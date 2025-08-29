While there are a number of mindsets and habits that frugal people regularly follow, from environmental sustainability to intentionally conserving resources and money, sometimes the most subtle things — like their home decor or the things they keep in their purse — are more reflective of their frugal lifestyles. Even if saving money or changing financial habits seem overwhelming and huge, it's often these little choices, decisions, and daily rituals that make the most of a difference.

Many of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about are representative of their mindsets around money. Like the things they decorate their homes with or the little rituals they do when running errands, the things they intentionally keep on hand throughout the day assist them in making better, more intentional, and responsible decisions around money.

Here are 11 things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about

1. Coupons

Many frugal people always make an effort to get the best price possible — whether it's on gas, in the grocery store, or buying household necessities. That's part of the reason why loyalty cards and coupons are some of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about.

Not only are they intentional about finding a deal and using coupons in stores, they also avoid the psychological advertising tactics many of these places leverage. Like psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula revealed, even sales themselves can urge people to overspend — giving people who are irresponsible with their money excuses and justifications for buying things they don't need.

2. A sewing kit

The average consumer spends nearly $1,500 annually on new clothing every year, largely on things that they don't actually need. While other people feed into trends, overspend on clothing, and spend hundreds replacing worn clothes and apparel, frugal people get innovative and crafty to save money.

That's why a sewing kit is one of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about. They'd prefer to patch up their clothing and make quick fixes themselves than overspend on new items.

3. Emergency cash

Whether it's for larger things that are completely unexpected or small purchases with credit card limits and additional charges, cash is one of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about.

Rich people don't mind spending extra money and fees for the sake of convenience, white frugal people may budget entirely with cash for the sake of intentionality and saving.

4. Reusable shopping bags

Reusable shopping bags are one of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich people don't even think about, not only because they're inherently eco-friendly and sustainable while conserving resources, but to save money.

Especially in cities where plastic and paper bags are an additional cost, reusing bags and planning ahead can save frugal people tons of money annually at the grocery store. Even if it takes planning and a little extra space in their everyday bag, frugal people don't mind the extra effort for savings.

5. A reusable water bottle

According to a DigDeep survey, the average consumer spends around $1,300 on plastic water bottles a year, rather than just investing in a reusable water bottle that could reduce that cost almost entirely. That's why these reusable alternatives are one of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about.

A rich woman who lacks a frugal mindset will simply buy a plastic water bottle at a store when they're thirsty or overspend on convenient options when they forget to pack water for themselves. That's the difference between frugal people and their rich counterparts, like psychology expert Nir Eyal suggests — they're willing to spend more time planning ahead to save money in the long run.

6. Snacks

More and more people are overspending on food outside of the house, according to a study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for a number of reasons. While there are certainly larger issues of accessibility, time, and convenience that play a role in this trend, sometimes it's things as simple as planning and preparation.

Whether they're going to the grocery store, to work, or running errands, snacks are one of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about. If they get hungry when they're not at home, they're not overspending on snacks from a convenience store or at work, but instead eating what they've packed ahead of time.

Even if they logistically have the money to buy these things, their preparation gives them an opportunity to save for experiences and things that add more value to their lives than quick and convenient nourishment.

7. A mini notebook or journal

Of course, having a mini notebook or journal on hand can be incredibly beneficial for making productive to-do lists, tracking spending, and keeping track of information — all things that frugal people prioritize on a daily basis. But they're also a habit of their curious and intentional mindset.

Like a study from the Journal of Individual Differences argues, intelligence and curiosity are linked, but the intentionality many frugal people cultivate is also interwoven into these personality traits.

Whether it's journaling on their commute, de-stressing and regulating their emotions by writing about their day, or writing down advice from others, they set themselves up for financial success by protecting their innate sense of self-awareness and a positive mood.

8. Public transit passes

Public transit passes and cards are some of the things frugal women always keep in their bag that rich women don't even think about. With the average worker spending more than 20% of their salary on commuting alone, it's no surprise that frugal people make an effort to prioritize cost-effective alternatives to driving — whether that's walking, carpooling, or taking public transit.

With more than $10K a year going to commuting costs in some households, frugal people aren't afraid to pass up on immediate convenience for the sake of saving money for larger investments and experiences.

9. Rain ponchos or umbrellas

Rather than getting caught in a rainstorm and spending tons of money on a ride share or new clothing — especially on the way to work or events — frugal women always keep rain ponchos or umbrellas in their bag. Even if it's something rich women don't even think about, considering they'll overspend on Ubers and new clothing without a second thought, frugal women don't mind planning ahead.

Of course, the only planning this truly takes is remembering to check the weather in the morning and investing in a quality bag that can hold all of their essentials.

10. Hand sanitizer

While thrifting has generally been associated with financial instability and struggle, it's now taken in a different context with nuances beyond strictly saving money. From sustainable conversations to ethical consumption principles, like a study from International Journal of Cultural Studies suggests, shopping at thrift and secondhand stores isn't just about saving money.

That's why hand sanitizer is one of the things frugal women always keep in their bed that rich women don't even think about. They have no problem shopping secondhand for a deal or to conserve resources, but it often requires an additional layer of planning — from washing clothes after buying them to using hand sanitizer after digging through thrift shelves.

11. A portable phone charger

Frugal people are planners, so even if a portable phone charger in their bag is technically saving them money from having to buy a charger in an emergency or drive home to charge their devices, it's about the intentionality, rather than the money.

They're prepared in other ways to save money, but they're also intentional about setting themselves up for success in many different aspects in their lives — so the two generally overlap. They're productive at work because of to-do lists, intentional about meals because of grocery habits, and safeguarded from safety issues with a portable charger in their bag.

