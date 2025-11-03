To be considered frugal nowadays you only have to do these 11 things

When people hear of someone being frugal, they tend to think it's someone living in a dimly-lit home because they're trying to save money on electricity, hoarding their coins, and living like some kind of hermit just to save a few dollars. But being frugal doesn't have to be some kind of miserable experience, nor do people have to go through the extreme just to make sure they're being smart with their finances. Because whether it's shopping with a list or cooking means at home, to be considered frugal nowadays you only have to do these things.

Being frugal today means being smart about your money while making sure you're also enjoying life too. You're making the most practical choices for yourself and your lifestyle. Frugal individuals don't need to overhaul everything about themselves and give up the things they love too much. Instead, they make small, yet consistent habits, and over time they reap the benefits. When these people are cutting out unnecessary spending, they're able to have money for other things that matter more.

1. Tracking your expenses

It might sound boring to be the person who's constantly tracking what they're spending, but it's actually a bit of a game-changer for those trying to be a bit more frugal. You don't need to invest in some fancy budgeting software or even make some huge Google spreadsheet.

Instead, you can simply track your expenses on the Notes app on your phone. The key is about being able to know exactly where your money is going rather than assuming that you can keep track of it all in your head.

A good amount of people are already tracking their spending. According to study from Secure Data Recovery, 56% of Americans spend an hour or more weekly tracking and analyzing their personal data.

Most people have zero idea what they're spending their money on. By being able to track it, you can see how much you're spending on things like food delivery, clothes, makeup, and all of those other shopping splurges. By writing them down and keeping score, you can slowly begin to cut back on the things that you notice are taking too much of your coin.

2. Limiting impulse online shopping

To be considered frugal nowadays you only have to limit online shopping impulses and stick to buying what you need. Now, we're all guilty of late-night browsing of online stores for things we just don't need at all. We think that just because it's only a couple of dollars and won't hurt the bank account, but every dollar spent does damage to your bank account, especially if you're trying to actively save and be responsible with your finances.

A simple trick to avoid this is making sure you're actually thinking before buying something. It's waiting a couple of days before making the purchase so you can be sure about it. That way, you can avoid impulsively buying things you know you don't need but just want to buy for the fun of it.

3. Cooking meals at home

According to a survey from YouGov, for many people, food delivery apps aren't just a convenience but a necessity. More than one-quarter of Americans (28.2%) use these services at least once a week, while 44% use them less frequently.

You might not realize it at first, but ordering from places like DoorDash and UberEats adds up. It might mean you don't have to cook, but it also means your bank account is steadily decreasing.

Frugal individuals know that the best way to see some results within their budget is by cooking meals at home. You're not only saving money, but you're also getting rid of the biggest problem that you most likely have with your spending.

Cooking at home doesn't have to mean spending hours in the kitchen either. You can easily look up quick and easy meals, or you can even take the money you've been spending on food delivery apps and invest in another kind of meal delivery service, like HelloFresh or Purple Carrot.

4. Avoiding an immense amount of debt

For many of us, it's inevitable to end up in any kind of debt. Whether it's from student loans, credit cards, or mortgage payments, we all have some kind of amount that we need to have paid off.

The trick is to avoid any unnecessary amounts of debt. It means not falling for the trap of payday loans or applying for these high interest credit cards that will only bite you in the behind later on.

The worst part of having any kind of debt is the stress that comes with it. It's constantly worrying about if you're able to make these monthly payments and the late fees that add up and make life quite miserable. A study from JG Wentworth showed that an estimated 50% of borrowers also actively avoid looking at their bank statements and an additional 47% of Americans currently worry about their debt every single day.

5. Shopping clearance sections first

This might be a classic frugal move, but it definitely works for a reason. The clearance section of any store usually has the best pieces for the lowest prices, and most people usually just walk right past it, meaning you're taking advantage of the fact that it usually isn't crowded at all.

Many times the clearance section are just things that aren't "perfect enough" to be out on the regular floor, meaning you'll even be able to score some high-quality goods without even having to pay full price for them. It makes spending smarter because you're doing it with intention and not just aimlessly walking around a store and spending more than you should be.

6. Canceling unused gym memberships

An estimated 18% of gym memberships often go unused, and on top of that, Americans generally waste approximately $1.3 billion annually on unused gym memberships. Many people assume that by actively paying for a membership to the gym, it means they have to use it.

But more often than not, a person will get the membership, go to the gym maybe twice, and then completely forget about it. That's money simply going down the drain if you think about it. Being able to finally cancel that gym membership you aren't using will help you be more frugal because now you're saving on a good amount of money that you can use elsewhere.

It also doesn't mean you have to give up on working out either. Maybe you're not someone who enjoys the gym and would better be suited for more guided workout classes. The money that you've been using for the gym might better be spent exercising somewhere else. Or, you could invest that money into buying at-home workout equipment.

Either way, the money from the membership not being used should just come right back into your pocket.

7. DIYing when possible

To be considered frugal nowadays you only have to do DIY projects whenever possible to save money. Frugal individuals pride themselves on DIYing anything rather than spending their money on it. From making gifts for people to fixing their clothes if they notice a bit of wear and tear, they're experts at using their creative skills to get things done.

The best part about DIY is that you're saving money that you would have probably used to pay a professional or spend at a store. You have total creative control over the entire process as well, and it can end up being something unique that no one else will be able to find anywhere else, which is always a plus.

These little wins of being able to make something with your own two hands can feel minor, but you'll soon notice a difference in your budget and the amount of money that you'd have saved to spend on something else that actually matters. It can even turn into a hobby that you genuinely enjoy and that gives you a sense of accomplishment you wouldn't have gotten if you'd just gone to the store.

8. Keeping a grocery list

Research from The Hartman Group found that fewer than half of primary grocery shoppers (44%) normally prepare a shopping list prior to a trip to the supermarket or grocery store, while only about one in three (35%) grocery store shoppers who make a shopping list stick with what's on their list.

The reason why not making a grocery list is a bad financial decision is for the simple fact that you'll be tempted to buy things that you don't need. More than ever, grocery prices are quite high, especially now that SNAP benefits have been cut off for millions of Americans.

So, you want to avoid spending any unnecessary money at the grocery store if you can help it. The same way people encourage others to eat a good meal before grocery shopping so you aren't shopping with your stomach, the same applies for making a list. By going through your cabinets and fridge to see exactly what you need, you can stick to your list and come out of the store knowing you spent exactly how much you should have.

9. Taking advantage of free community events

The best way that you can make sure you're saving your money while also still being able to enjoy your life and have fun is by being aware of the free events that are happening in your community. Because to be considered frugal nowadays you only have to do these things: street festivals, farmer's markets, workshops, or even different types of meet-and-greets.

These events not only help you save a few dollars, but also help you meet other kinds of like-minded people. There's usually not any kind of cost to join in, and it lets you be able to enjoy these social experiences without putting a dent in the budget you have for yourself.

It allows you to feel connected to your community. Now, more than ever, we need community. We need to build friendships and connections with other people to help us all feel a little less isolated.

10. Keeping a change jar

It might seem useless to collect all of the miscellaneous change that you're getting from purchases, but coins have a way of adding up. Before you know it, the change jar that you've been keeping can end up giving you a good amount of money that you can use on something that you enjoy. It's almost like a bit of a rewards system.

The more change you're putting in there, the more money you're accumulating and the better it will be. You can even designate a purchase for them so that you feel incentivized to put more coins in the jar.

It doesn't require you to set up some fancy budgeting app either. That can be the way you're contributing to your finances in a way that both matters and is consistent.

11. Avoiding trying to keep up with others

If you're surrounded by people who are always flashing their latest purchase or constantly wanting to spend money, it can be hard to avoid doing things like that. Trying to keep up with others is the fastest way to end up draining your wallet, along with your energy.

Spending to match someone else's lifestyle means you're actively ignoring your own goals and needs. With social media, it's even harder than ever to try and break free from the routine of trying to be like everyone else.

"People tend to post their happiest moments and most polished images. Rarely do you see the sleepless nights, the financial stress, and the arguments with their loved ones that make up real life," pointed out clinical social worker Amy Morin.

It means you first have to stop comparing yourself and then soon you'll realize that you don't need to swipe your card on purchases that you don't even need, or like, just to fit in. There's nothing wrong with individuality and investing your money in things that you genuinely want versus what others are wearing or have around you.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.