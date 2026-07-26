Life Keeps Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Further Into The Week Of July 27 - August 2 We Get

During the week of July 27 to August 2, 2026, life is getting better for three zodiac signs. The days ahead feel like a pressure cooker getting ready to blow.

On July 27, the Sun opposes Pluto, bringing intense power struggles and conflict. Avoid getting into any arguments if possible, especially with Saturn currently in retrograde. The Full Moon then rises in Aquarius on July 29, and this energy is all about surprises and unexpected change. When the Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo on the same day, things begin looking up.

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1. Scorpio

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The Sun opposes Pluto at the start of the week, causing problems at work or at home. The Aquarius Full Moon and Venus-Mars square on July 29 add to the tension. You may have to deal with some drama, but don't worry. This is nothing you can't handle, Scorpio.

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Watch your mood this week and how you approach others. Don’t become or act overly critical or suspicious. Exercise restraint in your communication and be careful not to get too aggressive, as that will only cause problems. Your boundaries are being tested, and it's up to you to reinforce them. Use your intuition and read the situation before responding. Keep a cool head, and you will get through this week unscathed. By Friday, life is getting a whole lot better.

2. Taurus

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The transits this week are all targeting different parts of your life, Taurus. The Sun-Pluto opposition is impacting your reputation, while the Full Moon is focused on your career. Meanwhile, Wednesday's Venus-Mars square affects both your romantic relationships and friendships. Needless to say, you may be dealing with more than one issue this week.

To navigate the days ahead, keep your ego in check and avoid unnecessary arguments, both with co-workers and friends. Focus only on what you need to accomplish and leave the rest for later. Don't expect other people to act or respond in a specific way, and avoid blowing up over small issues. By the end of the week, life will be much better, but until then, practice self-care.

3. Capricorn

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Saturn rules over your sign, Capricorn, and it turned retrograde at the end of last week. The Sun-Pluto opposition and Aquarius Full Moon are both targeting your finances. This, combined with Saturn's energy, may mean trouble. Pay close attention to your money, because an issue may arise. This is especially true if you share your finances with other people, including a romantic partner.

This week, you are realizing that certain things cannot continue as they have been. You have to decide what you can and can’t handle and set boundaries. Create a budget and resist the urge to buy unnecessary items, at least until your finances are more solid. If you are feeling burnt out, limit your screen time and spend some time alone to clear your mind. By the end of the week, your life is improving significantly.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.