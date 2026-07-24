3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of July 27 - August 2

Good luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs from July 27 to August 2, 2026. This week, let yourself believe your luck is out there so you can confidently go after what you desire.

On July 29, one of the luckiest transits of the year occurs as the Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo. This Jupiter cazimi directs your focus and actions toward what you are meant to achieve. Leo is a fire sign that rewards boldness. Use this energy to take action toward your dreams, knowing that what you do this week will ripple out through the next year.

Advertisement

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

No matter what the past has entailed, you are moving into one of your luckiest periods in a long time, Sagittarius. You will look back on this time with a profound sense of gratitude and the awareness that this was your break-out year. You are stepping out of your comfort zone and releasing your self-limiting beliefs. Nothing is stopping you from saying yes to the universe and finally following your dreams.

Advertisement

On July 29, the Sun and Jupiter align in Leo, bringing immensely lucky opportunities. You will notice this energy in every part of your life, from your career to your relationships. Travel opportunities arise, as do new romantic interests. You aren't just finding luck during this new chapter, but you're becoming a lucky charm to others. Let yourself believe that this is the turning point you’ve been hoping for.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Let yourself dream, Gemini. The Full Moon in Aquarius rises on July 29, bringing to fruition what began with the New Moon on February 17. The Moon represents your dreams and emotions, and in Aquarius, it's all about being in alignment with the universe. As this Full Moon rises, recognize what is coming full circle within your life. While the Moon doesn’t govern actions, it does help you feel ready to take a chance on your dreams.

This lunation is activated by the North Node, which just shifted into the same air sign on July 26. The North Node governs your fate, and the Full Moon helps you get ready to seize it. This is no ordinary moon. You have the chance now to take action and recieve abundance. Remember, the best dreams are those that you’ve been patiently waiting to make a reality.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Let your intuition lead you, Capricorn. You are on the verge of a completely new journey in your life. However, it will not be created through logic or rational thinking. This is where you usually excel, but right now the universe is asking you to dream bigger than you think is practically possible. On August 1, Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Venus in Virgo, reminding you to let your intuition lead you to the luck and life that you are destined for.

Lilith helps you listen to your intuition, even if it means upsetting past plans or taking an unsettling risk. This energy may feel a little unnerving; however, it’s crucial for you to begin a new journey of luck and abundance. Try not to resist where you are being guided and know that change is necessary for what you hope to achieve. You have it within you to listen to your inner voice, and shock everyone, including yourself, by finally taking action.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.