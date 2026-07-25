The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For July 27 - August 2, 2026 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for July 27 - August 2, 2026 is here. This week's collective card is the Wheel of Fortune, which is a very positive omen for every zodiac sign’s reading this week.

The Wheel of Fortune is a symbol of luck and fated moments, so I’m not at all surprised that it’s here for this week’s tarot reading. Mercury just turned direct, which is a good thing for everyone. Plus, the Nodes of Fate enter Aquarius and Leo this week, making us not only more aware of the people around us but more interested in connecting with them on a deeper level.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for July 27 - August 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands shows up when it is time to jump on an idea. You usually hear people telling you to slow down, but not this week, Aries.

This is the week to chase that dream. Strategically, of course. Put together a game plan this week and commit to getting at least the first step done.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

According to the Nine of Pentacles, this week you can really just sit back and enjoy how far you’ve come. After weeks of Mercury retrograde making things a lot harder than they need to be, this week you start seeing all that extra work and attention pay off.

You’ve earned it, Taurus. For real. If you’ve put your hobbies and things you actually like doing on the back burner, this is the week to spend some time doing what you love.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

The Magician is a sign that this is a good week for using every skill and connection you have. You’ll probably need a little help wherever you can get it after what this past Mercury retrograde did to you, Gemini.

I have a feeling people are more willing to help you out this week. The offers may even come without you having to ask, which is always better.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Star

Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign is finally over, Cancer. You can feel the relief, and The Star tarot card says this is a much more peaceful week for you. Thankfully.

That hope you feel this week is real. You don’t have to force it or pretend. Don’t forget to give yourself credit for getting through that rough stretch so gracefully.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Strength

The best way to explain the South Node, which is now in your sign, is the natural gifts you have that you tend to fall on when things get hard. It’s like taking the easy route. Which isn’t bad, but not necessarily the best way to go about things.

That’s why Strength is showing up for you this week. Old habits die hard, as the saying goes. Use your natural confidence this week, Leo, but try to listen a little more than you speak.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles is about taking care of business and taking care of people at the same time. With your ruling planet Mercury finally direct, this week you finally feel like you have the mental bandwidth to do both without feeling overwhelmed.

You’re so in your element this week, Virgo. Catch up on the small tasks that piled up over the last few weeks and check in on the people you care about but may not have been as diligent in texting back for the last month.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

You have a lot of acquaintances, Libra, but the Two of Cups tells me this week is more about a deeper connection than that. I keep getting the feeling that there’s someone specific who feels a little underappreciated.

This is a good week to give them your full attention. A conversation that’s actually meaningful will do more for you than trying to please everyone around you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death card is a sign of endings. Which doesn’t scare you one bit. Endings are something you understand better than most zodiac signs.

Something in your life has run its course. Let it go instead of holding on out of habit, Scorpio. You’ll feel a lot better once you do, like almost immediately.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

According to the Eight of Wands, things are finally falling into place for you this week. Since this card represents momentum, this week rewards you for being ready to jump when an opportunity shows up.

Say yes to something that excites you this week, even if you have not worked out every detail yet. Don’t talk yourself out of it! Trust the pull toward something new.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

The words focus and discipline come to mind whenever I see The Emperor tarot card in a reading. Funny enough, Capricorn, those two things are your specialty. That means it’s a good week for you overall.

Even though you have a lot to do this week, for some reason, you don’t feel stressed or overwhelmed. You already know you have everything handled no matter what comes up.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool

It’s pretty serendipitous that you get The Fool. This card represents new beginnings, which you’re definitely experiencing this week now that the North Node is in your zodiac sign.

Welcome to your next chapter, Aquarius. Follow your curiosity toward whatever new idea keeps pulling at you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is about feeling settled with the people around you. After a weeks-long stretch of very confusing energy (thanks, Mercury retrograde), that kind of peace is finally within reach.

Instead of retreating into your own head, spend time with family or close friends this week. Let yourself enjoy a simple, happy moment without overanalyzing it. You need it.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.