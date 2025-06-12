10 Quirky Habits That Secretly Keep Couples Crazy About Each Other, According To Psychology

The beauty of a relationship is that when one person changes, the whole dynamic can change. A couple is like quirky dancing partners. When one changes the dance in the middle of the song, their partner knows from habit how to flow with them. The same is true with your interactions.

Whether you’ve been together for decades or months, some aspect of your relationship could use some attention. There are ways you can stay crazy about your partner, no matter where you are on your romantic journey. A study in Personality and Individual Differences showed how relationship maintenance behaviors benefit individuals in their ability to believe they can succeed and increase overall relationship satisfaction for the couple. Remember, it’s all about progress. Not perfection.

Here are ten quirky habits that secretly keep couples crazy about each other, according to psychology:

1. Love each other unconditionally

Yep, you’re probably thinking, "OK, that’s easy. Of course, I love them unconditionally." I’d like you to pause and question that. Your love is likely very conditional for your partners — it's common for most people.

People do what I call “I love them if…” Meaning: “I love them if they parent the way I want them to,” or “I love them if they show me love the way I want them to,” etc. Think about it: You’re putting conditions on your love.

Unconditional love is choosing to love your spouse no matter what, then actually loving them no matter what. You love them, whether they bring the garbage out or not. You love them whether they help you with the kids the way you want or not.

Your spouse is in your life to love. They are there as a companion on your journey. This makes your relationship so much easier.

There is a neurological basis to unconditional love. "Unconditional love is mediated by a distinct neural network relative to that mediating other emotions. This network contains cerebral structures known to be involved in romantic love or maternal love. Some of these structures represent key components of the brain's reward system," suggested research from the American Psychological Association (APA).

2. Brainstorm love

This is exactly what it sounds like: Take time to brainstorm all the ways you love your spouse. What do you adore about them? Now, you may think that's easy for other people, but not for you. But that's because you need to direct your brain to look for the amazingness in your spouse.

You could look for the things that bug you about them, but what’s the point? Ask yourself what case you are making for your spouse. Do you spend more time looking for the amazingness in your spouse or the annoyances? How does that leave you feeling most days?

3. Stop trying to change each other

Consider this a public service announcement: Trying to change your partner does not work. I tried to change my first husband. For years. Then I tried to change my parents and even my siblings.

Here’s what I’ve learned: I'm not good at changing other people. Further, people don’t like it when you try. Have you noticed when you try changing someone, they’re not like, “Yay, this will be fun. I can’t wait for you to try and change me.”

Do you know what people want you to do? Love them! They want to be accepted for who they are. Why do you want to change the people in your life?

You’re probably trying to change them because you think if they were different, you would be happier. You might even be telling yourself that if they changed and did it “your way,” they’d be happier, too. They’ll be happier when you are mindful of loving them for who they are.

I used to think things like, “If they only did this, they’d be happier,” or “This would be so much easier if they…” But you know what? It doesn’t work that way. People have to learn for themselves.

Being more mindful of your partner lets you back off and stop pretending you’re the universe. The other people in your life are on a path, and just because it’s not the one you want them to be on, it doesn’t mean it’s not the path they’re supposed to be on.

You miss out on the loveliness and amazingness of who you’re in a relationship with when you’re trying to change them. A 2018 study found "the benefits of mindfulness and partner acceptance on relationship satisfaction extend from the individual to the partner through increased partner acceptance." The more you accept them for who they are, the happier both will be.

4. Don't expect your spouse to be responsible for meeting your needs

This is often a hard one. You are responsible for meeting your own needs. You are not your spouse’s responsibility. Hello, Adulting 101.

This is a hard truth to grasp because you're taught that external things create your happiness. Get the new car to be happy, eat the cupcake, buy this pair of jeans, and get your spouse to buy you roses.

You are responsible for how you feel. Your spouse can't control your thoughts. You're the only one who can. You're responsible for your needs getting met.

If you believe your spouse must meet your needs for you, this is codependency, and you give away your emotional freedom when you do that. Research from the APA explained how "the more codependent the participants were, the more negative their own and partner’s behaviour was perceived in stressful situations and the more problematic their intimate relationship was found to be." Take responsibility for your emotional state and let your spouse take care of his own.

5. Learn to recognize poor communication

Picture your conversation with your spouse as a drain in a sink. Does what you’re about to say to your spouse clear the drain, or clog it?

My husband and I often stop mid-discussion and say, “Clog.” What we're telling each other is, “Yes, the conversation might have stopped abruptly, but what I was about to say would’ve clogged the drain of our relationship.”

It’s a great safety measure for egos to stand down and focus on connection. Learn to recognize how you're communicating with each other for clear, purposeful conversation.

6. Drop expectations

This may be the most important rule. This requires you to get quite clear about your beliefs about what a relationship should be like and what a mate should or should not do.

In my past relationships, I had a lot of expectations. Things like:

“He should be more thoughtful."

“He should want to hold my hand.”

“He should be more romantic."

Then I’d tell myself that if he acted in those ways, then I’d feel a certain way, but it doesn’t work that way. Other people’s actions are never responsible for your emotions. When you tell yourself they are, you tend to get a bit manipulative and try to control the other person.

Set your partner up to always win. When you drop all expectations of how your partner should show up in the relationship and choose to love him or her as is, peace and freedom result.

7. Stop placing blame

Did you ever notice that when you point your finger at someone else, several fingers point back toward you?

Instead of directing your brain to look at what someone else did wrong, ask yourself, "What role did I just play? What could I have done differently?"

Notice where you’re trying to justify your actions or your feelings. Where are you justifying a mean thing you said or a complaint you have? No problem was ever solved by blaming the other person. Blame has no place in compassionate, connected relationships.

The Gottman Institute suggested, "couples hoping to spark romance need to turn toward each other even when they don't feel like it. Yes, even when you're exhausted or irritated. Friendship is essential to thriving marriages. In relationships that thrive, partners consistently make and receive bids for positive connections. It does take work, but it is so worth it."

8. Stop complaining

Complaining gets you nowhere. It's passive and adds negativity. So, the next time you're about to complain about your spouse to someone other than a therapist or counselor, stop. Professional counselors are trained to use complaints to inform and advise, as explained by a study in Frontiers in Psychology. "Paying close attention to complaining practices that arise during couple therapy is an important aspect of clinical work with couples and can be informative regarding the nature of spouses' quarrels and their personality constitutions."

Usually, when you complain to someone else, you're trying to get them to agree with you, which doesn't change the situation. Rather, you're just letting off steam. If you’re complaining, you’re in a passive place. If you're blaming your spouse for how you’re feeling, you’ve given up your power.

9. Accept that death happens

When I was in my late thirties, I watched a dear friend die. I stood by her side as she finished her life and listened to her regrets. Her death led me to reexamine every aspect of my life.

I no longer take my time for granted. I'm not in relationships that aren’t soul-filling.

Do the work so you can live a life you love every single day. Not tomorrow, not next year, not when your kids leave for college or when you retire. Now.

How are you living?

How are you doing?

If your mate died tomorrow, would you act differently?

What would you wish you had said? What would you miss?

Don't let those moments slip away.

10. Believe in the greatest possible version of marriage

What would the most amazing relationship feel like?

What would the couple do on weekends? On weeknights?

How would they protect their intimacy?

What would they say about their spouse to their friends?

How would they talk to their spouse?

A study in the International Journal of Psychology showed how "positive implicit representations of the romantic partner can function as a genuine coping resource that effectively buffers against major stressful life circumstances." So, put your energy into building the relationship of your dreams and watch what happens.

Susie Pettit is a mindfulness-based cognitive coach and podcast host. She coaches women to live a life that feels as good on the inside as it looks on the outside.