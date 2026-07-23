Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Sagittarius Moon On July 24, 2026

On July 24, 2026, during the Sagittarius Moon, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. We are sick and tired of struggling and ready to move on.

This positive lunation has us wanting more out of life than just being stuck. We've put up with enough, and now, we fully recognize that if things are going to change, we must be the force that makes that happen. Watch out, world! The revolution is here!

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1. Sagittarius

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The Moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and you are ready to leave behind the hardships once and for all. You know exactly who you are and what it will take to get yourself out of a situation that doesn't suit you. It's time to get to work.

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This lunation inspires the freedom-lover in you. Perhaps you forgot, but you are not someone who will stand for mediocrity. Accepting what you don't want has landed you in a place you don't like, and on Friday, it's time to move on.

You are taking control over your life, and choosing to end the hardships that have taken over. With your Moon in the sky, you believe in yourself fully and have hope for a far better future. You've got this!

2. Taurus

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Lately, you've experienced a lot of hardships and learned a bunch of difficult lessons. This has taught you that you do indeed have a threshold for being treated like garbage. On Friday, you wake up and find that the Sagittarius Moon is here to guide you back to being yourself again, Taurus. Finally!

In other words, you've had enough. These hardships are associated with certain people in your life, and on this day, you realize that you no longer need them. And, oh my, what a liberating idea it is to finally know you can walk away from people who make you miserable.

This lunation has you feeling fearless and ready to fight for the right to be happy again. You are cutting toxic people out of your life to make room for something far better to enter.

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3. Cancer

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For you, Cancer, the hardships you've endured are all family-related. While this is a very tender subject for you, you're also starting to recognize that boundaries must be drawn. You can't let people walk all over you, even those you care most about.

Naturally, this realization comes to you during the Sagittarius Moon, because this lunar phase ignites in you the desire to be free. You are done with the massive expectations your family has placed on your head. This free-spirited energy is here to help you out.

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You may not be the person they expect you to be, and honestly, it's caused you hardships. Now, you're ready to find yourself and be the most authentic version of you. This does not mean leaving your family behind. You are figuring out a way to keep them happy, and yourself as well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.