11 Signs A Man Will Love You Always & Forevermore

It's hard to know if you have a love that will last a lifetime. Things can start off hot and heavy and quickly turn into something that will never stand the test of time. Forever love is not based on perfection. It's about patience, intentionality, and an unwavering commitment to working through things and staying together for the long haul.

True love that lasts doesn't just appear when things are going well. It's there in the toughest of times, through the day-to-day routines, and when things feel mundane. Love is subjective, so it can mean different things to different people, but some behaviors are sure signs that your partner will love you always and forever.

Here are 11 signs a man will love you always and forevermore

1. He is there for you, even when it's hard

Having a man who doesn't vanish into thin air when life gets messy or inconvenient for him creates stability and security. His consistency builds trust between the two of you and lets you know that you are not alone. He is truly by your side through thick and thin, and his presence alone makes the impossible seem very possible. He knows that his reliability makes you feel emotionally safe.

A man you can count on in every moment, big and small, is telling you with his actions that he will be there, no matter what. This love isn't fickle, and his presence isn't just physical. It's emotional, mental, and spiritual as well. He provides a sense of protection because you know that no matter what you face, he is right there to support you.

2. He protects your peace as well as your safety

Some men believe that protection is all about physicality. They think that as long as they can beat the next man in a fight and defend their honor, they should feel completely safe with them. But emotionally intelligent men know that true safety goes far beyond the damsel-in-distress fantasy. A man who really has your best interests at heart and wants to be there forevermore will protect your peace by guarding your mind, heart, and soul as well.

Sure, you want a king who holds your hand in a dark alley, keeping you from danger. But you also need a man who avoids unnecessary drama, keeps stress away from you, and prioritizes your emotional well-being. He never brings chaos into your life because he realizes that true love and commitment don't come with confusion. Instead, he supports you when you need rest and creates a safe space where you can be vulnerable and feel seen.

3. He celebrates you publicly while supporting you privately

To know whether or not a man is meant to be in your life forevermore, you must first know what kind of man should absolutely be removed from your life. If he tells you how proud he is of you when it's just the two of you, but never publicly acknowledges you, eyebrows should raise. On the other hand, if he touts your achievements publicly but leaves you feeling empty and ignored behind closed doors, his love for you might be strictly performative and short-lived.

The man who is going to hang in there for eternity will loudly and proudly show you off. But he will also clap for you when no one else is looking. Not only does he want the world to know how important you are, but he is there to remind you of your worth when you forget who you are. He is your biggest fan and has no shame in everyone knowing exactly where he stands and who he stands with.

4. He really listens

My brother, Wallace, had a song on his album called "Everlasting Love", where he said, "She makes a man listen. She's got my full attention." He was onto something because the man who plans to love you until the end of time will take a special interest in all you have to say. He's not listening to respond, but listening to understand you better and put himself in your shoes. Active listening is the ultimate green flag in relationships that survive and thrive.

When you speak, he pays attention. He truly values your thoughts, remembers small details, and wants to sincerely know what's on your heart. His questions are thoughtful and show you that he really heard what you had to say. He never listens passively. He is engaged and very interested in getting to know you better and better.

5. He knows you're not perfect, but you're perfect for him

We are all flawed. It's easy to point out the things you don't like about the person you love. But a man who understands that weaponizing your shortcomings will result in disaster will never hold your flaws against you. He knows about your deepest insecurities and imperfections, but offers grace, patience, and unconditional acceptance.

He knows that you are not perfect, nor does he expect you to be. That doesn't scare him off because he holds space for your humanity and loves you through your challenges. He embraces all of who you are and sets out to help you grow into the best version of yourself over time.

6. When he talks about his future, you are always in it

Whether he's dreaming about his next vacation, imagining his future children, or looking forward to retirement, you have been factored into every circumstance. He can't see life without you, so his visions for the path forward naturally include your presence. You are part of his life plan.

A man who makes long-term plans with you wants you by his side for the rest of his life. He wants to entangle your lives together and work toward shared goals with you. He sees you as the mother of his future children, his business partner, his confidante, and his best friend for life.

7. If he had to choose again, he'd choose you

A relationship can lose its luster over the years. Disagreements, disappointments, and difficult seasons of life can make it feel like more work than it's worth. But for the man who is meant for you, failure is not an option. He chose you then, and he still chooses you now. Loving you is a daily decision and for him, the only choice.

Even on the days when he can't stand you, he can't see himself with anyone else but you. You both might be frustrated with one another, or distant from each other, and it has no bearing on the fact that you are not an option, but the option for him. He understands that the relationship might not be easy, but it will definitely be worth it.

8. He is your safe space

There is nothing like getting home after a long day, shutting out the world, and falling into the arms of the man you love. If he embraces you without question, he is the one for sure. The man who will love you forevermore won't require you to be perfect. You can fall apart without feeling ashamed. He respects your vulnerability and realness over a facade of strength and resilience.

The safe space he provides for you allows you to be your full, unfiltered self around him. You don't have to pretend, perform, or be tough. You can relax into your divine feminine energy and remove anything blocking it because he has broken down your defenses and shown up with the masculinity you need in your life. A man who allows you to simply be a woman is someone you will never want to let go of.

9. He wants to be a better man for you

A man who intends to love you forever will never be satisfied with staying stagnant. He understands his areas of weakness and wants to be better for himself and for you. He knows how important it is that he show up as the very best version of himself and encourages you to do the same.

With a man like this, you will never have to worry about the two of you growing apart, as he will evolve with you. He is never complacent or happy with the bare minimum. He is actively working on himself and you're relationship because he wants to have the best future possible with the person he loves.

10. He's intentional about how he deals with you

In some relationships, partners are just going through the motions. A goodnight kiss is expected and automatic, but holds no passion or intention. For a man who wants you to feel his love for you, holding hands while watching TV, smooching you on the forehead while you sleep, and pulling you close to him are ways of letting you know that he loves you and wants to show it.

He doesn't need grand gestures to express his fondness for you. He learns about how you like to be loved, what makes you comfortable, and your wildest dreams, and makes it his personal goal to give it all to you. You are his top priority, and he finds joy in watching the love between you adapt, evolve, and endure.

11. He loves you the way you want to be loved

One of the biggest reasons relationships don't last forever is that people love their partners in the way they, themselves, want to be loved and completely overlook their mate's preferences. A man who will be with you forevermore figures out what matters to you and acts accordingly.

He learns your love language and adapts his behavior toward you to your needs. His love makes you feel truly understood. He remembers the little things that light you up and the things that you need him to protect you from. The impact of his actions on you is always at the forefront of his mind, so he thinks before he speaks and acts.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.