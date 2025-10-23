To be considered upper class nowadays you only have to have these 11 things

Having money or being “upper class” is about much more than the money in your bank account. According to a study from the British Journal of Social Psychology, our socioeconomic status plays a role in shaping both our spending habits and our identities navigating the world. So, it’s just as much about what you buy or how much money you spend as it is about your mindset around money and personal identity.

To be considered upper class nowadays, you only have to have certain specific things. It’s not just material goods — although there are certainly some unattainable things that only the wealthy can afford — but the intangible things like the freedom of personal time. It’s not just about money, it’s about wealth, freedom, access, comfort, and joy.

1. A financial advisor

To be considered upper class nowadays, you really only have to have a financial planner or advisor. The average person, who may be living paycheck to paycheck or struggling to afford their monthly bills, not only doesn’t have the money to afford outsourcing this kind of work, but they aren’t making any big investments or purchases to track.

Even the thought of having disposable income or money for investments to be managed at all is largely an upper-class dilemma. Middle-class and certainly lower-class families are not worrying about hiring someone to manage their investments, because they’re not making any — all their energy is going into figuring out how they’re going to pay this month’s bills.

2. An assistant

If you have an assistant or household manager handling your administrative work, calendar, or daily schedules, chances are you’re considered upper class. In fact, according to a study from the International Journal of Consumer Studies, it’s only wealthy, upper-class households that typically have the extra money to outsource this kind of labor.

Whether it’s a housekeeper to do the chores, a nanny to watch the kids, or an assistant to manage all of the moving parts, to be considered upper class nowadays, you only have to have these things.

3. A second passport

Especially in the current state of the world, with many more Americans than ever wishing they had the freedom to relocate to a different country, it’s not surprising that second passports and worldly connections are highly desirable. But for the most part, these things are solely offered to people in the upper class, who have the money to spend on the legal process and obstacles it takes to obtain them.

In fact, to offset the risk of instability and economic uncertainty, many upper-class Americans are actively seeking out second passports and applying for citizenship in different countries. To be considered upper class or wealthy nowadays, these things are almost nonnegotiable.

4. Access to private healthcare

Whether it’s a medical doctor who comes right to their house, a treatment center exclusively for their tax bracket, or prestigious healthcare options that come without the burden of waiting or a line, to be considered upper class nowadays, you only have to have these things.

Of course, “only” is a misleading word, considering a great deal of Americans struggle with accessing any kind of affordable healthcare. Access to healthcare should be a right, but somehow, it’s become a privilege that only the wealthy have the money to afford.

5. A wardrobe that reflects quiet luxury

Many wealthy households are adopting what experts call “stealth wealth,” where they’re essentially leveraging subtle status symbols as a sign of their money, rather than flaunting it with obvious name-brand logos and distasteful luxury.

It’s a fashion aesthetic that’s often rooted in sustainability, longevity, quality, and exclusivity. Only the people who know, know. To be considered upper class nowadays, you really only have to have these things, because if you’re spending that much money on clothes, chances are you’re also reaping the benefits of wealth in a million other ways.

6. A second home

Whether it’s a rental property, a vacation home, or a guest space, to be considered upper class nowadays, you only have to have these things. Of course, these things are clear luxuries for the wealthy, avenues for passive income and easy vacations at the last minute, but they’re also disrupting the real estate market and affordability for average Americans who truly need somewhere safe to live.

Housing crises are real, and rent prices are going up because the wealthy have access to purchasing second, third, and fourth properties, many of which they hardly ever use.

7. A subtly fancy car

Many wealthy people today are adopting quiet luxury in every aspect of their lives. From their closets to their garages, the things they’re investing in are wildly expensive and unaffordable for the average person, but often subtle and unsuspecting on the road or out in public.

It’s almost as if the upper class is adopting a working class aesthetic, trying to come across as unthreatening in the current state of the world. It’s not about smart spending or humility all the time, but a self-preservation tactic to ensure they’re not putting their wealth or social perception at risk.

8. A trust fund or portfolio

To be considered upper class nowadays, it’s not just about having the money to afford the basic necessities of daily life, but also having a safety net and plan that provides for more than just a single person or family. Whether it’s a trust fund for children’s college tuition or an investment portfolio, true upper-class people have it all.

In some ways, the extremely wealthy exploit these investment funds and financial “short-cuts” to make themselves even more money through tax cuts and breaks. So, not only is having the financial safety net and passive income of these investments a privilege, it’s also a gift that keeps on giving for the people who have access to them.

9. A personal lawyer

To avoid the time constraints and financial burdens of learning about the justice system, connecting with a lawyer, and teaching them your life story, to be considered upper class nowadays, you only have to have a personal lawyer on retainer. Not only do they have them available for standard things, like going to court for a ticket, but they also know how to save themselves money and time.

For example, someone who doesn’t have the money to afford a lawyer or the time to investigate the right person for them may end up missing out on a ton of money from a lawsuit or a legal battle. However, a wealthy upper-class person can afford all the right things, saving themselves time and making more money in the long run.

10. A walk-in fridge

Even if it seems like a small luxury compared to things like expensive cars and the general freedom of time, to be considered upper class nowadays, you only have to have subtle things like a walk-in fridge or closet. If you have the money to afford food to fill it or clothes to take up the space, that’s just another reason why you’re likely richer than you think.

Anything in your home that’s custom could be a case for why you’re richer than the average American, considering most struggle to afford having a roof over their heads at all.

11. The freedom of time

According to a study published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal, wealthy people often have similar amounts of free time to their average and lower-class counterparts, but have the freedom to truly choose how they want to spend that time.

While lower-class people find themselves needing to get second jobs, spend free time doing household chores, and caring for their kids, the wealthy can outsource labor and focus on the active habits that actually bring value to their lives, whether it’s traveling, going out, or exercising.

To be considered upper class nowadays, it’s not just about the luxury of having wealth, but being able to truly leverage the commodity of time, however you choose.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.