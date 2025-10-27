11 Unnecessary 'Free' Things People Refuse To Throw Away Because They Might Be Useful Someday

Just like the threshold between frugality and emotional self-sabotage, the line between keeping things because they might be useful and hoarding for no reason at all is incredibly vague. Of course, saving things that you'll use can help to save money and time in the future, but if you're going out of your way to save things at the expense of personal space and emotional well-being, chances are it's not worth the few dollars down the road.

Many of the unnecessary "free" things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday often do serve a purpose. From fast food condiments to hotel amenities, of course you'll likely use them at some point in your life. But when will going out of your way to save everything start to harm your social connections, internal well-being, and personal space at home?

1. Fast food napkins

If you've ever been through a drive-thru in the car, you probably have a million napkins in your center console. While it might seem like a waste of space or unnecessary clutter for some, they're more convenient than they seem. Whether you need to blow your nose or clean up an unexpected mess from a spilled drink, these napkins come in handy.

Of course, to the average person, they're one of the unnecessary "free" things people refuse to throw away that don't serve an immediate purpose, but when they're the one with a spilled drink on their lap, surely they'll think differently.

2. Condiment packets

Whether it's soy sauce packages from a takeout dinner or ketchup from a fast food bag, these single-use condiments are some of the unnecessary "free" things people refuse to throw away, because they might be someday useful. But if you're always buying the bottled condiments anyway, why waste fridge space holding onto so many?

While they may be convenient, a study from FoodRepublic suggests that consumers should use caution in regard to their shelf life. Not only do these condiment packages have expiration dates, they're probably going back long before you finally make the executive decision to throw them away.

3. Hotel toiletries

While a great deal of research has shown that hotel guests have many preferences for their hotel amenities, from the texture of the lotion to the "uniqueness" of the packaging, when it comes to taking them home, frugal people aren't picky.

Whether it's small containers of hotel shampoo and conditioner or a bar of soap, who knows if you'll use them in the future? Of course, the travel-size containers are nice for traveling, but what are the odds you actually remember to pack them for your next trip after putting them in an obscure container in your bathroom for months?

4. Pre-packaged screws from furniture

When you buy a new piece of furniture to build at home, how many times have you actually used the sealed package of screws or mounts that came with it? We're not talking about how many times you actually needed to use them, but how many times you needed them and were able to find the package you threw in the junk drawer.

Of course, it's still one of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away, because who knows? They might be useful someday. If you're adamant about keeping them, consider some kind of organization tactic. For example, if you tape the specific bag to the bottom of the furniture, when you need them, you'll know exactly which bag of screws goes with the furniture.

5. Old chargers

According to a Secure Data study, 94% of Americans hoard their "digital debris" at home, from old chargers for phones and cameras, to old iPhones and flip phones that they'll never use again.

Even if you don't have the phone or camera in your possession anymore, it can feel impossible to throw away chargers. What if, one day in the future, you run across someone or something that needs it? What if a friend comes over with a 2010 cell phone and you need to help them charge it? You never really know, right?

6. Silica gel packets from packages

The silica gel packets that come with packages in the mail are one of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away, because they might someday be useful. However, they could be right.

According to nutritional biochemist Shawn Talbott, reusing these silica gel packets isn't just a smart organizational decision — it's almost always a sustainable and eco-friendly way to invest in small-scale dehumidifiers throughout your home. While the "do not eat" warning label often urges people to believe they're toxic to keep around, smart people know that keeping and reusing them could actually help to save them money in the long run.

These small packets have several purposes, from helping to reduce moisture in a luggage bag while traveling to protecting stored-away clothes and shoe boxes from mold and mildew. They keep things fresh and clean, even if they're at half-life from traveling with a package in the mail.

7. Plastic takeout utensils

The takeout bags of plastic utensils that are sitting in the junk drawer of your kitchen might be taking up space and getting caught every single time you shut it, but what if you somehow run out of utensils one day? These are one of the most popular unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away, because they might be useful someday.

Of course, if you're going to the office or taking a road trip, these things might be convenient, but taking your own silverware isn't that much of a hassle. In fact, you could be saving yourself the daily frustration of fiddling with the junk drawer if you just get rid of it altogether.

8. Gift bags and tissue paper

While regifting things can be relatively taboo, with a number of rules and expectations to follow, keeping the gift bags and tissue paper to reuse for someone else is less controversial. In fact, with the rise in prices, it could actually be useful and save money down the road.

Even if it takes up a ton of space in your closet or keeps your closet doors from feeling organized, they're one of the unnecessary free things that most people just can't seem to get rid of.

9. Grocery store plastic bags

Many people who regularly keep plastic grocery bags in their home feel bad throwing them away, but continue to ask for them for convenience when they're in the store shopping. Of course, they're one of the free things that could be useful someday, but there's no reason to keep a million floating around your house.

So, if it feels like your closets and kitchen space are being overtaken by a swarm of "reusable" plastic bags, let this be your reminder to clean them out.

10. Cardboard boxes and bubble wrap

If you've moved into a new space or are receiving a ton of packages, saving cardboard boxes and bubble wrap can feel responsible. Even though they tend to take up a ton of space and also take forever to break down efficiently, they're one of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday.

In reality, how often do you remember that you're storing these boxes? Or, when you're moving, do you realize that they're actually damp and unusable by the time you get around to using them?

11. Twist ties

Whether it's a thick produce tag, a twist tie on a bread bag, or the flexible piece keeping your electronics' cords together, these are some of the unnecessary free things people refuse to throw away because they might be useful someday.

Even if they end up taking a ton of space in your kitchen or getting lost in the shuffle of things in everyday life, they're often worth the time it takes to find a place for them to live. Of course, they're convenient when you need them, but amid the chaos of life, how often do you really remember to use them?

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.