The Aquarius Full Moon On July 29 Has A Special Meaning For Your Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful Full Moon has a different meaning for each zodiac sign during the week of July 27 to August 2, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Aquarius on Wednesday, teaching us all about power and control.

This lunation connects us with our community, so get ready to be part of something new. Jupiter also aligns with the Sun in Leo, awakening our desire to explore and socialize. Prepare to discover magic and make vibrant connections. As the North and South Nodes move into new signs, we begin a new healing journey.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

The Aquarius Full Moon helps bring clarity to your connections. Any conflicts or hidden issues you may be having with friends or colleagues are brought to light. You now know who has your back and who doesn’t.

Advertisement

As an Aries, you embody the independent spirit. Yet, as your friendships and relationships change, you may be lonely. Luckily, this lunation, along with Jupiter in Leo, reminds you that new friends are on the horizon. You have solid people around you, and you can always meet new ones.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re dreaming big, Taurus, and finally seeing the outcome of all your hard work. Wednesday's Full Moon in Aquarius makes you a lot more confident with what you created and produced over the last six months.

At the same time, you are called to reflect and do some inner work. Don't worry, though. This is all positive and meant to make you realize that you are equipped to face anything. Jupiter in Leo is making Fixed signs like yourself feel unstoppable. This week, you're ready to make the moves needed to achieve victory.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you want to learn something new, this is the perfect week to do so. The Aquarius Full Moon makes you more prepared and ready to go after what you want. This could mean going back to school or even changing careers.

You are more disciplined at this time, Gemini, so take advantage of this energy. Prepare to be motivated and driven to succeed. You can achieve anything you set your mind to right now.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Aquarius Full Moon encourages you to reach new heights within your career. This is your chance to get that promotion you've been dreaming of or step up as a leader. You have what it takes. You just need to trust yourself, Cancer.

The North Node in Aquarius allows others to see the mentor that you can be, and the Full Moon only magnifies this. Your personal relationships get a boost, too. This week, everyone around you sees you as a protector and teacher.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The North Node is now in Aquarius, and so is the Full Moon, making it easier to navigate your relationships. This energy reveals some harsh realities, but it's nothing you can't handle. In fact, these transits help you understand what you really want in a partner and friend going forward.

The Sun and Jupiter in your sign are adding an element of wisdom and guidance. Your communication gets a boost this week. Your bonds also get stronger, as Pluto serves as a glue, repairing and deepening those connections in very real ways.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Aquarius Full Moon gives you the chance to upgrade your daily routines. Just be sure to keep your planner handy. If you’ve felt overwhelmed, this lunation provides a lot of insights for managing challenging moments.

This Moon may also push you to ask for help. Although you are more inclined to do things on your own, your friends and colleagues are willing to give you a helping hand. Don’t let your ego get the best of you and ask for help when needed. Taking time to relax and even meditate can also help.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Embrace your creative side, Libra. The Full Moon in Aquarius helps you reconnect with the visionary you know yourself to be. Artistic endeavors feel a lot more vibrant during this period, especially as Jupiter in Leo encourages you to see the bigger picture.

If you want to elevate your skills, you have the chance to do so this week. A wealth of opportunities await, and with the North Node also in Aquarius, you are receptive to these ideas. Yet, discipline is needed if you are to develop and build them.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Scorpio, this energy is quite interesting. The work you initiated years ago, during the Saturn in Aquarius transit, is finally brought to light. Jupiter in Leo is asking you to upgrade and continue to improve upon what you created back then.

Wednesday's Full Moon shows you how to strengthen your foundation so you can succeed in the future. This lunation is about exploring your dreams, and even finding some new ones. Get ready to wear your crown and put in the work.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Aquarius has you finding your voice, Sagittarius, and it's about time. Any struggles you've been experiencing are finally coming to an end. Yet, you must stand up for yourself and advocate for your needs.

An old project may resurface as you receive new waves of inspiration. Make sure to take out your pen and start the editing process, especially since Mercury is direct. It's time to polish your work and ask for guidance from mentors or teachers you trust.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's time to get more serious about your finances, Capricorn. This Full Moon is teaching you how to save and be more efficient with your money. If you've been compelled to spend the big bucks, this week calls you to be a bit more cautious.

The North Node now in Aquarius gives you a wake-up call. There's a big purchase you've been meaning to save for, be it a car or maybe even a new home. Yet, this money won't save itself. This lunation encourages you to be more practical about your financial moves.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Welcome to the spotlight, Aquarius. With the Full Moon in your sign, you are the center of attention this week. Don’t hide away, and instead let others see the light you radiate.

The North Node is also in Aquarius, helping you step into a new phase of life feeling confident and empowered. It's easier now for you to make new friends as well as business connections. Prepare to socialize and connect with others. It's time to get out of your shell.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Whether you’ve been working hard or not, the Aquarius Full Moon is showing you the importance of self-care. This could mean focusing on your hobbies or baking yourself delicious cookies. Whatever you do, make sure you put yourself first.

Advertisement

With Mercury direct, your relationships feel a lot stronger than they have in quite a while. Yet, the relationship you have with yourself is your top priority. Embrace your independent side and don't be afraid to spend some time alone.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.