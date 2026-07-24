Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For July 27 - August 2 — The Full Moon Rises In Aquarius

According to weekly horoscopes for July 27 - August 2, 2026, it's a vibrant week filled with changes for every zodiac sign as we welcome the Nodes of Fate in new astrological signs. The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week makes us more driven to succeed, but there could be challenges along the way if we lose sight of who we are.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 29th reminds us of our power as Pluto in Aquarius magnifies this energy. There is support from Jupiter, even with the challenges it's facing while opposite Pluto. Nevertheless, this is a transit that allows us to have some real breakthroughs. After this, the Moon in Pisces on the 31st feels almost medicinal and makes us believe in our dreams once more.

Weekly horoscopes for July 27 - August 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The inspirational energy this week has you fighting for your dreams. The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week gives you a head start.

You are motivated to succeed as Jupiter makes a positive aspect to your sign. You will not be stopped, Aries. You're about to become a real warrior, ready to be victorious. Support comes through for you as well this week, so you’re not focused on winning these battles on your own.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday is here to show you how to take on that leadership role and believe in yourself since you’re entering a new phase in your life.

The Moon in Pisces pushes you to slow down and recharge over the weekend. Even the strongest soldiers need some time off to regain their energy.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This is a week of reconstruction with the building Full Moon energy reminding you to consider your to-do list, Taurus.

Thankfully, the Capricorn Moon at the start of the week makes where to channel your time and focus a lot more obvious to you. This is a supportive time allowing you to align with the plans you had in mind, especially with Venus bringing you some brilliant ideas.

The Full Moon on Wednesday represents a new world of opportunities, even with this signaling a conclusion. You are equipped to expand your horizons and see things clearly now, as Jupiter in Leo pushes you to take the next steps.

Starting on Friday, the Pisces lunation adds more support, courage and enlightenment that really makes you enjoy the things that bring you happiness.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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As we get ready to enter a new eclipse cycle, you are noticing how imperative it is to be gentle with yourself and release any old grudges. Don’t stress yourself out this week. Just enjoy the magic and wonders that Jupiter in Leo has in store for you.

The Capricorn Moon brings an element of reconciliation at the beginning of the week as you move forward and close the chapters from the past that still had control over you.

When the Full Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday, it ushers in a new beginning, making it easier for you to concentrate on expanding or elevating your skills and talents.

Once the Moon is in Pisces at the end of the week, you receive insight and constructive criticism from mentors. Learn from their constructive criticism and utilize this opportunity to continue growing your skills.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Mercury is finally direct! This gives you a lot of clarity and calm as you experience resolutions to some problems this week, which will make the Full Moon a lot more manageable.

The Capricorn Moon at the start of the week makes you more of a diplomat, Cancer. You are embodying the qualities that make you who you are and you serve as a support for others this week.

On Wednesday, the Full Moon in Aquarius connects you with the warrior within. Look at this energy as a time to strengthen your armor and view your successes (big and small) as victories that will allow you to excel moving forward, especially now that the Nodes are entering this part of your chart as well.

Travel or learning are tied with the Pisces lunation at the end of the week. If you can't go anywhere physically, check out the library to find books that transport you to different worlds from the comfort of your home. On the flipside, beginning a free course to expand your knowledge on a topic you’re curious about could also seem enticing at this time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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What a big week for you, Leo! The Capricorn Moon at the beginning of the week teaches you a lot about being a better friend or partner, themes that the Full Moon will expand on as the week goes on.

You could be tempted to look within this week. Be honest with yourself and focus on what needs to be changed in order to strengthen your bonds, which is what Pluto in Aquarius is hinting at.

The Full Moon in Aquarius shows you how to bring balance and understanding to all of your connections. You're in the process of becoming more caring and compassionate with those around you.

On Friday, the Pisces Moon brings healing to your inner child. This is a good weekend to focus on hobbies that bring you joy.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The week represents the completion of a cycle for you, Virgo. On Monday, the Capricorn Moon offers you a lot of optimism and pushes you to find your strength.

Wednesday's Full Moon in Aquarius represents a breath of fresh air, allowing you to dream big as the South Node moves out of your sign. Since Jupiter and Pluto are the powerhouses making an aspect to this lunation, balancing your relationships and making an effort to protect your boundaries are linked to this transit.

When the Moon is in Pisces at the end of the week, you bring some more warmth, care, and love to those emotional bonds you have. Repairing relationships is also a manifestation of this lunar energy, and with Mercury now direct, you're more motivated to release old grudges and even reconcile.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's Full Moon in Aquarius is exactly the boost you needed to bring you back to focus and to pour a lot of care into the work you do. Jupiter in Leo is adding fuel and more motivation, especially for those who may feel stagnant.

When the Moon is in Pisces at the end of the week, your creative energy rises. Be ready to take out your notebook and write down ideas, Libra. Do anything that inspires you over the weekend because the Pisces Moon and Jupiter in Leo direct you to awaken your passions or reconnect with them once more.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This is an uplifting week for you, Scorpio. You feel renewed during the Moon in Capricorn on Monday, which shows you how to be more comfortable taking the lead and being in charge. Your brilliance will shine through with Mercury still aspecting your sign, allowing you to come up with some fascinating plans or to brainstorm new ideas in collaborative settings.

The Full Moon in Aquarius brings your attention to your root system and family history on Wednesday. Prepare to connect with a hidden history or the past you may have wanted to forget, as the retrograde’s effects bring you some information from long ago.

When the Moon is in the sign of Pisces at the end of the week, you're thrilled by the idea of strengthening your existing love story or embarking on a new one.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You're prioritizing yourself this week. You are given the keys to success now that the Nodes are no longer making a square to your sign, allowing you to thrive and begin new projects without experiencing many setbacks. Prepare to see your confidence levels rise as well.

Wednesday's Full Moon in Aquarius represents an undiscovered treasure trove waiting for you to open it. For the next several months, you will be pushed to nourish your goals and dreams, and this is what the Full Moon wants you to envision.

At the end of the weekend, the Moon in Pisces reminds you how you balance your commitments. Evaluate them this weekend and make the best moves that serve you, Sagittarius.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Writing a love story to yourself is part of this week’s energy. You're receiving grounding energy from the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, encouraging you to trust your process. If things feel slow at first, be patient and stay diligent.

There is a lot of wonderful energy centered on your value system this week, Capricorn. On Wednesday, the Full Moon in Aquarius gives a little dose of reality to those who have been a bit reckless managing their finances. Prepare to develop a structured plan after this lunation.

When the Moon is in Pisces at the end of the week, you're reminded to be more comfortable with your self-expression. It's also a lovely way to reconnect with the lessons from the North Node in Pisces transit.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You have quite a triumphant week with the Full Moon in your sign representing the start of a new cycle. You're on a search for happiness this Leo season, and the Moon in Capricorn makes the first couple days of the week the perfect time to meditate and consider pursuing what brings you love and hope.

Through the Full Moon in your sign on Wednesday, you see the fruits of your labor blossom, especially if you did the inner work of learning to project your boundaries. Focus on giving yourself love and care midweek. If you’re not satisfied, Aquarius, you have the opportunity to do more.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, it's a good time to learn a lot about your finances and the goals you want to achieve for the future, as long as they remain practical.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Moving forward is the theme for you this week. Learning a lot about yourself and doing what you need in order to stay ahead is part of the Capricorn Moon at the beginning of the week as you incorporate what you have learned in the professional or academic sector into your personal life.

This is also a great way to connect with your muses and discover your powerful storytelling skills as you learn how to stay ahead in your creative domain.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday serves as a reset now that the North Node is leaving your sign, Pisces. Consider what you learned and what you want to accomplish in the future.

When the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, connecting with friends keeps you motivated and engaged with your vision.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.