A well-raised man carries himself differently in the world. He makes you feel safe and plans dates that he knows you would want to go on rather than just thinking about himself. What sets him apart from others is his maturity and humility toward the people he cares about.

Back in the day, small gestures like opening doors for you or picking you up at your home were considered signs that a man had been raised to have good manners. Nowadays, finding a man with strong values can feel rare. Thoughtful behaviors seem few and far between, but a man who was raised well and will love you unconditionally shows you in plenty of meaningful ways.

Here are 11 rare signs a man was raised well and will love you unconditionally

1. He guides you by putting his arm around your back

When a man places his arm around your back, it's a gesture that shows he is protective of you and guiding you in the relationship. Think of dancers and how one person leads while the other follows along, both work in unison to create a beautiful dance. A man who was raised by his family to protect the person he loves, leading with confidence, not dominance.

Physical affection between couples shows the state their relationship is in. As Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D explains, couples who often engage in nonverbal behaviors like hugging or holding hands reinforce the bond between them and signal their affection to others. Gently showing that he loves you through physical touch is just one of many ways a man can express his feelings without even saying a word.

2. He ensures your safety by not putting you down

A sign that a man has been raised well is that he doesn't insult the person he is in a romantic relationship with. Research from the University of Buffalo found that people with low self-esteem preemptively insulted their partners due to fears of rejection, which led to negative perceptions and unhappiness within the relationship. Men who feel low about themselves will put a woman down to bring her down to their level, but not a man who was raised to be secure within his masculinity.

He does this by letting the woman he is with be her authentic self without any judgment. A man who loves you unconditionally would never want to see you in pain or hurting, especially if he was the one who caused it. No good-hearted person wants to see the one they love suffer. Men who are raised well know how to treat others with respect.

3. He serves you before serving himself

Small gestures when it comes to fine dining can show you a man's true colors. Whether he waits for you to sit down to eat after cooking can show you that he has patience and values you. Now, if he cooks and serves you before himself, that means he truly and unconditionally loves you.

The norm in society is that women get up to grab their husbands' plates during gatherings, but for a man to go against that and do it for his wife changes things a bit. A study from Canada found that women spend more time on food-related tasks than their male partners, even when both are employed. It shakes the dynamic up and shows that he really cares for her.

4. He confirms plans in advance

When a man plans a date with a woman, it's best to ensure that she will attend by calling or messaging her a couple of days before the date. Some may look at this as a common courtesy, but it's much more than that. It shows that he is willing to see things through, even if external events come up, he is still willing to work around them to keep the date set.

While it may be fair to ask why women don't ask men out on dates, to make sure that everyone sticks to the schedule. According to a survey by Top 10, 69% of men initiate dates compared to 5% of women. This is due to societal norms of men doing the courting in the dating world. A man who was raised to take charge and lead would initiate the plans and execute them in a timely manner.

5. He stays in communication with you

On that same note, keeping in touch with you before the big day is just as important. A study published in Contemporary Family Therapy found that good communication skills and confidence in resolving conflicts were associated with greater relationship satisfaction. Everyone has different lives, and things can suddenly come up, so keeping up communication with each other through the week before your date can help both of you.

A man who was raised right doesn't want to leave his woman in the dark about certain things that come up or hinder their relationship from growing. He will contact you before the date and after if everything goes well. You don't have to play a guessing game with a man who has manners and respects other people's time. Besides, a man who goes out of his way not to communicate with you is not for you.

6. He is always early to meet you

We weren't joking when we said that a man who wants to be with you will always want to spend time with you and speak to you. He will move mountains just to be where you are. If you notice him starting to cling out of nowhere, then that's a sign of a man who is obsessed with you. A man who was raised well by his family will show up early to whatever you guys have planned because he was taught to respect others.

According to a study by Alpha Refine, men value respect in relationships even more than feeling loved. When women value men's opinions and express appreciation for them, they are more likely to be loving partners. A man who is unconditionally in love with his woman wants to be around her 24/7. He will try everything that he can just to make it happen, even if it means meeting hours before the two of you are supposed to meet.

7. He never makes you wait for him

A man raised right would never make you wait for him physically or emotionally. He'll never put you on the back burner as a second option while he entertains other people with affection. This is all about respect for others and how men were either taught it in their homes or were simply told to put themselves above others. Men like this will rarely change who they are until they experience it themselves.

However, if you are with a man who is caring, attentive, and is always consistent in his actions, then he is someone who was taught the good aspects of relationships and responsibility. Men like this don't make a woman question the position or role they fill within their own lives. They were raised to know that connection is built through consistency and trust.

8. He wants the best for you, even if you're not together

Even if the two of you have mutually gone your separate ways, a man who unconditionally loves you will want the best for you, even if it's not with him. This is because he was raised in a family that valued selflessness. He'll find peace in knowing that you're doing well, and while the sting of not being with you will still be there, he cherishes the moments that the two of you had together.

Men who were raised wrong would talk badly about you to people you know or even complete strangers to try and play the victim in the breakup. However, it's not about winning the breakup, it's about who can contribute the most to personal growth. As time goes on and the two of you have had time apart, you will both realize that there was an unconditional type of love that existed.

9. He plans things that you actually want to do

Planning dates is one thing, but planning a date that he is certain you will enjoy shows that he has taken time to get to know what you like and dislike. This is not something many of us can say we've had in our experiences in dating. It's not a simple dinner date or a movie showing, but instead a trip to the new downtown museum that you've been dying to go to.

When couples plan dates together, it can help them bond. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that intentional planning and shared goals in creating date nights strengthen the closeness between couples. This is because you're working together to make something enjoyable for both of you.

10. He picks you up and drops you off at home

The attentiveness in picking you up and dropping you off shows that he was raised with strong principles around responsibility. He likely watched someone in his family demonstrate how you treat women with respect and dignity by being kind to them. Rather than taking the easy route of sending you in a cab, he wanted you to be comfortable.

He also knows that by driving you home, it would make her more open to trusting him. Every time that he does this, he shows that he wants to be a present figure in your life. Men who unconditionally love women know that a grand gesture is nice, but not the thing that sticks in their minds. Instead, it's tiny, thoughtful gestures that provide her with safety that do.

11. He shows you affection when the two of you are out in public

His willingness to show affection in public proves his unconditional devotion to you. Whether it's holding your hand or putting his arm around you, he is eager to let everyone know that you're his. He doesn't hide his feelings like other men would if they were in the same situation. Those types of men are simply worried about appearances rather than enjoying the moments with the women that they are with.

Public affection is a reflection of emotional security within the relationship. A man who was raised to value love and kindness won't hesitate to show you that you matter to him. This behavior also speaks to how he views partnerships. He's not just a companion behind closed doors. He's showing everyone in public that he's your supporter and teammate.

