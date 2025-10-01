Living a middle-class life is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you’re one financial calamity away from devastation. On the other hand, you have many perks that both the rich and the poor often envy, such as privacy, a nice house, and little need for concern about users.

It’s good stuff, but it’s also a lifestyle. The ultra-rich tend to avoid doing some things that middle-class people adore. The habits and activities below tend to be certain things that wealthy people avoid, but middle-class people still enjoy.

These are 11 activities middle class people love that wealthy people refuse to take part in

1. Getting fast food

Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva

Now, this is not a full rule, but there are numbers behind it. The middle class is the largest consumer of fast food. The wealthy? One of the lowest consumers, simply because they have better options and often have specialized diets.

For many middle-class folks, it’s also a matter of having memories associated with fast food. So uh, yeah. Pass the fries.

2. Camping

Goodshot from Photo Images via Canva

Camping is a classic middle-class activity. Or, at least, it’s a middle-class to upper-middle-class activity. Wealthy people are amenable to it, to a point. However, they are more likely to still want to do something a bit more glamorous, like glamping.

Many ultra-wealthy families get nervous about camping among “the regular folk” out of concern for privacy or theft. They may be right to feel that way, all things considered.

3. Community events

SDI Productions from Getty Images via Canva

If you are middle-class, chances are high that you’ve attended a local fair, the town’s food festival, or a game at the local public school. Those are classic memories in almost every middle-class family.

The wealthy and ultra-rich classes generally avoid community events unless it’s part of a more gated, exclusive community. The reason why is simple: they don’t want to associate with people who aren’t in their tax bracket.

4. Flaunting designer logos

Artist via Canva

It’s true. Wealthy people don’t really flaunt designer logos in their day-to-day. They might wear designer clothes, but they don’t talk about it or get the giant logos unless they’re paid to do so by the manufacturer.

It’s an open secret. Designers gift the rich and famous clothing to wear as a way to advertise. It happens with influencers, too. The middle class eats it up. The wealthy view it as a chore.

5. Timeshares

icholakov from Getty Images via Canva

Oof! If these aren’t the bane of a person’s existence, I don’t know what is. Timeshares are a famous quasi-scam where you buy a “home” in a fancy area at a very low cost, but there’s a catch! You can only use it one to two weeks per year, and you have to share it with others.

These are often grossly overpriced, difficult to get out of, and obtained through heavy sales pressure. Wealthy people have no need for timeshares because they can just buy a home in a pretty place for themselves.

6. Climbing the social ladder

bymuratdeniz from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all know about people in the middle class who are really, really trying to make it rich and famous. It can lead to a lot of different types of odd, often bad behavior that comes off as fake. The wealthy don’t necessarily do that.

Quite the opposite. The wealthy actually don’t try to compete with one another. They generally understand they got it made.

7. Giving the poor a chance

Africa Images via Canva

We’ve all encountered someone who is not in a good place, for one reason or another. I’ve been that person. I’ve noticed that, in many cases, it’s not the wealthy who give people down on their luck a chance. It’s often the middle class.

If you’re as rich as a Rockefeller, you likely get dozens, if not hundreds, of letters asking for money for random causes every week. It can be isolating at times because you never know if people like you for who you are or for your money. Rather than take a gamble, the rich often section themselves off.

8. Going to the movies

RgStudio from Getty Images Signature via Canva

In recent years, movie-going has become an increasingly class-divided thing. Moviegoers tend to be mostly middle class, primarily because the poor tend to be the ones who can’t afford $30 tickets and $20 popcorn.

Though the price of movies ballooned, the wealthy haven’t really gotten into the habit of partaking in it. Why? It’s simple: because the movie experience isn’t really that good for what you pay. The more wealthy you are, the more likely it is that you could have a world-class entertainment system installed at home.

9. Thrifting

Artist via Canva

Thrifting is one of those activities that used to be specifically for the poor, but that’s been changing. The middle class has also started to enjoy thrifting, primarily because it’s a good way to save money, get designer gear, and also go green.

Although some wealthy individuals enjoy thrifting, the truth is that they often don’t see a need to do so. They are often gifted one-of-a-kind pieces or just tend to buy them outright.

10. Reading tabloids

Rido / Shutterstock

Tabloids are one of those things that only exist because people want to feel close to people they’ve never met. If you’re a celebrity news junkie, chances are that you’re in either the middle class or financially struggling.

Very wealthy people don’t like to read tabloids because they may actually find a rumor about them or someone they know. Yikes!

11. DIY entertaining

Vidal Balielo Jr. from Pexels via Canva

While upper-middle-class people tend to opt for catering or similar services, the truth is that most middle-class families will set up parties on their own. We all have that one punch recipe we adore or that one secret trick to hanging up balloons in a super festive way, right?

Well, the wealthy tend to take their time to find a good entertainment company to do the heavy lifting for them. It’s an easy way to make things easy, glamorous, and well… upper-class.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.