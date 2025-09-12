People who have a knack for saving money and making the most out of every dollar tend to have certain habits that are hard to miss, especially in their homes. If you pay attention to a frugal person's home, you'll start to notice all of the little signs that they're saving money in ways that other people might not even consider. Being frugal isn't about making coffee at home to save money on buying it outside or avoiding lavish and expensive furniture, but about making the best out of what you have.

It's making these careful choices and finding the perfect solution that allows you to get more bang for your buck. Living frugally doesn't mean you're living a boring life. In fact, frugal people have the most creativity because they're used to making the most out of what they already own. People who can master this lifestyle know how to make their home reflect their mindset. It's what makes them incredibly resourceful and efficient.

If you notice these 11 habits in someone's home, they're extremely frugal

1. Lights being turned off immediately

On average, people tend to spend between 2% and 3% of their salary on electricity. But for frugal people, they make sure they're not spending more money than they need to on the lights in their home. Anytime they leave the house, or even a room, they'll never forget to turn the lights off as a way to conserve their electricity and save on their bill.

For a frugal person, they're aware of the difference between leaving a light on for an hour versus turning it off the second you exit a room. It's just a matter of them being extremely disciplined, and over time, they definitely notice how much money they're saving by being careful about how often their lights are on.

2. Homemade cleaning solutions

Instead of going out and buying expensive, brand-name cleaning supplies, frugal people will take the time to make their own. Their house is stocked with simple ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, a few lemons, and even a little dish soap. They mix it all to form a concoction that works just as well, if not better, than things that they could waste their money on. Not only are they able to save more of their money, but they're cleaning with better products that leave a shine they haven't been able to get before with any other product.

In fact, there are even health benefits to using homemade cleaning products, including fewer risks of respiratory problems compared to using conventional cleaning supplies. What might look like someone being cheap and not wanting to buy actual products is actually someone having good money habits and learning to do something that'll help them be more resourceful.

3. Reusing plastic shopping bags

While a majority of Americans, especially those 55 and older, are 38% more likely to use reusable bags every chance, there are still people who choose to get the occasional plastic bag from the store. However, instead of throwing them away once they get home, they'll collect them and use them for other things around the house. Whether it's using them as garbage bags or storing random items around their house in them, frugal people will never let a plastic shopping bag go to waste.

When you enter their house, you may notice they keep them in the corner of a room or even under their sink. They aren't just shoved there haphazardly either, but organized in a system for how they plan on using them. It might seem like a small habit, but frugal people know that it can help minimize their waste and make the most out of things they already own.

4. Growing their own food

Frugal individuals have no problem dedicating their time to growing their own food. From various herbs, fruits, and vegetables, these individuals know that by doing that, they're able to save more money and even enjoy some fresh produce straight from their garden. Being able to garden your own food even helps with improving your overall health because you're not consuming things that have added artificial preservatives or chemicals.

By planting their own food, frugal people know that the investment will eventually pay off. Growing your own food also means that you're developing a new appreciation for the effort and time that goes into producing fresh and healthy ingredients. It might start off as something that seems like a chore, but before you know it, it'll turn into a habit that can feel quite satisfying.

5. Never using plastic wrap or disposable foil

One of the most telling habits of a frugal individual is the fact that they tend to rely on containers with lids, reusable wraps, and leftover jars to store any kind of food. They simply refuse to use plastic wrap or disposable foil, which ends up saving them money while also helping to reduce their waste. In their homes, you might notice that they have a whole collection in their cabinets for these alternatives.

It might seem like a lot to other people, but the extra effort they're making is to make sure they're not spending any unnecessary amount of money on things that they'll eventually have to throw away. A study from the University of Michigan researchers found that reusable containers can outperform single-use containers in all impact categories. More and more people are turning to reusable containers rather than using single-use ones.

6. Stacking coupons

While most people might toss out or ignore the coupons they get from various stores, frugal individuals will make sure to save each and every one of them to use at a later date. They'll keep them in a designated spot in their home and relish in the fact that they're able to save money on things that they use every single day. Frugal individuals don't take coupons lightly.

Whether they're using them to buy groceries, household supplies, and even toiletry items, they'll always pull out their coupons no matter what. They're able to get items for a fraction of the price as well, which makes their shopping experience not feel like a chore. On top of that, they're able to stretch their budget significantly.

7. Old towels never get thrown out

When a towel starts to get worn out or even slightly tattered, most people will just toss them and get new ones, but frugal individuals make sure to save them. They know that throwing away an old towel is unnecessary when they can use it as a cleaning rag to clean surfaces. In their home, nothing good goes to waste in their household, and a ragged towel has the value of being used multiple times in other ways.

What seems like clutter to other people is a system of being able to save money for frugal individuals. Taking the initiative to repurpose old towels means they also don't need to keep buying cleaning supplies, like paper towels. They can just pull out their old towels and get to cleaning and wiping up spills without a second thought.

8. Multiple things bought on clearance

Frugal people make sure they're shopping smart, and that means taking advantage of the clearance rack. When you enter their home, you'll notice that a lot of their furniture and even decor were purchased with some rather large discounts. They're also proud of their finds, having no problem taking people on a tour around their home and bragging about the fact that they found the painting above their couch for much cheaper than it was originally being sold for.

There's no shame for them about continuously shopping the clearance rack because they know that it doesn't make things any less valuable. They're not buying for the thrill of swiping their card but because they actually want something that will be of use to them. So, they'll spend hours sifting through clearance racks and bins.

9. Never throwing leftovers away

Frugal individuals are very particular about their leftovers. A survey from Gallup found that most Americans (76%) admitted that at least once a week, they make a repeat meal out of leftovers, and these individuals definitely make up a bulk of people who will stretch their meals to avoid waste.

Throwing away food feels unnecessary, both financially and practically. Whether they're cooking food at home or ordering takeout, frugal people make sure they're saving every last piece of food. Even if they're not actually eating them anymore, they'll make sure to compost and do everything they can to get their money's worth.

10. Keeping a jar of coins for emergency expenses

Frugal individuals believe in the power of saving for a rainy day, and that means tossing any loose change they get into a jar to use for another day. They never know what life might throw their way, which is why they make sure that they have a little fund for these unexpected expenses. Frugal people value their resourcefulness, even if it seems absurd for other people to walk into their home and see that they have a jar full of coins sitting on a shelf.

But over time, the random change put away can really add up and mean the biggest difference between having to dip into their actual bank accounts and depleting their savings, and saving some money by just dipping into their jar. Using them for bus rides, parking, or any sudden need for cash.

11. Buying generic items as often as possible

Frugal people see no reason to spend their money on name-brand products when the store-brand items work just as well. While many people will reach for the brand they're able to recognize, frugal people know that generic items can do just the same and are of the same quality most of the time, but for a fraction of the price.

From food items to other kinds of household supplies, frugal households choose items that work for them without having to dent their bank accounts. Because they aren't impulsive buyers in the slightest, they make sure to take the time to see the difference between brand-name and generic. Most of the time, they end up going with the generic option. This decision means that over time, they're saving such a significant amount of money.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.