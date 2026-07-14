A Big Opportunity Arrives For 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of July 2026

Life has felt stagnant lately, but that is changing now. By the end of July, the stars are aligning to bring an exciting opportunity to four zodiac signs.

According to an astrologer named Bella Luna, "this is such a powerful month filled with opportunities to level up." Though everyone will be feeling this uplifting energy, these astrological signs are benefiting most. This month, they are growing and transforming into the people they are meant to be.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

"Not only are you the main character this month, but you are the main character for the next year," Luna said. Jupiter moved into your sign at the end of June and will remain there until July 2027. So for the next month and beyond, you can expect more opportunities for growth and visibility.

Advertisement

"You are going to be exuding such positive energy, which will attract so much goodness into your life," the astrologer added. "So now is the time to put yourself out there, to be seen, to allow yourself to shine, [and] to go for your dreams."

Jupiter in Leo rewards those who are bold and make big moves. Manifesting is also easier during this period, so go after your goals with everything you've got. Your dreams are about to come true, Leo.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This month is going to be intense with Mercury retrograde in your sign until July 23. This transit brings up things from the past and has you processing old emotions. This won't be easy, Cancer, but it does serve a purpose. You are releasing what no longer serves you, so you can make room for a much better opportunity to enter your life.

"There's a beautiful New Moon in your sign in the middle of the month that gives you the opportunity to begin again," Luna noted. This lunation allows you to start fresh, and that is exactly what you need. Meanwhile, Jupiter moves into your house of finances, bringing wealth and abundance your way.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On July 9, Venus moved into your sign, where it will remain until early August. The planet of love and beauty has you feeling more beautiful and charming. By the end of July, you are attracting both people and opportunities. Your energy is just too magnetic to ignore, Virgo.

During this time, you are able to manifest anything you desire, from the love of your life to new money-making opportunities. Take a moment to set some intentions and figure out what you want most. By taking a chance on yourself, you can create the life you've been yearning for.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Gemini, this month is a bit chaotic, but it's nothing you can't handle. In fact, you thrive best when life is unpredictable. At the end of June, Mars entered your sign, making you more fiery and passionate. This energy gives you the motivation to break free from the status quo and go after what you desire, even if it's not what people expect of you.

By the end of July, you are becoming the most fun and energetic version of yourself, and this helps you make the most of the opportunities that come your way. "You're gonna be so creatively inspired," Luna said. "Your intuition is gonna be so strong." So, trust yourself and go after what you want. There is no reason to hold back now.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.