You’ll Know A Man's In Love When He Starts Doing These 7 Sweet Things, According To Psychology

Women tend to decode a man's love based on how a woman feels, but most men think differently. Men use their sweet and loving words to keep women close, but these casual displays of affection usually do not validate any deeper feelings in them unless you also see a few very undeniable signs he's in love with you.

Biologically and socially, men are set up to seek, express, and be rewarded by love in different ways. A Cognitive Therapy and Research study looked at the contribution of genes and culture to the expression of modern romantic love and found that love "is characterized by a range of cognitive, emotional, behavioral, social, genetic, neural, and endocrine activity [and] occurs across the lifespan of men and women."

Advertisement

You'll know a man's in love when he starts doing these sweet things, according to psychology:

1. He's consistent

A man who is seriously interested in being in your life forever will make sure he's in constant communication with you. He will text and call, no matter how busy he gets. He makes a point of being consistent by showing up and keeping promises.

Moreover, he will plan to see you every possible chance he can. You won't ever have to wonder why he isn't calling, texting, or why he's not taking you out on a date. Because he will be very forthcoming with you.

He invests his time, money, and affection without fail because he's deeply in love with you and is in the presence of the woman he cherishes.

Advertisement

2. He tries to impress you

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

For you to smile with or without him will be his utmost priority, and he will do what it takes to maintain your admiration. Whether it's doing something silly to make you laugh or surprising you with something special, he goes out of his way for you.

He takes you to unique places for dates, sends you gifts just because, or does anything he knows pleases you. Because his ultimate goal is to make you gush with delight.

Advertisement

3. He's vulnerable with you

When a man is deeply in love with you, he opens up emotionally. He communicates his deepest feelings with you, his playful side, and, yes, even his flaws.

Men are afraid to be vulnerable because it can be incredibly painful for them to be seen as "weak." However, he's ready to let his guard down for the woman he loves because he wants her acceptance.

When a man becomes vulnerable, it's usually a sign that you're welcome in his life. He wants to connect with you on a deeper level, and he's doing so by letting you see a new side of him. For many men, emotional openness and coordinating their emotions with a partner are dependent on cooperation. A study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found "men showed the most positive emotional experience at high levels of cooperation."

Advertisement

4. He's interested in every detail of your life

A man who is in love will be attentive when it comes to the details of you and your life. He will take note of all the stories you ever shared, all of your interests and dislikes, down to the very detail of how hot you prefer your tea.

He will have a good memory of things you say — like your favorite color, restaurant, music, and even your perfume of choice. What's more, he never gets tired of unraveling any mysterious part of you.

He's always willing to discover more about you as time goes by. It shows that he's truly interested in what makes you the person you are.

Advertisement

5. He introduces you to everyone he cares about

Xavier Lorenzo via Shutterstock

One of the biggest signs a man is deeply in love with you is when he's so proud to have you as his partner, he needs the world to know. When you're already inside the center of his heart, he will be happy to flaunt you around his friends or family.

Advertisement

Whether it's his parents, his grandmother, or the friends he's known since he was a child, he doesn't hesitate to introduce you to them. He's excited for them to welcome you into their lives. A series of studies investigating social effects on romantic relationships showed, "relationship approval from family and friends leads individuals to feel more love, more committed, and more positive about a partner."

6. He believes in you

He's absolutely, deeply in love when he starts to listen to your opinions and views about life. He will start to admire your choice of food, movies, and activities. In short, he will be willing to join your world.

He might want to come with you whenever you go, whether it's to play your favorite sport or to cook together. He believes in you, in your relationship, and he's constantly wanting to be present in it.

Advertisement

7. He wants to meet the people you love

Just as he wants to introduce you to his loved ones, he wants to love the people in your life as well. He will even try to impress them as much as he does for you.

From your friends to your parents, he will make sure to meet them all. He wants your friends to know that he cares enough about you to be involved with the people and things that matter most to you.

Gem Villamin is a love, dating, and life coach, and a feminine energy healer. She specializes in helping women attract love and heal broken relationships.