4 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 24, 2026

On July 24, 2026, four zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again. We sure do love a Sagittarius Moon, mainly because it brings such positivity to those of us who could really use a boost.

This is a beautiful time to welcome in the joy that is everywhere, and for these astrological signs, it's just a matter of being able to see it. We sometimes shut down, thinking there is no joy left in the world, but this lunation shows us that there is always a reason to celebrate.

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1. Leo

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Your birthday season has just begun, Leo, and you are feeling mighty fine. With the Sun in your sign, it's hard for you not to feel happy. On Friday, the Sagittarius Moon helps turn those good feelings into positive events.

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You're not only inspired during this time, but you're also making plans to take this joyful feeling with you into the future. Your mind is constantly creating joyous visions, and you refuse to let this positive energy go to waste.

You truly are someone who can change the world and those in it. When you are happy, you don't like to keep your joy to yourself. So, right now, you are sharing the good vibes with everyone around you.

2. Libra

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What brings you the greatest amount of joy at this point, Libra, is knowing that your world has become virtually drama-free. Wow, what a thought! With the Moon in Sagittarius, this is your reality, and you couldn't be more grateful.

Just the idea that whatever craziness happened to you recently is now a thing of the past is enough to inspire so much happiness in your world. You finally got past the big mess and into a joyful new era.

The Sagittarius Moon has you believing in yourself and the idea of a happy future. For once, you feel as though everything is going to be OK. There's no reason to question this joy. Just go with it!

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3. Aquarius

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Joy comes to you on Friday, but this is just the tip of the iceberg, Aquarius. This positive energy comes with a promise of more where that came from. You're finally in a position to see that things are really starting to get better for you, and you are not going to blow it.

In the past, your own mistrust, or worse, your own laziness, got in the way of your happiness. Well, no more! You have big dreams, and during the Moon in Sagittarius, you finally feel like going for them with all you've got.

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You're not shying away, and doubt is officially a thing of the past. You believe in yourself and your ability to achieve greatness. This Moon opens a door that leads to whatever you want in life. Now, it's up to you to march on through. You've got this!

4. Sagittarius

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With the Moon in your sign, you are feeling happier than you have in a long while, Sagittarius. You are the eternal optimist of the zodiac, but even you get down at times. After all, you're only human, and we all have our moments when the world's negativity gets to us.

That's not the case on Friday, though. Your Moon brings back the hope that you've been missing and ushers you into a joyful new era. Suddenly, you are feeling enthusiastic and driven to go after your dreams.

For the past few weeks, especially with Mercury retrograde until July 23, you have felt stuck. You have struggled to make progress on your goals, but this day changes everything. Now, you are feeling happy and ready to take this positive energy and make something truly special with it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.