11 Unnecessary 'Free' Things People Refuse To Throw Away Because They Might Be Useful Someday

What's the line between resourcefulness and hoarding?

Written on Oct 27, 2025

frugal woman happy with her home magda_shutterstock | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Just like the threshold between frugality and emotional self-sabotage, the line between keeping things because they might be useful and hoarding for no reason at all is incredibly vague. Of course, saving things that you'll use can help to save money and time in the future, but if you're going out of your way to save things at the expense of personal space and emotional well-being, chances are it's not worth the few dollars down the road.

Many of the unnecessary "free" things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday often do serve a purpose. From fast food condiments to hotel amenities, of course you'll likely use them at some point in your life. But when will going out of your way to save everything start to harm your social connections, internal well-being, and personal space at home?

Here are 11 unnecessary 'free' things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday

1. Fast food napkins

man saving napkins from fast food takeout order Syda Productions | Shutterstock

If you've ever been through a drive-thru in the car, you probably have a million napkins in your center console. While it might seem like a waste of space or unnecessary clutter for some, they're more convenient than they seem. Whether you need to blow your nose or clean up an unexpected mess from a spilled drink, these napkins come in handy.

Of course, to the average person, they're one of the unnecessary "free" things people refuse to throw away that don't serve an immediate purpose, but when they're the one with a spilled drink on their lap, surely they'll think differently.

RELATED: 8 Things Frugal People Do To Save Money That Actually End Up Costing Them Way More

Advertisement

2. Condiment packets

man using condiment packets on food Ebtikar | Shutterstock

Whether it's soy sauce packages from a takeout dinner or ketchup from a fast food bag, these single-use condiments are some of the unnecessary "free" things people refuse to throw away, because they might be someday useful. But if you're always buying the bottled condiments anyway, why waste fridge space holding onto so many?

While they may be convenient, a study from FoodRepublic suggests that consumers should use caution in regard to their shelf life. Not only do these condiment packages have expiration dates, they're probably going back long before you finally make the executive decision to throw them away.

RELATED: 3 Unfortunate Behaviors Of People Too Reliant On Convenience, According To Psychology

Advertisement

3. Hotel toiletries

woman holding hotel toiletry in the car A.A. Smirnov | Shutterstock

While a great deal of research has shown that hotel guests have many preferences for their hotel amenities, from the texture of the lotion to the "uniqueness" of the packaging, when it comes to taking them home, frugal people aren't picky.

Whether it's small containers of hotel shampoo and conditioner or a bar of soap, who knows if you'll use them in the future? Of course, the travel-size containers are nice for traveling, but what are the odds you actually remember to pack them for your next trip after putting them in an obscure container in your bathroom for months?

RELATED: If Your Home Has These 11 Small Things, People Assume You're Extremely Frugal

Advertisement

4. Pre-packaged screws from furniture

couple saving screws from building furniture PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When you buy a new piece of furniture to build at home, how many times have you actually used the sealed package of screws or mounts that came with it? We're not talking about how many times you actually needed to use them, but how many times you needed them and were able to find the package you threw in the junk drawer.

Of course, it's still one of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away, because who knows? They might be useful someday. If you're adamant about keeping them, consider some kind of organization tactic. For example, if you tape the specific bag to the bottom of the furniture, when you need them, you'll know exactly which bag of screws goes with the furniture.

RELATED: Frugal People Secretly Judge People With These 11 Wasteful Habits

Advertisement

5. Old chargers

woman using charger on her old phone Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

According to a Secure Data study, 94% of Americans hoard their "digital debris" at home, from old chargers for phones and cameras, to old iPhones and flip phones that they'll never use again.

Even if you don't have the phone or camera in your possession anymore, it can feel impossible to throw away chargers. What if, one day in the future, you run across someone or something that needs it? What if a friend comes over with a 2010 cell phone and you need to help them charge it? You never really know, right?

RELATED: 11 Things People Say When They're Living Beyond Their Means But Don't Want You To Know

Advertisement

6. Silica gel packets from packages

woman opening package keeping silica gel packets Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

The silica gel packets that come with packages in the mail are one of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away, because they might someday be useful. However, they could be right.

According to nutritional biochemist Shawn Talbott, reusing these silica gel packets isn't just a smart organizational decision — it's almost always a sustainable and eco-friendly way to invest in small-scale dehumidifiers throughout your home. While the "do not eat" warning label often urges people to believe they're toxic to keep around, smart people know that keeping and reusing them could actually help to save them money in the long run.

These small packets have several purposes, from helping to reduce moisture in a luggage bag while traveling to protecting stored-away clothes and shoe boxes from mold and mildew. They keep things fresh and clean, even if they're at half-life from traveling with a package in the mail.

RELATED: Your Parents Raised You Right If You Can’t Stand These 11 Money-Wasting Habits

Advertisement

7. Plastic takeout utensils

woman saving plastic takeout utensils Mike_shots | Shutterstock

The takeout bags of plastic utensils that are sitting in the junk drawer of your kitchen might be taking up space and getting caught every single time you shut it, but what if you somehow run out of utensils one day? These are one of the most popular unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away, because they might be useful someday.

Of course, if you're going to the office or taking a road trip, these things might be convenient, but taking your own silverware isn't that much of a hassle. In fact, you could be saving yourself the daily frustration of fiddling with the junk drawer if you just get rid of it altogether.

RELATED: 11 Prices From The 1980s We Wish We Could Have Back Today

Advertisement

8. Gift bags and tissue paper

man giving woman gift in used bag Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

While regifting things can be relatively taboo, with a number of rules and expectations to follow, keeping the gift bags and tissue paper to reuse for someone else is less controversial. In fact, with the rise in prices, it could actually be useful and save money down the road.

Even if it takes up a ton of space in your closet or keeps your closet doors from feeling organized, they're one of the unnecessary free things that most people just can't seem to get rid of.

RELATED: Wealthy People Delegated These 11 Tasks Way Before They Could Ever Afford To

Advertisement

9. Grocery store plastic bags

woman holding groceries in plastic bags to save Esan Indy Studios | Shutterstock

Many people who regularly keep plastic grocery bags in their home feel bad throwing them away, but continue to ask for them for convenience when they're in the store shopping. Of course, they're one of the free things that could be useful someday, but there's no reason to keep a million floating around your house.

So, if it feels like your closets and kitchen space are being overtaken by a swarm of "reusable" plastic bags, let this be your reminder to clean them out.

RELATED: 11 Small Grocery Habits That Instantly Reveal A Person Is Financially Smart

Advertisement
More for You:
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025
How To Manifest Exactly What You Want (And Actually Get It)
People Who Can Find The 'T' In This Brain IQ Puzzle Test Within 10 Seconds Are Gifted
10 Habits That Will Make You More Respected Than 98% Of People

10. Cardboard boxes and bubble wrap

frugal woman saving used cardboard boxes MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

If you've moved into a new space or are receiving a ton of packages, saving cardboard boxes and bubble wrap can feel responsible. Even though they tend to take up a ton of space and also take forever to break down efficiently, they're one of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday.

In reality, how often do you remember that you're storing these boxes? Or, when you're moving, do you realize that they're actually damp and unusable by the time you get around to using them?

RELATED: Frugal Wives Secretly Do These 11 Things To Save Money Without Telling Their Husbands

Advertisement

11. Twist ties

woman buying bread loaf to save twist tie Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Whether it's a thick produce tag, a twist tie on a bread bag, or the flexible piece keeping your electronics' cords together, these are some of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday.

Even if they end up taking a ton of space in your kitchen or getting lost in the shuffle of things in everyday life, they're often worth the time it takes to find a place for them to live. Of course, they're convenient when you need them, but amid the chaos of life, how often do you really remember to use them?

RELATED: People Who Secretly Have Plenty Of Money Usually Do These 11 Frugal Things

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
If You Grew Up Poor, You Probably Have These 11 Habits That Make You Way Better Than Normal People
People Who Work Hard For Their Money Are Instantly Annoyed By These 11 Things
If You Hate Grocery Shopping, It’s Probably Because You Haven’t Learned These 11 Smart Tricks Yet
Loading...