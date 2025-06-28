People who can love someone deeply, while still maintaining a consistent and healthy relationship, have certain personality traits. Unfortunately, not everyone enjoys security in a relationship. While it seems like it would be easy to spot people who are chaotic or clingy, it can be hard to tell them from the secure ones in the beginning.

Secure people are confident, emotionally open, and loving. In turn, the fortunate person they love will feel secure, treasured, emotionally safe, and highly valued by their secure partner. Some of these traits are not immediately obvious but will be revealed as you develop a healthy relationship over time.

Advertisement

Here are 14 rare signs you're with someone who can love you deeply and forever:

1. They desire emotional intimacy

They want to feel close and connected to their partner.

When they feel happy or sad, they will reach out to their partner and want to spend time with them in meaningful activities.

2. They are emotionally responsive

A partner with a secure attachment style will be open and responsive to their partner, both physically and emotionally. They feel present with their partner and will be aware of their partner’s presence.

Advertisement

3. They are emotionally secure

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

A 2021 review of studies showed, "secure patterns are characterized by partner support and acceptance, more effective emotional regulation and communication skills, the ability to identify and discuss negative experiences and resolve conflicts, with relationships being enjoyed with greater harmony, commitment, trust, and satisfaction."

4. They show empathy

A person with a secure attachment will demonstrate compassion and understanding with their mate and with others.

Advertisement

5. They correctly read other people’s emotions

They can correctly identify the cues of how other people may be feeling. This helps them to know how to respond to their partner more easily.

They are also able to pick up on their mate’s feelings and will be more adept at understanding their partner.

6. They have healthy self-esteem

Secure people feel good about themselves. They are confident in their abilities to succeed and are secure about their worth to others.

Being secure in themselves makes them more likely to attract a partner who is also emotionally healthy. They are more likely to feel secure in the love of their partner and to trust that love is genuine.

Advertisement

7. They understand their own emotions

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

People with this personality trait are aware of and understand their emotions. For instance, they don’t confuse frustration with anger or lust with love.

Advertisement

8. They tolerate and regulate negative emotions

This recognition allows them to make decisions about what action to take (if any).

They process how they feel before taking action.

9. They recover quickly from negative experiences

People with secure attachments process their feelings so they are able to move on from negative experiences more quickly.

10. They have a high tolerance for frustration

They can tolerate frustrating circumstances and will be able to move forward in deciding what action, if any, to take in that situation.

They are more capable of working through difficult times in a relationship.

Advertisement

11. They are confident in their abilities

They know themselves well and are aware of their talents and abilities in a variety of skills and situations.

They know their worth in relationships.

12. They manage and regulate stress

fizkes via Shutterstock

Life is often very stressful. These people take care of their physical and emotional health, so they are more able to manage stressful situations.

Advertisement

They think through difficult moments before taking action.

13. They quickly recover from failure

Secure people understand that failure is an opportunity to learn from their mistakes. They are not defined by their failures and are more open to admitting when they are wrong.

When things don’t go well in a relationship, they believe they can try again.

14. They understand the perspective of the other person

They can put themselves in the other person’s position without necessarily agreeing with them.

If the other person feels heard and understood, they are more likely to feel open to hearing their partner’s point of view as well.

Advertisement

What if you don't have these traits? What if you lean more towards the other attachment styles?

To attract someone with this list of personality traits, you need to first learn and cultivate these qualities in yourself. Emotionally healthy people tend to attract partners and friends with the same degree of self-esteem and level of emotional health that they have themselves.

You can learn and cultivate these personality traits by observing healthy people, practicing the skills over time, and especially connecting with a therapist or relationship coach who can teach you the skills of having a secure attachment.

Advertisement

Few people are fortunate enough to have grown up with parents who somehow already knew how to create emotionally secure attachments in their children. After all, parenting styles are usually passed down from generation to generation and are not taught in school.

But some individuals learned the skills over time or with professional guidance. So don’t give up if you don’t have these personality traits.

Learn the skills that people with secure personality traits have and practice them in healthy relationships.

Susan Saint-Welch, LMFT, is a marriage and family psychotherapist who has been practicing in-person and online for over 20 years, helping radiant, single men and women get unstuck and find the lasting love they deserve.