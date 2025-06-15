Everyone always talks about how the wrong relationship will give you butterflies, but what about the right one? Despite what others may say, the right relationship isn't always about how many hours they spend with you watching Bridgerton or how much money they spend on you. There are true, rare signs you're with the person who was always meant to love you that won't always be so obvious at first glance.

Sure, time spent spoiling your partner is important, but if you want to know if you're with the person you're meant to be, you must first start by observing their everyday actions. From feeling safe around them to feeling as if their presence can ground you during the most tiring times, the signs you're with the right person are there, if only you're willing to look for them. That being said, where should you look?

These are 11 rare signs you're with the person who was always meant to love you

1. They understand you without words

The first rare sign you're with the person who was always meant to love is if they understand you without words. When you're with the right person, there's no need to over-explain yourself or even give an explanation. With a simple look or a raised eyebrow, your partner can tell what's on your mind without needing to communicate.

Now, on the surface, this might sound a bit useless, as communication is necessary for any relationship. So, who cares if they understand you with or without words, right? However, those with a deep connection know just how important it is to be understood through more than the words they say.

Call it unrealistic, but sometimes, you don't want to have to overexplain yourself to feel heard. Sometimes, you just want someone to know you so deeply that they can understand you and your needs. This aligns with a study published in 2023, which cited that feeling heard is a crucial cornerstone to any relationship. So, if your partner can understand you, no matter what happens, congratulations, you're with the person who was always meant to love you.

2. There's joy to be found in the silence

Let's face it: nobody likes awkward silence. Whether they're in an elevator or at a meeting, there's no weirder feeling than hearing the clearing of throats and the shuffling around of papers. That being said, a rare sign you're with the person who was always meant to love you is if there's joy to be found in the silence.

You don't need an explosive conversation with someone to feel like you're heard or to experience happiness. Believe it or not, you know your relationship is great if there's joy to be found with the rustling of your partner's sheets or the click of them typing away on their laptop.

True connection starts with loving one another's presence. According to a study in the Journal of Research in Personality, simply staring at one another is able to increase attraction levels and love. So, if you're wondering just how well you and your partner are connected to one another, ask yourself a simple question: "Do we enjoy each other's company?"

3. You feel as if you're growing side by side in the relationship

No relationship is ever easy. Whether it's a toxic one or a healthy one, there are bound to be problems regardless. That being said, a rare sign you're with the right person who was always meant to love you is if you feel as if you're growing side by side in the relationship.

You might not be able to avoid your problems, but if you're not growing with your partner through those hardships, that's a glaring red flag. Despite what others may think, you and your partner should be growing together, not separately. So, if one person is maturing while the other is sticking to their old ways, then run, this relationship might not be meant to be.

As licensed family therapist John Kim, LMFT, explained, "Ultimately, for a relationship to thrive, both individuals need to be willing to grow, change, and evolve together. It's a continuous journey of self-discovery and connection."

However, if you find yourself growing and learning more every day, then it's better to stay because this is a clear sign you're simply meant to be.

4. Time feels different when you're with them

When you're with the right person, there's not a day that goes by where you think to yourself, "Gosh, spending time with this person takes forever." So in love with your partner, you can't even begin to keep track of time, as time feels different when you're with them.

Some people might roll their eyes in disbelief, but there's magic in the air when you're with the person you love most. Hours feel like minutes, and before you know it, you're hating the fact that the day has ended. Does this sound a bit cheesy and unrealistic? Sure, but there's some truth to it.

According to Professor of Psychology Art Markman, Ph.D., "Basically, the busier you are during a time interval, the faster that time interval will feel like it passed."

That being said, don't forget to take own time apart. As great as it is to be near your partner, it's equally important to take time alone to reflect and reenergize yourself.

5. Their presence grounds you

You've probably meant one person in your life who has been absolutely magnetic. Maybe it's their personality or their energy, but there's something truly special in the way that they ground those around them. With this in mind, a rare sign you're with the person who was always meant to love you is if their presence can ground you.

When you're with the right person, it's like they know exactly what to say to put your mind at ease. Rather than dismissing your emotions or saying everything will be okay, they actively choose to listen and, by extension, give you time to tell them what it is you need.

This is important, as active listening is important to any relationship. As Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, said, "The more you can shore up your listening skills, the better your relationship can be."

Combine this with their calm personality and understanding nature, and is it any wonder why you guys were meant to love one another?

6. They remember the little things about you

What's your favorite candy? How do you like your coffee in the morning? When you're in pain, what's the one thing you need to make yourself feel better? Most of you can answer these questions without thinking too much about them. That being said, there have been plenty of videos exposing partners for not even knowing one another's middle names.

It's unfortunate, but romance is no longer the same as it once was. Instead of listening to one another or caring for each other, most people disregard the little things. However, a rare sign you're with the right person who was always meant to love you is if they remember the little things about you.

Remembering how you like your eggs in the morning isn't all that goes into a healthy relationship. According to Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, "As you reminisce, some of those old feelings come creeping back and you’re in full-blown throwback mode."

As a result, old feelings like love and adoration resurface, making your relationship stronger. With this in mind, see if your partner picks up on those little things. Do they know what foods you like or dislike? Can they remember the little things? If so, then you're with the person who was always meant to love you.

7. You feel energized when you're with them

When you're with the wrong person, it's easy to feel weighed down and drained by every little thing that they do. From forgetting to wash the dishes to forgetting your anniversary, being with the wrong person is a rollercoaster and a half. That being said, a rare sign you're with the person who was always meant to love you is if you feel energized when you're with them. There's a powerful feeling in being with someone that makes you feel alive.

From them taking the time to understand you to simply being an overall great human being, their positive energy rubs off on you in a beautiful way. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, positive relationships have the power to boost self-esteem. So, if you're always smiling from ear to ear and have a skip in your step, then this is a telling sign you're meant to be.

8. You laugh with them

You're not trying to be annoying with your partner, but every time they're around, you can't help but laugh kind of crazily. You know what they said wasn't that funny, but since they bring out the best in you, you can't help but find joy and humor in the little things in life.

However, before you brush this off as an annoying trait, never feel ashamed for laughing 24/7 with your partner. As a matter of fact, laughter might just be the recipe for a good relationship. According to a 2015 study, shared laughter is a good indicator that a relationship is on the right track.

So, the next time you're with your partner, see how you act. Are you constantly laughing and smiling ear to ear? Or, do you find yourself quiet and a little bit mellow? While it might not sound like a huge deal, seeing how great your time is spent together is a huge indicator of whether it's meant to be.

9. They make ordinary moments feel special

Another rare sign you're with the person who was always meant to love you is if they make ordinary moments feel special. There's no greater feeling than being with the person you love. That being said, there's something particularly heart-warming that happens when your partner decides to do the little things for you.

From running you a hot bath to simply talking about your day as you both cook dinner, that little extra support truly is the difference between having a long-lasting relationship. So, if your partner is making those ordinary moments extra special, then hold on tight, you're meant to be.

10. You never feel like you're competing with them

If you're with the person who was always meant to love you, then there will never be a moment in which you feel like you're competing with them. From job promotions or graduating from college, your partner is meant to cheer you on every step of the way. Unfortunately, not all partners are like this, and some of them secretly resent their partner for getting ahead in life or being in a better position.

It's sad, but breakups in relationships are a real thing, and romantic relationships are no exception. That being said, how couples work through it makes all the difference in the world. If they decide to ignore the issue and pretend there isn't one in the first place, then the relationship isn't meant to be. But if they work through their issues and decide to cheer them on instead of tear them down, then you're with the person who was always meant to love you.

11. You don't fear being vulnerable with them

Finally, the last rare sign you're with the person who was always meant to love you is if you don't fear being vulnerable with them. Despite what others may think, vulnerability isn't as easy as social media makes it seem. To cry in front of your partner or openly express how you feel takes a great deal of trust in your relationship.

This is why couples who can be vulnerable and, most importantly, feel listened to are meant to be. Not only do you have the ingredients to make a relationship last long, but you can work through any issue, as your ability to be vulnerable puts you in a headspace to say what's on your mind without fear.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.