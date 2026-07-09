Life Gets A Lot More Peaceful For 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of July 2026

There's no denying that life has been chaotic recently. However, by the end of July, it's going to get a lot more peaceful for four zodiac signs.

The stars are aligning to bring these astrological signs a much-needed sense of calm. On July 26, the North Node is leaving Pisces for Aquarius, while the South Node moves from Virgo into Leo. According to an astrologer named Helena Hathor, this means that we are finally feeling the relief we deserve after "18 months of severe karmic pivots."

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1. Pisces

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Since January 2025, the North Node has been in your sign, wreaking havoc in your life. You've been repeating old patterns and relearning lessons you thought you already moved past. As the North Node moves into a new sign at the end of July, things are going to get a whole lot easier.

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"With the North Node moving into Aquarius, you're essentially being asked to look at the spiritual dimensions in your life," Hathor explained. "You're going to uncover all these hidden gifts that you have been keeping to yourself." So, pay close attention to your intuition as the summer goes on. You may find that you are clairvoyant or feel more connected to your ancestors. Either way, the chaos is finally over.

2. Gemini

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According to Hathor, "you've encountered many distractions, and it has made you fall off the path that you were destined to be on." Fortunately, Gemini, by the end of July, you are able to get back on track and feel a lot more peace.

Over the last year and a half, you've repeated patterns and faced many blockages. "You've had to sacrifice more than you were willing to," the astrologer added. But as the nodes of fate move into new signs, you are maturing into your best self. You may have the opportunity now to travel or advance your career. New opportunities are heading your way, so stay open to what arises.

3. Virgo

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From your friends and romantic partners to your colleagues, all of your relationships have struggled over the past 18 months. In fact, Hathor described this transit as "catastrophic" for your partnerships. However, things are taking a turn for the better, as the North and South nodes move into new signs at the end of July.

"This is affecting your profession, career and social reputation," the astrologer said. "It can look like you're finally getting the promotion and the job position that you've been working hard towards for years." You are going to have a much easier time working with others, and that takes a lot of stress out of your life. Say goodbye to the drama once and for all!

4. Sagittarius

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You have a lot to look forward to this summer and beyond, Sagittarius. You've experienced a lot of changes and some rather unfortunate endings over the last year and a half. By the end of July, you are finally going to feel at peace.

"Life is about to become far more richly rewarding now that the nodes are switching into Aquarius and Leo," Hathor said. You are adopting a growth mindset this month, and it helps you make progress on your goals and achieve the success you're after. Whether you want to move to your dream location or find a job that aligns more closely with your identity, this is your chance.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.