Your Horoscope Is Here For Friday, July 24: A Great End To The Week

Your horoscope for July 24, 2026 is here. There’s a beautiful trine between the Moon and Jupiter on Friday that makes every zodiac sign feel so optimistic about the future.

I’m not exaggerating when I say opportunities are endless on Friday. In astrology, the trine aspect represents luck and general ease, so everything really just happens the way it’s supposed to. People are in such a good mood that even if anything does go wrong, it’s not even a big deal. A great way to end the week if I do say so myself!

Daily horoscopes for Friday, July 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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You've had an idea for a few weeks that you haven't done anything with yet. You had your reasons. There was too much going on, or the timing just felt wrong. Not to mention Mercury was retrograde. So, it’s understandable.

Well, Aries, no more excuses! July 24 is quite literally the day to start making things happen. Hint, you can start by just telling someone about it. On Friday, people are more willing to help you out.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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A relationship that means a lot to you has felt sorta off recently. You've been telling yourself it would work itself out. On Friday, it finally does.

But it doesn’t just happen on its own. A conversation happens that you didn't fully plan. Luckily, this is the best day in a while for that to happen, Taurus. Everything goes much better than you expected.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You can get along with just about anyone on any given day, Gemini. So it definitely throws you off to not vibe with someone the way you’ve been dealing with recently.

The good news is you finally find some common ground on Friday. You're not sure if they changed or if you did. But it really doesn’t even matter. You’re just happy this is behind you and hey, you even get a new friend out of it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Someone who hasn’t been treating you the way you deserve gets a wake-up call on July 24. Another person overhears what’s going on and stands up for you.

What they say makes you feel really good about yourself too. You likely had no idea this person thought so highly of you. Take the compliment, Cancer!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Something you've been working on gets a genuinely good response on Friday, Leo. Not a polite response. A real one, from someone whose opinion you actually care about.

Thank goodness, because you've been putting a lot of effort into this. You might as well get used to it, because the more we get into your zodiac season, the more things like this happen.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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I keep getting the sense that you’ve had some tension with someone you either live with or who you see at work every day. Which is annoying, of course, because you have enough to deal with without adding that in as well.

They feel it too, Virgo. And they actually address it with you on Friday. Not through a big confrontation, thankfully. They approach you in a way that ends up making you both feel genuinely appreciated and understood.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On Friday, a plan finally makes it out of the group chat. You’ve been trying to make this happen for weeks, I know, Libra. But every attempt to nail down a time and place just wasn’t working.

Since everyone is in such a good mood on July 24, there’s very little back-and-forth about what to do. Everyone’s on the same page and looking forward to it as much as you are.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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July 24 is as close to a perfect day as you’re gonna get to float the idea of a promotion or raise around at work. You don’t necessarily have to ask for it on Friday, but it’s a good idea to put some feelers out while everyone’s in a good mood.

Once you have a better idea of what’s needed on your end to make this happen, you can get yourself on the right track. Your professional situation looks more promising by the end of the day, Scorpio.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You’re back to your usual optimistic self on Friday. The people around you see the difference in you right away.

The last few weeks of Mercury retrograde were tough on you, Sagittarius. No doubt about it. But on July 24, your spark comes back.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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I keep seeing something about money coming up for you on Friday, Capricorn. It has to do with either a debt you’re waiting for someone to repay or a bill that you honestly forgot about.

Either way, it gets taken care of on July 24. You don’t play about your finances, so this is a huge relief.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On July 24, a friend checks in on you. Not to be nice or because they need something from you, but because they’re genuinely thinking about you and how you’re doing.

You needed this, Aquarius. It reminds you why this particular person is in your life. And you’re so glad that they are.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Work has not been easy for you lately, Pisces. You’re the type of person who works to live, not the other way around. So you really weren’t sure if you could continue on like this.

But you wake up on Friday feeling a lot better. I keep seeing you have a dream or random thought that makes you see what’s going on at work a lot differently, which changes your whole mood around and makes you want to keep going.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.