The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From July 27 - August 2

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from July 27 to August 2, 2026, don’t be afraid to change your mind and choose the life you most want.

The week ahead creates shockwaves that will ripple through the next six months of your life. On July 29, Jupiter aligns with the Sun in Leo, helping you see where this new journey of luck is meant to take you. As the Full Moon rises in Aquarius on the same day, you are breaking past patterns and embarking on a new journey. The energies of Leo and Aquarius bring a desire for authenticity and the motivation to create the fate you want.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, August 1

Look for where you can let go, Aries. This doesn’t mean loss, but release. You may be holding too tightly to a particular outcome in your life that is actually blocking you from receiving divine guidance from the universe.

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Try to reflect on how you’ve structured your life and if you’ve created space for inspiration to enter. By surrendering to the universe, you shift your energy in a positive way. You have to break free from certain routines that are only holding you back in order to receive more and better.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, July 29

This is your sign to try something new, Taurus. Aquarius helps guide your career in a direction that aligns with your soul. With the Full Moon in this sign on July 29, you are reaching a point of fruition with the work you do and your attachment to it. This doesn’t mean you are going through a difficult phase in your career, but you must be open to change.

This Moon will conjunct Pluto, bringing themes of transformation and truth. Don’t sell yourself short by continuing to follow a career plan that you’ve already outgrown. Even if it feels scary, you must be willing to try something new.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, July 29

Keep your eyes peeled this week, Gemini, because an exciting opportunity is arriving. On July 29, Sun and Jupiter align in Leo, bringing an offer of abundance into your life. Jupiter will be in Leo through 2027, so what arrives this week will be a part of your journey for a while. Even so, the Sun is urging you to take action now.

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When these two planets get together, they often bring an epiphany and shine a light on what you’re meant to do. This stretches you to imagine a new reality, but it also finally brings in the luck and abundance you’ve always desired.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, August 2

Don’t be so critical of yourself, Cancer. On August 2, the Pisces Moon opposes Venus in Virgo, helping you have more grace for yourself. You have a strong desire to move forward in your life, whether it’s personally or toward a new career. Yet, your constant self-criticism is making you doubt what is possible.

The energy of the Moon and Venus reminds you that you don’t need to have everything sorted out logically to believe in yourself and your dreams. Sometimes you just have to have faith that everything will work out better than you could have imagined.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, July 29

Imagine what could be, Leo. The Sun and Jupiter align in your zodiac sign on July 29, forming a lucky Cazimi. With Jupiter in Leo through 2027, you are set to have an incredible and seriously lucky year. However, what you do this week matters.

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Remember that beyond any ego or human desires, you are a soul. You are here with a divine purpose, and you’re meant to live life to the fullest. This is your chance to start imagining what could be if you let yourself grow and entertain new opportunities. It's time to release that old storyline.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, July 29

Be honest with yourself, Virgo. On July 29, Chiron in Taurus aligns with the Aquarius Moon, inviting a moment of honesty and healing. This energy helps you cultivate the life and fate that you deserve. However, it’s first going to help you heal your wounds around receiving and deviating from the previous plans you’ve made for your life.

Let yourself entertain a life with greater freedom. Where would you go if you could go anywhere? What would you do? Who would you love? While you may not be ready to take action just yet, being honest with yourself is the first step.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, July 29

Dream your way into a new life, Libra. Venus in Virgo squares Mars in Gemini on July 29, encouraging you to take a less-than-practical approach toward manifesting your greatest life. The ideas you have are divinely given, but you often underestimate yourself and doubt what you can achieve.

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Venus in Virgo is helping you overcome that so you can benefit from Mars in Gemini. Move through your doubts and challenge them this week. It's time to embrace the radical changes of destiny.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, July 29

This is the start of your success story, Scorpio. The Jupiter cazimi occurs on July 29, bringing immense luck and opportunity into your career. Whether you’ve been hoping for a new job or angling for a promotion, this week, you finally experience a moment of clarity.

This energy helps you plan a new course of action toward your ultimate success. You are working with the universe from this point on rather than against it. This makes all the difference in you finally feeling lucky.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, August 1

Look within yourself, Sagittarius. On August 1, Lilith in your sign squares Venus in Virgo, encouraging you to change how you’ve been approaching your success. This energy inspires you to break free from the previous constructs that you’ve been trying to attain.

Instead of measuring success by milestones and accolades, you are adopting a more authentic perspective. This inspires freedom and authenticity in what you do and what you continue to seek. Success isn’t true success if it doesn't allow you to live the life you’ve dreamed of. As you realize this, everything else changes.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, July 29

The dream is the reason, Capricorn. You may feel like you’re in uncharted territory right now, but it’s exactly where you are meant to be. You're starting to realize that you don’t always need to play it safe or even have a plan. On July 29, Venus in Virgo squares Mars in Gemini, inspiring you to change your life to make your dreams come true.

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Mars speaks to your motivation to make the small but impactful shifts that allow you to seize your fate. Rather than just focusing on the end result, look around you and see how you can better prepare yourself to honor the path of your dreams.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, July 29

Luck is found within your truth, Aquarius. Reflect back on February 17 and what was beginning with the New Moon in Aquarius. This was a highly emotional time for you that involved contemplating a new phase in your life or what you genuinely want overall.

Now, as you prepare for the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29, you must hold space for what has changed. This Moon will conjunct Pluto, the great alchemist of the cosmos. Let yourself honor your truth and know that following it is the way to luck.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, August 1

On August 1, Lilith in Sagittarius squares Venus in Virgo, allowing you to heal and embrace your inner wisdom. This energy is about no longer wondering if you can have it all, and instead trusting that you deserve the best of everything. You don't need to choose between a fulfilling career and a meaningful personal life.

Yet, for you to manifest your desires, you have to learn that for yourself. The work you do is a core part of who you are, but it's not everything. By owning that truth, you can revolutionize your relationships and have the life of your dreams.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.