4 Zodiac Signs Attract Deep, Fulfilling Love By The End Of Summer 2026

After experiencing breakups and ghosting and bad situationships, you'll be happy to know things are turning around. According to astrologer and clinical hypnotherapist Abby, four zodiac signs experience deep love by the end of the summer.

The astrology during the second half of the summer is all about love and fun because several planets are stacking up in Leo. When this happens, "and our feelings are grand," wrote the astrologers at Cafe Astrology. "We are generous and can find much joy in big displays of romance." Here are the astrological signs whose love lives benefit the most.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You're attracting love like no other, Aries. According to Abby, this is because "Jupiter has just entered your fifth house of love and romance." Combined with the solar eclipse happening in this area of your life on August 12, you shouldn't be shocked when your love life takes off unexpectedly before summer ends.

Advertisement

As Abby explained, "You might meet someone or create a connection with someone out of nowhere that completely changes the trajectory of your love life." We're talking soulmate-level energy. Expect to meet someone who flips your life upside down. In a good way, of course. Even for those already in a relationship, expect things to heat up like never before.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your love life might've been rocky last year. However, it's about to get a whole lot better for you, Leo. From unexpected engagements to powerful growth in your partnerships, you're feeling giddy inside, and for good reason.

Especially for those who haven't had the best luck in love, you're about to meet someone who shakes up your foundation. Experiencing peace and reassurance, the love you're attracting all summer is nothing like you've experienced before. So, if you've been waiting for a sign to put yourself out there, consider this it!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you might've been feeling bored of love in the past. But expect to be wide awake this summer, because "you're experiencing destiny-level transformation in your love life," Abby said. "Total solar eclipse in August is one of the strongest indicators of a new relationship that's destined coming into your life."

From new connections to your relationship taking an entirely new path, pay attention to your love life after the sun enters Leo on July 22. It might seem like just another day at first. However, that's when your love life really starts heating up in unexpected ways. You've raised their standards for love recently, and now the universe is rewarding you immensely.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Uranus shaking things up in your seventh house of committed relationships, you're about to be in for a ride. It sounds a little intimidating, Sagittarius. However, you're known for saying yes to pretty much any adventure. No stopping now!

As Abby said, "there may be someone unexpected walking through that door" before summer ends. Whether it's someone you've never met before or a friendship suddenly turning romantic, this summer will have you shocked and second-guessing everything you thought you ever knew about love.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.