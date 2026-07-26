The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In August 2026

Your sign's luckiest day of the month is here for August 2026. Let yourself be surprised by what happens. Rather than trying to plan every minute, it’s better to just go with the flow. Security, success, and luck aren’t all dependent upon plans and what is known, but the magical way that the universe always seems to step in precisely when you need it the most.

Try to trust the timing of your life, and don’t get bogged down in only what seems feasible. Recognize that the universe rewards intentions and not just effort. What you receive this month is because of the energy you’re already sending out. Believe in that, and let yourself be delighted by the rest.

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Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Tuesday, August 11

This is your moment, Aries. On Tuesday, August 11, retrograde Juno shifts into Capricorn, bringing an increase in commitment and a review of professional agreements. Juno will continue to be retrograde in Capricorn through October 23, helping you to take a different approach in your career.

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During this time, your commitment to your dreams may be tested, but it’s crucial that you don’t give up. Instead of thinking you have to do everything on your own, partner up with those who can help, and stay open to new opportunities as well.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Saturday, August 22

This is your season of joy, Taurus. While it may feel hard to put projects or work on the back burner, that is what you are being guided to do as Virgo Season begins on Saturday, August 22. Virgo lights up your ability to enjoy your life and make space to spend time with those you care about.

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While this benefits your career if you dabble in creative endeavors, it truly is about you taking time to enjoy all that you have in your life. Just don’t get caught up in everything looking perfect, especially if you have upcoming summer plans. As much as you’re meant to enjoy this time, it doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, so find the bliss within the flaws.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Friday, August 28

You deserve to be recognized for your efforts, Gemini. On Friday, August 28, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces brings about an important moment of recognition and accomplishment for what you have invested in your career. This cycle of eclipses began on September 17, 2024, and as this final one occurs, it’s about finally bringing you the success that you’ve been working to achieve.

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You should feel connected to the work that you’re doing. The purpose that you’ve been in search of has finally become clear, and this moment isn’t the end result, but an important building block for all of your future successes.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, August 14

Let the universe work for you, Cancer. Although you have been diligently chasing after your dreams and all that you want to create in your life, that isn’t what you have to keep doing. Asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, August 14, bringing wisdom and divine interventions into your professional path.

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This energy helps you truly work smarter versus harder. You are strategic in your thinking during this time, and more in tune with the universe around you. Pallas retrograde in Aries helps you to trust in the divine current within your life. Rather than grasping at straws and pouring out energy, you’ll know precisely what you’re meant to do to achieve all you’ve ever dreamed of.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Wednesday, August 12

Allow yourself to evolve, Leo. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Leo occurs on Wednesday, August 12, bringing a profound opportunity for self-growth. A Solar Eclipse brings unexpected shifts and changes into your life, but in Leo, it means what occurs is part of a process of soul evolution.

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The only thing you must be mindful of is that your ego may not want to evolve, nor think that you need to. This is merely the fear of the old self still hanging on, so you must challenge yourself to work through this. This is a new eclipse cycle that is just starting, so surrendering to its process now makes for an easier journey ahead.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Tuesday, August 11

Stability doesn’t mean everything staying the same, Virgo. Pay attention to when retrograde Juno shifts into Capricorn on Tuesday, August 11. This will begin a period of reflecting on what true stability feels like, instead of it being based on external factors like wealth, success, or even romance.

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Juno affects commitment, and in retrograde, it helps you to reflect on what feels stable within yourself as well as what doesn’t. You can make important changes during this time, but be sure you’re not basing your sense of security on external factors. Focus on building it within first, as that creates easier decisions for yourself.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Thursday, August 6

You need to know just how much you deserve in this lifetime, Libra. On Thursday, August 6, Venus enters Libra, where it is just beginning a pre-retrograde cycle. Venus officially retrogrades on October 3 before moving back into Libra on October 25. From October 25 through December 4, Venus continues to move through Libra, finalizing the lessons and bringing clarity to your worthiness and sense of self. You have a lot to look forward to!

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Venus in your zodiac sign brings a deep sense of self-love, abundance, and increased power of attraction. However, on this retrograde journey, it also involves healing your worthiness, self-image, and recognizing where you’ve been settling for less. This is the deepest kind of upgrade that you can have, but it takes time. Be patient with yourself and the process, as what is cleared during this transit will allow you to flourish in an abundant new chapter.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Wednesday, August 12

Reinvent yourself this month, Scorpio. You are beginning a fabulous journey in your career that brings wealth, success, and possibly even fame. On Wednesday, August 12, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Leo becomes a significant catalyst in pursuing your dreams. This energy results in a shocking twist of fate. Follow your purpose, and take chances.

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The one thing not to do is try to keep everything the same. This energy is meant to move you, so stay open to going where you are directed. You have the potential to achieve a profound and lasting level of success.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Friday, August 28

Allow things to come full circle, Sagittarius. On Friday, August 28, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces rises, bringing an end to a theme that first began on September 17, 2024. This energy has helped you heal, establish better boundaries, and create a home that your inner child would feel grateful for.

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Yet, with this eclipse being the last of the cycle, let yourself acknowledge all the things that have changed since 2024. Grieve what still feels unprocessed and care for yourself in the ways that you need. This eclipse cycle has been helping you to deal with what you’ve repressed, not only so you can heal your inner child, but so you no longer feel a desire to escape from your life.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Saturday, August 22

Be willing to try something new, Capricorn. Virgo Season begins on Saturday, August 22, and will bring a new season of luck and opportunities into your life. However, be willing to change things up. This is a time to let yourself travel and embrace the search for greater meaning in your life without figuring out where it will all lead.

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Focus on heart-centered living, knowing that each experience and moment you go through brings you closer to your fate. Just don’t get caught up in controlling the outcome or in having everything go perfectly. Let go and embrace this time for exactly what it’s meant to be.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Thursday, August 6

This is your new journey, Aquarius. You are going through an immense transformation process in your career that will lead to a new job or position come fall. Yet, what you begin and start this month matters. On Thursday, August 6, Venus moves into Libra, blessing your life with luck and allowing anything new that you start to go well. This movement increases your wealth, job satisfaction, and new opportunities.

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While this energy is quite positive, it is part of a larger story of Venus retrograde that begins on October 3. Venus moves back and forth into Scorpio and Libra, bringing that new promotion or role and letting you feel that you’ve finally accomplished what you set out to. What you do now matters, but you need to have patience with the process.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, August 28

It’s time to look toward the future, Pisces. On Friday, August 28, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces rises in your house of self, setting your sights on where you're going next. Since September 2024, eclipses on the Pisces and Virgo axis have encouraged the stripping away of illusions, healing, and growth.

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Now, as the last one on this axis occurs in Pisces, you're urged to shift your gaze forward. Hold space for all that has changed, including those that you have outgrown. Recognize the power within yourself and the importance of listening to your soul. This is your fate, and it is finally arriving.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.