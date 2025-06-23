5 Phrases Deeply In Love People Use On A Regular Basis

There is more than one way to say, "I love you." Love is an intricate emotion. Love ebbs and flows. When you feel love for your special someone, you can find a whole universe of ways to express it.

Some love expressions come as words that might seem to have nothing to do with love at all. Yet, some of the most powerful phrases deeply in love people use on a regular basis never even use the word love. Research suggests that actions and nonverbal communication often convey deeper and more powerful expressions of love.

Here are five phrases deeply in love people use on a regular basis:

1. 'My admiration for you is beyond words'

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

When a person really, truly loves you, they might say something heartfelt like, "My admiration for you is beyond words." This simple phrase conveys a deep respect and a profound emotional connection, indicating that their feelings are intense and hard to encapsulate merely through language.

— Clare Waismann, Counselor and Therapist

Advertisement

2. 'I trust you'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

The more you trust one another and share things about yourself, the more love unfolds. Each time you share deeper parts of yourself, you're testing the waters: "Can I trust this person with my unpleasant habits and things that have happened to me? Will they still want to be with me, faults and all?”

They're doing the same thing with you. As you dare to share parts of yourself and they do the same, you get a little closer to loving one another. When you both have shared all the elements of what makes you who you are — the good, the bad, and all the in-between — you will know whether you are in love.

— Barbara Lavi, Psychologist

Advertisement

3. 'Thank you for hearing and seeing me'

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Genuine gratitude is almost tangible. We must know in every way that our appreciation for both the small and the big things is grounded in our bodies with a solid knowledge of absolute value and importance.

We just don’t think about it. We feel it to our core. It’s real. It’s warm and fuzzy. It’s inspiring. Our eyes light up, and our whole body smiles with awareness.

— Larry Michel, The Love Shepherd

Advertisement

4. 'You're the love of my life'

Rido / Shutterstock

When you mean it and say it with an open heart, "You're the love of my life" is a very powerful statement that will resonate deeply with your partner. It's telling them they are your person forever and the romantic center of their lives.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist and Author

Advertisement

5. 'I will never let you go'

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

How could you? Love is one of the best things any of us can do. It takes courage to be vulnerable enough to find what and who you want, so never let anyone tell you otherwise.

— Rebecca Jane Stokes, Author

How do I know someone loves me? Let me count the words. Subtle love signs are often hidden in the everyday expressions and affirmations you hear from them.

Their love expressions can take a universe of forms. But when you listen to their words of love, you will probably find more than you expected. When someone loves you, they'll love you with all their force.

When they show their love, they show it in every word. Even the angry words show love; they show the love that they care enough to feel. When they love you, you will hear it in all their words.

You will hear their love expression between the words and in the moments of silence. All you need to do is actively listen and open yourself to hear the words and see the signs that they know you are their one and only.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.