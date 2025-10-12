No matter how much money someone makes, in this day and age, it never seems to be enough. Most Americans are working paycheck to paycheck with no end in sight; in fact, 57% of Americans say they're living paycheck to paycheck, according to a survey from MarketWatch Guides. As a result of the financial stress, a person's home will often reflect their situation.

Whether it's a lack of decor or an empty fridge, if someone's in over their head financially, their home will reveal these signs. Even if they try to hide it, the way in which someone cares for their home says a lot about not only their financial state, but their mental state as well.

If someone's in over their head financially, their home will reveal these 11 signs

1. A lack of in-home maintenance

Everyone has that one thing in their home that needs to be replaced. Whether it's something small like a new faucet or something big like new piping, these replacements aren't cheap. Still, many people make the sacrifice of coughing up money if it means keeping their home running smoothly.

But when someone is in over their head financially, they are less inclined to keep up with home maintenance. In their eyes, there are better things they need to use their money on. And considering that home maintenance costs around $8,808 annually, according to a Bankrate survey, can people blame them?

2. Restricted utilities

There are two types of people in this world: those who leave every light on in the house, and those who are overly conscious of their electricity usage. While many people can be either on any given day, someone struggling with their finances may restrict their utilities.

There's a method to their madness, as most people don't want to spend hundreds of dollars a month. Still, for those who don't struggle financially, this method might feel foreign. After all, there's no compromising on being hot or cold, right? And while this may be true for the average person, those who are struggling do whatever it takes to make ends meet.

3. Unfurnished rooms

If someone's in over their head financially, their home will reveal unfurnished rooms and a lack of furniture. Because it's the first thing someone notices when they enter a person's home, it may be cause for concern.

According to a study from Today's Homeowner, 47% of people said they would negatively judge a person if their home looks "cheap," and that could include unfurnished rooms throughout the house. But it isn't necessarily their fault. With how expensive furniture is, it's no wonder some people opt for inexpensive furniture or pieces from a thrift store.

4. Multiple roommates

Most people can't afford to live by themselves nowadays. With rent prices increasing and buying a home becoming more impossible, someone who is struggling financially may have to live with multiple roommates. Of course, there's nothing wrong with having roommates; after all, student debt can make it difficult to afford a place on your own.

Still, having multiple roommates isn't easy. With clashing personalities and differing lifestyles, getting along and existing in the same space can cause tension. But when push comes to shove and people are looking to make ends meet, having a few people in their home is the only way.

5. Piles of trash or laundry

There's nothing better than coming home to a clean house. Not having to sweep or mop, people can truly relax without having to worry. Unfortunately, someone in over their head financially likely has laundry or trash piling up.

Having a messy home isn't just annoying, it's anxiety-inducing, too. According to a study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, messy homes raise cortisol levels, especially in women. So, while people might not ask directly for help, everyone can use support during difficult times.

6. An empty pantry and fridge

Groceries haven't been the same price in years. What once was a few dollars for an item now costs double. While there are many reasons for this drastic change, it doesn't stop people from struggling to fill their pantries. From needing to shop at a dollar store to having to get creative with leftovers, if someone's in over their head financially, their home will reveal these signs.

With the prices continuing to rise, most people are on the same page. But if someone wants to know how badly their loved ones are struggling, a look in their fridge can instantly reveal the truth.

7. No decorations or personal touches

Most people have a few cute decorations put up in their home. Each person's home reveals their inner personality, but a lack of decor of any kind, including blank walls or no knick-knacks, can spell trouble. Some people just simply can't afford to shop for unnecessary expenses when they're worried about feeding themselves.

As much as they'd love to make their home look like a Pinterest board, limited finances can make it nearly impossible to do so. It's a shame as, according to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, decorations are more likely to give you a social boost as you're perceived as more friendly.

8. No hobbies of any kind

After a long day of work, most people want to go home and relax. Even if they have other responsibilities to take care of, if someone is stressed, they'll find a way to handle it, even if it's only for a few minutes. But when a person doesn't have any hobbies, it's not a good sign.

Sure, most people would love to have an extensive book collection or a good-quality computer to game on, but considering how much they have to pinch their money, it isn't always possible to afford certain hobbies. As much as they'd love to and as good as it may be for them, for those working paycheck to paycheck, they need to conserve their money, even if it means sacrificing what they love doing the most.

9. Incomplete renovation projects

It's not like they planned to keep their kitchen unpainted or their guestroom half-finished; however, with the amount of overtime a person works and how expensive it can be, sometimes they have no choice but to put it all on hold.

From depression to burnout, most people who are financially struggling don't have the momentum to keep up. As a 2024 study explained, worrying about money management may increase burnout and reduce job satisfaction. So, while these unfinished projects might make a person feel anxious, it's important they take it a day at a time and complete things in small increments.

10. Overgrown grass

If there's one thing some people hate to do, it's mow their lawn. Even if it's incredibly easy, the thought of going out in the burning sun to mow the grass isn't appealing. Most people force themselves to do it, lest they get into another argument about overgrown grass with their partner or neighbor.

But if someone is dealing with financial trouble, their lawn will likely be overgrown or unkempt. Always being in survival mode can make it harder to keep up with what matters, and simple things like cutting grass can be difficult when a person has limited time or energy.

11. Worn furniture

There's nothing wrong with borrowing furniture from family members or even purchasing it at a second-hand shop. For many, vintage credenzas or couches are memorable must-haves that bring them a sense of comfort. But if someone's in over their head financially, their home will reveal these signs.

It likely means they're having difficulty affording new furniture. Whether it's because of how expensive things are or because they're focusing on saving, a person's financial struggle can be evident based on their furniture.

More than one-quarter of Americans say they're struggling financially. This means while you may feel alone, it's important to take a look around. While most might not say it, everyone is in the same boat.

