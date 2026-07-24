3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now To August 2

Three Chinese zodiac signs start attracting wealth and success all week, starting on July 27 and lasting all the way until August 2, 2026. Most of the luck comes midweek.

Tuesday is a Water Rabbit Success Day and one of the most auspicious days of the week for being successful in pretty much all you do. Then a situation ends on Wednesday, leading to a big payoff. Finally, a Wood Snake Open Day on Thursday brings you many opportunities to network and create new partnerships. Basically, everything that these animal signs work on this week creates a lot of growth, leading to success and wealth.

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1. Rabbit

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The future looks bright for you this week. On Monday, you put a stop to anything and everything that blocks you from reaching success. Success to you is being part of a family. So, this week, your focus is mostly tied to a relationship that you know will make that dream come true.

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On Tuesday, you set a date to work on a project together. You know that together you can move mountains. Splitting bills makes the financial load less for each of you. The money you save can be invested to build wealth in other ways.

2. Dragon

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You surprise yourself with how easy it is to attract wealth and success into your life this week. One way you do that is by impressing someone at work who has the power to make big decisions. They see how you handle yourself with such high integrity. Even though you don't realize it, they have been watching your actions with the desire to give you a financial reward.

In your heart, you've wished to be seen by someone who could change your life around. This week, especially on July 29, you carry that desire in your heart and refuse to cut corners at your job. That mindset is what attracts good things into your life. It sets you apart from everyone else.

3. Snake

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You really love making an important day special. On Monday, you are asked to organize a get-together, and it puts you around people who are so impressed with how professional you are. By Thursday, July 30, you've created quite a positive reputation for yourself. People admire your talents and skills; the things you do are polished and well-thought-out.

You get the notion that some of your talents could earn you money. Without even trying, you attract a business opportunity into your life. The prospect of turning this into wealth via a side gig is promising.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.