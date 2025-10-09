Even when financial struggles like being unable to pay bills or living paycheck to paycheck feel all-encompassing and entirely overwhelming, sometimes even the littlest things are impacted by our stress around money. From the home decor guests notice to the tiny decisions made about the foods in the fridge, if you notice these things in someone's kitchen, they're actually struggling financially.

Considering our income and financial situation often influences our mental health, feelings of loneliness, and self-esteem, as a study from Aging & Mental Health explains, it's not surprising that small choices in our living spaces shift based on money wellness. If we're struggling with money and paying our rent, of course kitchens, living spaces, and general demeanor will reflect that.

If you notice these 11 things in someone's kitchen, they're actually struggling financially

1. Tons of canned foods

LADO | Shutterstock

If you notice tons of canned foods in someone's kitchen, it could be a sign that they're struggling financially. Not everyone who leverages the cost and convenience of canned foods is floundering, but they can be an alternative to nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables that are otherwise too expensive fresh.

Of course, especially as fresh produce and grocery costs rise, it's not surprising that these canned alternatives are more accessible for low-income individuals. According to a study from the Can Manufacturers Institute, around one-third of fruit consumed in SNAP and WIC benefit households comes from canned options.

Advertisement

2. Expired seasonings

sheff | Shutterstock

Considering expired seasonings in the kitchen are typically still safe to eat after their expiration dates, it's not surprising that people in low-income households are still holding onto them. Why buy something new when they're safe?

It's this kind of survival mindset that people with disposable income don't have. They're more focused on convenience, comfort, and luxury than saving a few dollars, so they don't mind throwing away and replacing their spices when they're just expired.

Advertisement

3. Instant foods

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

Whether it's boxes of bulk mac-and-cheese or instant ramen, if you notice these meals in someone's kitchen, chances are they're struggling financially. Nearly 14% of American households struggle with food insecurity, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, so as grocery prices rise, they're forced to stretch meals and rely on low-cost bulk alternatives.

This also partially explains the health gap between low-income and wealthier households — they can't afford to prioritize more nutritious meals, because all they can afford are processed, quick, and inexpensive meals. Of course, on top of healthcare inaccessibility, free time for active habits, health knowledge, and a million other socioeconomic factors, food in the kitchen can be a telltale sign of financial struggle and lacking health.

Advertisement

4. A single frying pan

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Not only can low-income people struggling with money not afford to buy new kitchen essentials like pots and pans, but they also largely don't have a ton of usage for them. They're relying on processed foods and snacks more than their wealthy counterparts, so it's not a priority to overspend on them.

Knowledge about cooking also tends to sabotage low-income households' ability to cook for themselves, which is why many food programs and support resources focus on teaching people who have grown up in poverty how to cook, in addition to offering them literal food accessibility options.

Advertisement

5. Broken appliances

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

If you notice broken appliances and faulty kitchenware in someone's kitchen, they're struggling financially. While low-income families may DIY fix certain things and learn how to do their own household repairs to avoid the expense of outsourcing labor, sometimes they don't have the knowledge or time to do so.

Of course, their wealthier counterparts not only have the money to outsource this complicated labor, but they also have the freedom to hire housekeepers to do the little tasks like chores. Their kitchens are always clean and pristine because they reclaim their free time for their own personal habits and hobbies, rather than spending time cleaning.

Advertisement

6. A freezer full of 'expired' foods

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

When food items like fresh meat go on sale or are close to their expiration date at the store, people struggling financially may take advantage by buying them in bulk. Rather than keeping their meat and fresh groceries in the fridge, they immediately freeze them, hoping to spend less money in the long run by buying things as they go on sale.

Of course, this isn't just a tactic of people struggling financially — it's also a commonly frugal habit people use at the grocery store to save money. They change their grocery lists and meal prep to whatever is available and on sale at the store, ensuring they're not overspending simply for the sake of convenience or comfort.

Advertisement

7. Dollar store brands

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

According to a study from Current Developments in Nutrition, many low-income shoppers leverage dollar stores for basic necessities more than their wealthy counterparts, from fresh foods to snacks, for the convenience.

So, if you notice dollar store and off-brand foods in someone's kitchen, they're actually struggling financially, or prefer to spend their money on things outside of their kitchen.

Advertisement

8. Instant coffee

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Even if it's underrated, instant coffee is becoming the new fad, even for younger generations struggling with their finances on a regular basis. They may not give up a homemade coffee or latte in the morning, but by swapping out espresso for instant coffee, they save themselves a ton of money.

So, if you don't see a coffee maker in someone's kitchen, but instead boxes of off-brand instant coffee, it could be a sign that they're struggling financially.

Advertisement

9. An aura of resourcefulness

RossHelen | Shutterstock

If anyone is going to be resourceful in the kitchen, it's a low-income or financially insecure person who literally has no other choice. They're using leftover boxes and containers to store food, leveraging old jars for storage, saving food waste for broth, and getting creative with stretching meals.

Even small things make a big difference for someone who's trying to save money and afford their bills — and they're not afraid to overlook convenience, ease, or comfort to make it work.

Advertisement

10. Watered-down cleaning products

AlexandrMusuc | Shutterstock

If you're washing your hands in someone's kitchen and the soap is watered down, chances are they're struggling financially. Either they can't afford to buy a new bottle right now or they're not willing to give up the time it takes to make a special trip to replace it.

While watering down things like hand soap can increase bacteria and slightly reduce its effectiveness, for many low-income people who can't afford a grocery trip to buy more, it's better than nothing at all.

Advertisement

11. A lack of 'fun' foods

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Whether it's little luxuries like a pint of ice cream in the freezer or fresh seasonal produce out on the counter, if you notice a lack of "fun" foods in someone's kitchen, they may actually be struggling financially.

Of course, some households in poverty are still spending on these luxuries to help cope with the stress and strain of financial struggle, but often with money they don't have and at the expense of long-term stability in paying bills and affording necessities.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.