and boundaries.

It's okay to say "no" to going out with friends or eating at a restaurant. Yes, it might take a little bit of extra planning to see these friends without spending money or to make a meal at home when you don't feel like cooking, but in the long run, it's these boundaries and intentions that protect your financial well-being.

According to a survey from Drive Research, some Americans are even spending close to $50 a month going to coffee shops. That's why people who never struggle financially avoid these everyday habits — whether it's a dinner at a restaurant, a coffee, or a night out with friends, they're comfortable with saying "no."

3. Carrying over credit card balances

Rather than dealing with a cycle of debt and compounding interest from credit cards, people who never struggle financially avoid carrying over a balance month-to-month. If they don't have the money to pay off the credit card immediately within the month, they don't spend it.

While 50% of credit card holders put their daily expenses on a credit card and pay them off without interest every month, there's another half that use them to fund expensive lifelong investments — paying thousands of dollars more in interest than the former.

Of course, many people rely on their credit cards to pay their bills every month — living paycheck-to-paycheck with stagnant wages and rising costs — according to a Civic Science poll, so it's not always possible to pay them off immediately. However, avoiding overspending and nonnecessary purchases using a credit card can ensure they're not wasting away future financial stability trying to comfort themselves and ease stress today.

4. Overspending on gifts

Many people can't help but overspend on holiday presents and birthday gifts for others, not just to show their love and appreciation, but to impress them. Gifts are status symbols in a way, visible and acknowledged by everyone around as a sign of wealth, depending on how expensive they are.

However, it's possible to give a great sentimental gift without spending money you don't have. People who never struggle financially avoid these everyday habits, rewiring their brains away from pressures to overspend.

Firstly, they're planners — they put money away for the holidays months before they arrive to ensure they're not using credit cards or taking on debt to compensate. They're also intentional about expressing their financial situation to loved ones, letting them know what they can afford when it comes to vacations, parties, and gifts.

5. Ignoring their budget

People who never struggle financially never find ways to justify overspending or overlooking their budget in the face of peer pressure. They're intentional when they create their budget — carving out money for fun, necessities, and bills honestly — and when they've spent what they planned for, they say "no."

Oftentimes, this peer pressure comes from a desire to belong; people spend money to cope with social isolation and loneliness, even at the expense of their long-term financial well-being.

However, people who are financially stable and smart find ways to cope with loneliness and emotional turmoil in healthier ways, whether that's indulging a new hobby, reaching out to friends online, taking a class, or even going outside and moving their bodies.

6. Making late payments

People who are financially stable protect their well-being and credit by making all their payments on time. They never delay a bill or miss a payment to afford non-necessities — they plan ahead of time to ensure they have the money to afford all of their payments, whether it's groceries, rent, or utilities.

While there are certain protections for consumers, specifically to cap late fees on credit cards, truly financially literate and stable people never make it to the point of needing them — they're on time, smart with money, and organized enough to avoid ever making a late payment.

7. Buying brand-name products

Considering generic brand products and foods are almost always more affordable than brand-name alternatives, according to a study from Consumer Reports, and generally have very similar quality and taste, it's not surprising that people who never struggle financially take advantage of them when shopping.

Rather than overspending on brand-names simply for the status and aesthetic, they leverage the cost-saving benefits of their generic alternatives, still reaping the benefits of quality, without any of the added financial stress.

8. Living too far in the present moment

While living in and enjoying the present moment can have profound benefits for mental health, physical well-being, and even social relationships, according to a study from Mindfulness, sometimes being too focused on "the today" can be financially irresponsible.

People who never struggle financially avoid living too heavily in the present moment and instead craft a balance of planning for the future and enjoying the present. Whether that means creating and following a budget, saving money in an emergency fund, or making intentional decisions to avoid splurging on big investments, they're careful about how present — or rather, "ignorant" — they are in the present moment.

9. Expensive commutes

Whether it's driving their car in a walkable city or buying an Uber for convenience, expensive commutes can be financially draining for people forced to travel to work or school every day.

According to a Clever survey, the average commuter spends almost 20% of their salary commuting alone, which is why people who never struggle financially tend to avoid costly and convenient options.

While some may opt for a more active commute — like biking to work or walking on nice days — there are a number of ways they cut back on the expense with a little bit of extra planning. From carpooling with co-workers or a partner, to taking public transportation, and even advocating for work-from-home days on busy mornings, they save tons of money by being more intentional about their daily travel.

10. Working without a to-do list

Whether it's grocery shopping for food, navigating their desk job, or planning out their schedule for the day, people who never struggle financially avoid operating without some kind of to-do list. They're intentional about being honest with their workload, even if that means planning out time for budgeting, doing bills, or household labor.

According to a study on productivity, people who use to-do lists to track their tasks are more than twice as likely to complete their responsibilities. So, it's not surprising that financially smart people leverage them in every aspect of their lives, from running errands, to doing chores, planning their work schedule, and even tracking finances.

11. Not putting money into an emergency fund

According to a U.S. News survey, more than 42% of Americans don't currently have a savings account or emergency fund because they're already struggling with affording basic necessities and monthly bills. So, when an emergency does happen in their lives — from a healthcare scare, to veterinary bills, and even car maintenance — they're forced to take on debt that further exacerbates their money problems.

While it's easier said than done to break this cycle of living paycheck-to-paycheck, people who never struggle financially avoid living without an emergency fund. They protect their financial stability with intentional habits and budgets, but they also safeguard their mental health by putting money away for emergencies.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.