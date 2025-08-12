The mentality that fuels frugal people’s lifestyles, daily habits, and spending behaviors is rooted in intention. They conserve their resources, save money wherever possible, and live their lives with solid financial security in mind.

Many of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever are therefore a manifestation of this intentionality. They’d prefer to buy things used, on sale, or secondhand, than overspend on brand-new items for status, prestige, or attention. Whether they're shopping at the grocery store, buying seasonal clothing, or decorating their homes for the holidays, they plan ahead, prioritize their needs, and seek out the best prices to maximize their resources. Even if it takes extra time and effort, this practice ends up saving them a ton of money and resources in the long run.

Here are 11 things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever

1. Clothing

gabriel12 | Shutterstock.com

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average person spends more than $2K on new clothing every single year, much of which they don’t actually need, but instead buy impulsively to cope with stress or loneliness. By feeding into trends and falling victim to consumer culture, these people waste money that could otherwise be used to tackle larger expenses, like rent or car insurance.

However, clothing is one of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever, even if they’re buying something like a winter jacket or rain boots that they actually need. Instead, they shop at secondhand stores and thrift shops when they need clothes or even accept hand-me-downs to avoid overspending on brand-new items.

That’s part of the reason why one of the most popular frugal hobbies is sewing. It not only helps people reimagine and experiment with their closets, but also saves money on buying replacements and fixing pieces they already have.

2. Pantry items

Lucigerma | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s flour, canned goods, or spices, pantry items are one of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever. Instead, they wait until things go on sale to purchase them, frame their meals around what’s cheapest at the grocery store, and fill their pantry with seasonal bulk sales when it makes sense for them.

Of course, unlike the average consumer, who might actually spend more money by feeding into sales while shopping, a tactic used by marketers to urge people to spend on things they don’t need, just because they're “on sale,” as psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula explains, frugal people alter their lists for sales.

They may go to the store with a list, but if a different kind of protein or seasonal vegetable is on sale, they don’t mind shifting their meal plans to save extra money.

3. Haircuts

hedgehog94 | Shutterstock.com

According to an Advanced Dermatology report, the average person spends over $300 on haircuts alone annually, with women spending more on other cosmetic services like getting their hair colored or adding extensions. When it comes to cosmetic services and our appearance, Americans spend thousands of dollars a year, but it’s one of the things frugal people refuse to pay the full price for ever.

Many frugal people would prefer to learn how to give themselves a haircut, rather than going to a salon where they’re overcharged. Even other services, like getting their nails done, being waxed, or doing their makeup for a special occasion, are things that they’d prefer to learn themselves rather than waste money outsourcing.

4. Utility bills

OPOLJA | Shutterstock.com

Even if it’s an underutilized and underestimated skill, frugal people regularly negotiate their utility bills with electric and water companies to get the most cost-effective price. For people who take the time to call and negotiate, most companies are willing to offer certain perks and price reductions to keep their service.

Alongside negotiations, many frugal people also have quiet intentional hobbies and habits that drastically reduce their energy, water, and trash usage every month, saving them thousands of dollars over the course of the year. From hanging their laundry to air dry to leaving their dishwasher open at the end of a cycle and even being intentional with temperature control, they don’t take chances when it comes to their utilities.

5. Furniture and appliances

FabrikaSimf | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s getting holiday decorations when they’re on sale in the summer or using second-hand store hunting to find the perfect couches and dining room tables, frugal people refuse to pay full price for home decor and furnishings.

Of course, having furniture and subtle home decor at home greatly adds to feelings of belonging and attachment to a space, as a study from the Journal of Community Psychology suggests boosts mental and physical wellbeing, so frugal people aren’t overlooking these expenses entirely. Instead, they’re intentional with waiting until they find the right price and sourcing out the best quality they can find for a fraction of the brand-new department store costs.

6. Travel

Opat Suvi | Shutterstock.com

Many intentionally frugal people are planners at heart, whether it’s their grocery store trips every other week or their larger annual vacations. When making a significant investment, such as a trip, they plan ahead, seeking the best price without compromising on quality or comfort. That’s why travel is one of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever.

While others feed into instant gratification and endless convenience, buying the first plane ticket they see or booking a vacation the night before, when prices are often the highest, frugal people are intentional travelers, who don’t mind spending extra time and effort saving the most money they can.

7. Cars

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to a Consumer Reports study, there are many car brands and models that people who live in working-class situations tend to gravitate toward for affordability, but for frugal people, a habit that’s not always innately tied to income level, buying a new car is more about balancing cost, quality, and long-term benefits.

They know that brand-new cars significantly depreciate in value within the first month alone, so when they’re getting ready to buy a car, they’re hardly ever looking at the lot. They’d prefer to invest in a quality used car that not only retains most of its value but also saves them money over the course of their lifetime. That’s why cars are one of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever, instead opting for used and cost-effective alternatives.

8. Trendy home decor

Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock.com

While most frugal people are opting out of trendy home decor altogether, instead looking for things that are sentimental and speak to their own personal identities, it’s one of the things they generally refuse to pay full price for ever. Of course, buying into trends is largely an emotional and social experience, not just a financial one, with people struggling with loneliness seeking out belonging and community in the shared experience of things like home decor, clothes, and random trends.

However, frugal people are intentional about crafting hobbies, both financially and personally, that support their emotional health without misguided coping mechanisms like buying into trends or overspending online.

9. Cleaning supplies

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

Cleaning supplies are one of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever, instead opting for low-cost alternatives and generic options to save them money over the course of the year.

Some frugal people opt for DIY cleaning solutions, such as buying bulk vinegar for basic cleaning or baking soda for their clothes, to reduce spending on traditional products and avoid paying the full grocery store price.

Of course, vinegar isn’t practical to clean every part of your living space, but for the most part, it’s one of the items that help frugal people cut down on brand-new cleaning supplies and products that are consistently overpriced and expensive.

10. Books

BigBlues | Shutterstock.com

Many frugal people refuse to pay the full price for books in any situation, instead relying on libraries, secondhand shops, thrift stores, or online reading alternatives to get the titles they’re most interested in.

Of course, like psychotherapist Joyce Marter suggests, they don’t cut the practice of reading out of their lives altogether, but instead invest in low-cost alternatives that still support their emotional and general well-being.

11. Household repairs

Grustock | Shutterstock.com

Part of the reason why household repairs are one of the things frugal people refuse to pay full price for ever is because they’d prefer to do it themselves. Even if it takes them extra time and effort, they’re more likely to learn a new skill, buy the materials, and pay a fraction of the cost for professional advice to fix things at home rather than to overspend on a repairperson to do everything.

Even when it comes to car maintenance, something the average American spends nearly $7k on every year, frugal people would prefer to do it themselves, at least when it comes to routine things like oil changes and air filter swaps that are relatively easy to learn.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.