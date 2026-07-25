Hardships Come To An End For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs From Now To August 2

Hardships come to an end for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of July 27 - August 2, 2026. The week starts with a Danger Day in the sign of the Water Tiger, and it ends on a Remove Day in the sign of the Earth Monkey. The month is still a Wood Sheep pillar, during the Year of the Fire Horse.

All the little things that undermine your happiness come to a full stop by the time Sunday rolls around. Danger Days are moments where you come so close to having a bad thing happen. However, this week, three animal signs figure out what needs to be done to avoid the problem.

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1. Tiger

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Every time you need an important document, you never know exactly where to find it. You have a system, but the problem is that system isn't really working the way it should. Sometimes an item can throw your entire schedule off because you have to stop everything to look for it. This week, an appointment requires you to have your files in order, and you realize you're not prepared at all.

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You see how bad it's gotten, Tiger, so instead of just resolving it for the moment, you set aside the time you need to really dig in and get this thing sorted once and for all. This is a long-standing hardship that needs to end. Initially, you just avoided it because you thought it was too overwhelming. But once you get into it, you realize it's not so bad. A lot gets resolved, and it's finally behind you.

2. Horse

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You have been fighting with this one family member over the same thing every year. You like to plan ahead, and it's always a rub that they don't. This week you decide it's best to address the situation long before everyone gets stressed over timing. They are agreeable, and it seems as though you both end up on the same page.

You ask for the time off you need from work. The schedule for the rest of the family can happen as it needs to, with lots of time to prepare. You're no longer pulling your hair out or crying yourself to sleep and dreading what usually is the most stressful part of life for you. Instead, you're starting to look forward to what will happen next. It's a good change, and you like it.

3. Monkey

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Monkey, you don't need all the stuff you have in your house, and every time you look at it, you think about how you don't want to get rid of it because of the money you'll lose. But you realize that you're missing out on a quality life. It's better for you to donate it and use it as a tax write-off in the future. You don't delay; instead, you sort through what you really will keep and use, and put other items in a box. You drop it off and keep the receipt.

By August 2, when you walk in the door, you can't believe how good it feels not to see the messy corner calling out your name. It's much better to have loved and lost, even if it has to do with items you thought you would cherish forever. It's a good way to end the week.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.