Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To August 2

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign starting from July 27 through August 2, 2026. The week begins with a Water Tiger Danger Day pillar and ends with an Earth Monkey Remove Day pillar. Three themes come up this week for everyone: opening doors, leaving behind the past, and building your future.

On Monday, it's best to be very careful and try not to start new things. Wear something black on this day for protection. Instead, work on projects that are already in progress. This is a great day to finish them. On Tuesday, you are ready to kick off a new week and accept new projects or add items to your schedule.

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The first money day of the week is Wednesday, which is perfect for wearing red and gold to attract luck and prosperity. Meanwhile, Thursday is perfect for running errands. Friday through Sunday are all about adding finishing touches that emphasize what you hoped to achieve in July. Over the weekend, put a green plant in your money corner. You might want to start working on your August agenda early. Reserve Sunday for delegating tasks you need someone else to do so you can focus on what matters most to you.

Rat Design: YourTango Advertisement Rat, you dodge a challenging week due to your super-duper observation skills. It all starts on Monday when you realize something needs to be totally and completely avoided. Keeping yourself out of the danger zone really impresses the right person. As a result, on Tuesday you're given an offer you can't refuse. It's just too sweet, and you know it's going to point you in the right direction. You'll be making some pretty smart choices on Thursday about what to focus on. You'll be very busy and want to get as much finished as you can so your weekend is clear. Friday is very important for you. Not only does this day mark the end of a week and the month, but you also pivot by turning attention toward new things. Continue to trust yourself and your intuition, your superpower in August.

Ox Design: YourTango Advertisement Even though there isn't a specific date in your sign this week, it doesn't mean that you don't have some luck coming your way. Specifically, a friend requires your support. They will be starting a new project and need your help. You can play a supportive role in their dreams, and being the strong one reminds them they can always trust you. Snake animal signs are extremely gracious, and your good deed won't be forgotten. Choices you make this week are like little deposits into your financial future. Secretly, someone is keeping tabs in the best kind of way and plans to repay you through a good deed or recommendation for an opportunity in August.

Tiger Design: YourTango Advertisement Monday, July 27, is an extremely important day for you, Tiger. It is a Danger pillar day in your sign; not only that, it's in the element of water. What you learn to practice more than anything this week is how to trust your intuition. It's one thing to have it, and you know that you do; it's another thing to actually do what your gut is telling you to. You accomplish that this week. You get two opportunities to see signs that give you a nudge and then have to take action. Seeing how everything works for you teaches you to trust yourself. But on Friday, you learn to tune out the noise around you. A friend who is a worrywart may give you poor advice. But instead of trusting their judgment over your own, you choose to do what you feel is right for yourself. This is huge, and it is what sets the tone for a very powerful start to August.

Rabbit Design: YourTango Advertisement You have a very busy week up ahead because on Tuesday, a project or invite comes to you, and it will fill all the free time you have up until next week. Someone asks you to do something that only you can do. Even though it's a little time-consuming and inconvenient, you decide to take the opportunity because you know your friends always return a favor. You feel that investing in this endeavor is a wise choice. On Wednesday, your financial situation improves, and you may receive money earned from past work. Over the weekend, specifically on Sunday, you have free time to do things that you need to do. This allows you to catch up on anything you were unable to accomplish during the workweek.

Dragon Design: YourTango Advertisement The last week of July is potentially your strongest, with your best day arriving on Wednesday, July 29. It's time for you to practice asking for help. You can make it a type of exercise. Test the waters and see how easy it is for you to get what you want. If you're looking for a new job, an opportunity may present itself when you ask friends for referrals. If you're looking to improve a relationship, just talking about what you need for happiness could be the solution. Starting on August 1, you learn an important life lesson: what you desire is within your reach; you just need to believe in yourself and take action.

Snake Design: YourTango Advertisement This is a very busy week with every animal sign looking toward August to start a new life chapter. You tend to be someone who doesn't like to take a lot of risks. But despite being extremely busy, on Thursday, a situation will require you to be more open and less guarded about your personal space. You may decide to extend an offer to meet and talk about a potential project with a coworker. On Friday, a loved one may need you to do a favor. Even though it's not necessarily what you are used to doing, it's a good chance for you to help. You may be inclined to do it. Keep a good sense of humor; laughter can help you see the bright side of any situation. You can learn a lot about yourself and others. By Sunday, an answer you need will arrive.

Horse Design: YourTango Advertisement A very happy surprise arrives before Friday. A sign of good things to come on Wednesday. Don't overbook yourself so you can enjoy your good luck. Also, be generous with family and friends over the weekend, especially with your time. Your actions show others that waiting is always difficult but worth it in the long run. This week, you'll feel like your friends need more patience than usual, and you'll be right in that assessment. You discover that everyone is so busy that it's hard to feel caught up. Their unavailability gives you a chance to focus on your own stuff. You discover a change you can make in your personal life without much resistance, giving you a strong footing for the start of August.

Goat Design: YourTango Advertisement Your imagination seems to be very strong on Tuesday. A very successful and auspicious situation arrives in your life, showing you a path that is meant for you. It would not have happened earlier because you weren't ready, and in your heart, you know that this is where you're meant to be. You will still want to talk about your worries; find a good friend you can trust to listen to how you feel. Talking things through will help alleviate any self-doubt you have at this time. You will see a light within yourself that grows as you continue toward your destiny. Promising things manifest for you as you take your situation one step at a time.

Monkey Design: YourTango Advertisement Monkey, you meet someone who seems to have the same interests as you. It could be the beginning of a very good friendship that will last for a long time. If you have a pet, schedule any needed appointments this week. You want to catch up on any health-related things that are overdue. Pay special attention to unusual habits if they appear on Monday. An opportunity will come into your life, but at the same time you realize you have to say goodbye to a habit or routine you've outgrown. By making a tough decision, you will discover that things change for the better. Focus on love because you are entering a healing era. You feel less afraid of future changes.

Dog Design: YourTango Dog, this is the time of year when you want to finish the things that you started in January. If you have an important deadline that you've missed, now is the time to complete and submit it, especially if it's related to paperwork. Someone close to you is likely to reach out midweek. This is a good time to repair trust by talking them through and forgiving the past. In August, look at different opportunities. You have to work as a team with others. Certain tasks can be delegated efficiently. Advertisement

Pig Design: YourTango This is a low-key week for you in your relationships. There is a lot going on, so there's not as much pressure to go out, especially if you're trying to save money right now. Advertisement When it comes to your personal life, this is the best week to find new ways to streamline your schedule. If you have a work situation that typically runs super late or keeps you from getting enough rest to exercise or have fun with your friends, pay attention to what seems like a doable solution. It will appear for you. Ask for advice from people who have been in that situation. They will likely say yes to helping you. Remember that the goal for the end of July is simplicity. You want to start August authentically by staying true to yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.