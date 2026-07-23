Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 27 - August 2

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from July 27 to August 2, 2026. This week, they are not content to accept what they've settled for previously.

The Sun and Jupiter align on July 29, making for one of the most abundant days of the year. This alignment brings the beginning of Jupiter’s new era in Leo and helps you to take action toward your financial goals. That doesn’t mean you have all the answers, though. As the Full Moon in Aquarius rises on the same day, you must rely on faith.

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Change is unavoidable in the days ahead. This can affect how you earn money or what you’re saving for. But see it all as a twist of fate that can help you further your dreams and achieve the success you deserve.

1. Cancer

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Make way for abundance, Cancer! On July 29, the Sun and Jupiter align in Leo, bringing about an extraordinary opportunity. Leo increases your confidence so you can generate greater wealth and abundance in your life. But this is not a passive energy. You must be ready to take action and embrace the changes that are already on your doorstep.

Reflect on where it feels like you’re being guided in the days ahead. Be sure you’re leaning into the changes rather than resisting. Practice affirmations and know that you are worthy of what you desire. You aren’t meant to be able to predict the course of your life, as that is what makes it worthwhile. But you do have to be willing to adjust your plans when the universe brings an opportunity you can’t refuse.

2. Capricorn

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It's time to get yourself out of that rut, Capricorn. You can either keep trying to do everything the same, or you can surrender to the universe. Notice how you are feeling in your life and in the pursuit of your dreams. If situations feel challenging or stuck, then that is how you know you’re resisting divine guidance. Being in alignment with the universe brings an ease and confidence even in challenging moments. Be sure you are aware of the differences so you can take advantage of what is arriving in the days ahead.

The Full Moon in Aquarius rises on July 29, reminding you that you are destined for more than you’ve been accepting. Yet, Aquarian energy is vastly different from your own and may make you feel uncomfortable. You are guided to explore new ways of making money, especially through technology or remote work. Invest in creating passive income, and don’t be afraid to take a chance, even if it means leaving your comfort zone.

3. Leo

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Be open to ideas and help, Leo. On July 29, Venus in Virgo aligns with Mars in Gemini, bringing a wave of positive and abundant energy into your life. Venus is currently helping you get your finances in order. This brings new opportunities for wealth, but also requires that you get better at budgeting and living within your means. That may feel challenging at the moment, but you are not alone.

Allow yourself to receive help, as that is where you will find what you’re looking for. This can be financial advice, recommendations, referrals, or even investments. You don’t have to pursue your dream on your own, but you do have to be open to receiving help. Let yourself expand and take a chance. Recognize that divine help often arrives in the form of an unexpected opportunity.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.