If you hate grocery shopping, it’s probably because you haven’t learned these 11 smart tricks yet

The noise, fluorescent lights, and parking lot debacles of grocery stores are just some of the reasons why you might dread going shopping at a grocery store. It’s a drain for most people, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right preparation, intention, and tricks, it can be a chore that feels less draining, more convenient, and fun.

While some people have countered the chaos of in-person grocery shopping with delivery options, if you don’t have the money or access to use these alternatives, the chore of heading to the store is inevitable. However, if you hate grocery shopping, it’s probably because you haven’t learned these smart tricks yet. They don’t just save you time and money, but they could actually make going shopping more enjoyable.

1. Never shop hungry

When you go grocery shopping hungry, you don’t just spend more money — you also probably make less nutritious and healthy choices in the store, at least according to a study published in the Plant Cell journal. While it might feel unavoidable at times, there are ways to make shopping easier and cheaper with the right preparation.

If you haven’t had dinner yet, don’t even think about ordering groceries online. If you’re going to the store, always keep snacks on hand in your purse or inside your car. If you have to hop to the grocery store at the last minute after work, you’ll have these back-up snacks to keep you full while you’re shopping.

2. Order online for pick-up

Convenient grocery store options like pick-up and delivery are becoming more popular for a reason. They’re not only more convenient for people with busy schedules, but they also save shoppers a ton of time, energy, and stress that going into the grocery store often prompts.

So, if the overstimulating nature of a grocery store or the parking lot of Trader Joe’s sounds impossible to bear in your free time, consider leveraging pick-up options. Most grocery stores have completely free pick-up options that make it easy, if you want practicality without paying extra for delivery right to your house.

3. Clean your kitchen before shopping

In addition to cleaning carts and being sanitary inside the grocery store, you should also clean and prepare your kitchen before actually shopping. While it might seem like a waste of time you don’t have, if you hate grocery shopping, it could be rooted in the struggles that happen right when you get home.

If you have a full fridge of expired food, full counters, or no space in the pantry, chances are you’re going to be more stressed trying to put away groceries and manage all of that at the same time.

So, before you even make your grocery list, clean out the pantry, get rid of leftovers and expired food, load the dishwasher, and wipe everything down. Your future self will thank you.

4. Take inventory of what you have

If you’re going to the grocery store and wasting money on things you already have or trying to meal plan amid the chaos of a grocery store, of course, you’re going to be more stressed. If you hate grocery shopping, it’s probably because you haven’t learned these smart tricks yet, but it’s never too late to learn.

Before you make your list or head to the store, make sure to take inventory of what you already have. Plan your meals around the ingredients in your pantry or with the food leftover from the last trip. Not only do you save money, but you also reduce food waste and free up space in your kitchen.

5. Always make a shopping list

Even if it seems like an insignificant part of grocery shopping, planning ahead and making a list is the key to having a good shopping experience. Even if it takes a few extra minutes, having a list in the grocery store often allows you to make better, healthier choices, while also saving money.

If even making the list feels hard, start keeping a list of your favorite meals in a note on your phone. Plan your list based on the layout of the store, rather than the ingredients of meals, to make shopping more efficient.

6. Check loyalty programs and online coupons

Loyalty programs for grocery stores and online coupons are growing in size for a reason. They not only offer you discounts for saving money, but they also make planning meals and grocery lists even easier.

Not only can you craft meals around the things that are already on sale, you can clip and use coupons right from your phone. Once you get familiar with the platform and start using it more often, saving money in the grocery store and making your life easier when doing chores becomes that much easier.

7. Invest in a grocery wagon

If you live in an apartment or are tired of making multiple trips from your car to your kitchen, investing in a grocery wagon or a huge reusable grocery bag could make the process much easier. Not only can you easily load groceries into the wagon right from your car, but you don’t have to stress your body out trying to carry a million bags.

Even if it seems silly, if you hate grocery shopping, it’s these little changes and tricks that actually make your life easier and chores more convenient.

8. Bulk buy and freeze

According to a LendingTree study, buying food in bulk at the grocery store could save you an average of 27% every time you grocery shop. So, when the produce you love is in season or bulk meats are on sale, don’t be afraid to spend a little more in the moment to save in the long run.

Especially if you have the space to store these things in the freezer and pull them out when you’re ready to use them, this could reduce the number of trips you have to take to the grocery store, while also saving you money.

9. Use the ‘54321’ method for shopping

If you hate grocery shopping because planning meals and picking out ingredients in the store feels overwhelming and confusing, chances are using the “54321 method” while shopping will make your life immensely easier. Meant to simplify grocery shopping, this method is essentially a list in itself to help you plan meals and craft a list without overspending on things you don’t need.

When you create your list, follow the following rules: five vegetables, four protein sources, three fruits, two carb options, and one treat. You’re not sacrificing the things you want, but you are making meal prepping and shopping much easier, no matter what kind of health plan, diet, or eating habits you follow.

10. Bring your headphones

If you reframe chores like grocery shopping as “self-care,” rather than an obligation you have to dread, it can be a lot more fun to make time for it amid a chaotic routine. So, bring your headphones, wear comfortable clothes, and plan ahead — you don’t just get time to listen to your favorite playlist or podcast, you get time to unwind on your own.

Having a partner or kids with you can often feel like quality time, but they only create more stress and often pressure you into spending on things you don’t need, according to a study published in the SOPHE journal. Create this space just for you, so you can knock something off your to-do list, but still craft time well-spent alone.

11. Create automatic orders for essentials

Many grocery stores and even Amazon will offer cheaper options for subscription deliveries that automatically get sent to your house on a schedule. Whether it’s toilet paper, a canned drink you have every single day, or other essentials, putting them on a delivery list can save you money and time in the long run.

When you do need actual groceries or to plan a meal during the week, you can go to the grocery store without having to worry about stocking up on everything else.

