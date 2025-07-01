When you've been searching for love, it's easy to realize that the number of bad relationships you've been in have blinded you from the actual good guys out there. But despite what your dating history may have you convinced is the truth, the right guy is out there somewhere — you just need a little help spotting him in a sea of mismatches.

After searching and searching, when you've found a good person, the rare signs a man considers you his everything become more and more apparent. This becomes a man you want to spend your life with, and you may look for indications that he truly appreciates and adores you. But sometimes, you'll just know based on a few very actions.

Here are 11 rare signs a man considers you his everything

1. He doesn't go a day without reminding you how much he loves you

When you're with a man who truly loves and adores you, you'll constantly feel like a priority in his life. He takes the time every single day to express to you how deeply he cares for you, whether it's verbally saying "I love you" or through his actions. You've found someone who means as much to you as you do to him. And it's quite a wonderful feeling.

"Expressing love and excitement, especially in the small moments of daily life, can have a profound impact on the health and happiness of a relationship. These moments are opportunities to reinforce your connection and show appreciation for each other. When we neglect these expressions, we may unknowingly allow distance to grow between us and our partners," relationship expert Carolyn Sharp revealed.

2. He does everything in his power to earn your trust

Trust is an essential foundation in any relationship. In fact, multiple studies over the decades have determined just how essential it is.

One study published in Frontiers in Psychology concluded, "Trust plays a pivotal role in maintaining functional and fulfilling romantic relationships, deepening intimacy, and providing continuity. Lack of trust can lead to negative reactions, lying, low relationship quality perception, and attachment anxiety, negatively impacting relationships. On the other hand, trust positively affects relationship satisfaction in close romantic relationships."

When you have a man like this, he wants you to be comfortable and confident in your relationship. The very cornerstone of this is being able to trust someone, and he will realize that. He knows this isn't something that's just handed over; rather, he has to work for it. And because you mean so much to him, he has no problem putting in the effort.

3. He helps you feel courageous

One of the rare signs a man considers you his everything is when he builds you up to tackle anything that comes your way. When your courage is gone, he will help you feel more at ease. No matter where life takes you, he will be your backbone through all of your weak moments.

He will be beside you every step of the way, cheering on your victories and wrapping you in his arms during your defeats. He goes to great lengths to ensure you feel confident to move forward. You never have to worry that he won't be there, as he's your biggest fan and supporter.

4. He's your motivation

When you feel like you can't get up off the couch or start your day, a good man will keep pushing you to achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. He will never give up on you or your passions, even when you want to. Instead, he will do everything in his power to keep you motivated to continue on.

His own drive and ambition will rub off on you as he pursues his own dreams. He really wants you to know that you are in this together, offering one another emotional support. And that is something extremely rare to find in a partner.

5. He always sees you as beautiful

Making you feel beautiful doesn't just mean saying the words to you — it's in the way he glances at you, touches you, and treats you. It's how he lights up when you walk into a room, even if you're in sweatpants and a messy bun. It's how in a crowded room, you're the only one he notices.

When you feel low about your appearance, he reminds you of how you make his heart beat and his knees weaken. He talks about all your wonderful qualities and the traits that make you gorgeous to him. No matter how you look or what you're going through, he views you as beautiful. And that won't ever change.

6. He accepts you at your worst

Even when you feel like the furthest thing from beautiful, a good man sees your flaws and embraces them fully, without question. He doesn't care about your appearance or that you may have made mistakes; rather, he loves you more because of them. And it's one of the many rare signs a man considers you his everything, especially because he knows you do the same for him.

As Sharp pointed out, "At its core, acceptance isn't about tolerating mistreatment or ignoring toxic behavior. Acceptance is embracing the full, imperfect humanity of your partner while maintaining healthy boundaries and shared values. This balance — honoring both acceptance and accountability — is what turns relationships into a safe haven where growth, connection, and resilience thrive."

7. His actions speak louder than his words

Any man could say something sweet, but end up doing another or breaking his promise altogether. But this man is different. This man sees you as his entire world, and he makes a point to show you, in both small and large ways. It could be his nonverbal body language, like keeping eye contact when you speak, holding your hand to offer comfort, or bringing you your favorite lunch just because.

With this man, there will be no such thing as empty promises or feeling forgotten. Every promise he makes to you, he follows through. He's true to his word, and goes above and beyond to make sure you know it.

8. He goes out of his way to show that you matter

Whether you need a prescription filled but have to stay late at work or forgot your lunch at home, when a man considers you his everything, no task is too big or small for him to handle. He will understand what really matters the most, which is making sure you are comfortable, happy and loved.

He will go to the pharmacy to pick up your prescription, and drop by around lunch time to deliver a meal. And it's all because you are the most important thing in the world to him. Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology has even found that when people perceive others as supportive and caring, it improves the quality of the relationship.

9. He makes you feel so undeniably safe

Couples therapist Lisa Rabinowitz revealed that one of the healthy habits of secure relationships is making your partner feel safe. "To keep your bond strong, you keep your partner safe and secure, and take care to protect yourself and your partner from the outside world. That doesn't mean you shield them from the negative things that happen, but you do your part to ensure they feel protected," she said.

"You don't put down, negatively label, or criticize yourself or your partner, and don't allow others to do so either. You stand up for them when the time comes," Rabinowitz continued. So, no matter what situation you find yourself in, he will be there to make you feel secure. You'll always be able to sleep soundly knowing he's there, right by your side.

10. He will never hurt you

Because it's one of the rare signs a man considers you his everything, you'll never have to worry about him hurting you emotionally, mentally, or physically.

It's natural to have disagreements and arguments in a relationship — one 2016 study reported that "conflicts are necessary and valuable for the evolution of a marriage," and that arguments that are resolved properly "can help couples learn from each other and improve their relationships" — but there is no reason to make things personal or become insulting.

With him, you can go through each day knowing he's your safe space, and that he would never do anything to make you upset. Even if you disagree or argue from time to time, he will never go out of his way to put you down or make you feel bad about yourself and the relationship.

11. He will stand by you forever

There will be good times and there will be not-so-good-times in any relationship. But through it all, he will be there. Nothing will ever lessen his feelings for you or make him want to leave. He wants to work out everything with you because his love runs deep. He's a very secure person who knows what he wants, and because you're such a huge part of his life, he will never stop reminding you just how much he adores and loves you.

Any guy can be by your side on sunny days. But the real test of character is whether or not he will hold the umbrella over you during the rainy days. And when you have a rare man like this one, you'll understand not only how lucky he is to have you, but how lucky you are to be loved by him.

