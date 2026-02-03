These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Basically Unstoppable For The Rest Of 2026

Four zodiac signs are basically unstoppable for the rest of 2026. According to an astrologer named May, these are the astrological signs "that we are gonna be hearing about the most" throughout the year.

"They really are the main characters," May explained in a video, "and absolutely nothing is going to be able to get in the way of the success they are about to achieve."

These signs have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in the past few years, but through it all, they've put themselves on a path to success and won't stop until they've reached their goals.

1. Cancer

Cancer, with so much positive energy in your sign, you're basically unstoppable for the rest of 2026. According to May, "Jupiter is still exalted in your sign, the planet of good luck, good fortune." Considering Jupiter is "the planet that brings you big and grand results in all that you push forward," May said, in 2026, there's virtually nothing that can get in between you and the success you deserve.

Since Jupiter is also trine the North Node, which governs fate, May explained that you can physically feel how close you are to fulfilling your life's purpose. Be prepared for a lot of success and healing, especially once Saturn enters your tenth house of career mid-February, when anything having to do with childhood wounds around authority figures is being cleared up.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're experiencing a rare astrological event this year that makes you basically unstoppable for the rest of 2026. According to May, "The North Node enters your sign July of 2026 for 18 months," a transit that doesn't happen often — "only every 18 years," May said. Since the North Node represents your purpose and where you "feel most aligned," May explained, this year, you finally feel like you not only know where you want to go in life, but exactly how to get there.

This means that for the first time in a while, there's a fire inside of you. From feeling more powerful to having more influence, expect to have a better sense of community and experience relationships moving forward. From platonic friendships to romantic relationships and business partnerships, everything changes for the better this year. So, if you've been hoping to get recognized, be prepared. The gifts you have buried inside of you are ready for the world to see.

3. Leo

Leo, 2026 is an emerald year for you, making you basically unstoppable throughout the year. Jupiter enters your sign at the end of June, bringing luck and abundance your way for the rest of the year. You'll be viewed as a teacher of wisdom this year. This not only helps you personally, but also your relationships, where "you could seriously have a big expansion," May said.

From sharing your life lessons to spreading your natural gifts to the world, expect 2026 to be the year of success, attention, and prosperity. According to May, "you will also encounter extremely spiritual endeavors where things will happen in miraculous ways."

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you're basically unstoppable in 2026, a year in which "you are building your home," May said, and "redefining what success is to you." While you're no stranger to hard work and already unstoppable as it is, instead of putting so much of your energy into work, "You are rebuilding your foundation in life, your structure, your discipline, your abilities to succeed," May explained. "All of it is getting rewritten with a cleaner and newer slate."

Whatever you begin now will leave a lasting impact for years to come. And with Saturn entering your fourth house, expect any business ideas or real estate endeavors to really take off. On top of that, this year is also great for getting married, as Jupiter is in your seventh house bringing extra luck to your relationships. So, if you've been wanting financial success and love, 2026 is your year to shine, as nothing is holding you back.

