An Annoying Struggle Comes To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of July 2026

For the last year, it seems like all we've done is struggle. Fortunately, by the end of July, that pain and frustration are finally coming to an end.

According to an astrologer named Amy Demure, "This is because the North Node is finally leaving Pisces after inflicting a year and a half of traumatizing karmic cycles." Since January 2025, this transit taught us a lot about letting go of control. It wasn't easy, but as the North Node moves into Aquarius on July 26, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

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1. Pisces

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From your love life and friendships to your career and finances, the last year and a half has honestly been full of struggles. It really seemed as though you couldn't catch a break, Pisces. You're not imagining it, either. According to Demure, "You have undergone more struggles than any other zodiac sign."

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The North Node is all about your soul's purpose and the karmic lessons you need to learn. It has been in your sign for almost two years, making life incredibly difficult. As Demure explained, "You may have felt like no matter how hard you tried, you weren't able to attract the things that you wanted, whether it was the relationship that you desired or the success that you craved."

But on July 26, it finally moves into Aquarius, allowing this annoying period to come to an end. So "from July and onwards," Demure said, "you're finally going to start reaping the rewards of all of that hard work and struggle."

2. Virgo

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Your romantic life has been quite the struggle, Virgo. "Perhaps your love life was disappointing, or a partner wasn't treating you the way that you deserve to be treated," Demure said. "It felt like no matter how hard you tried, you were never receiving what you deserved in your love life," the astrologer added.

You may have been stuck in a toxic karmic relationship. Fortunately, things begin to look up as July comes to a close "and you'll finally be able to start attracting the relationships that you want." Over the last two years, you learned some difficult lessons and truly grew as a person. Now, you are ready to attract the love you desire.

3. Gemini

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It's been a tough two years. However, life is about to get a whole lot better for you this summer, Gemini. You've been working hard in your career, but it's been difficult to make any real progress. Your effort has not yet paid off, and the financial success you're after has remained out of reach. That changes when the North Node moves out of Pisces and into Aquarius at the end of July.

"In the past, you may have found that no matter how hard you were trying, you weren't able to get ahead in your career or your career progress was limited," Demure noted. "Those blockages are finally beginning to lift." You are going to start seeing new career opportunities arise, and with this comes a whole lot of financial rewards.

4. Sagittarius

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"For nearly two years, you dealt with some of the most traumatizing or depressing situations you've ever experienced in your lifetime," Demure said. "We're talking breakups, endings, fallouts, or disappointments in your love life or your career." You are naturally optimistic, but even you struggled to keep hope alive as you ran into roadblock after roadblock.

Still, these struggles taught you some valuable lessons, and now, you are stronger than you've ever been before. As the North Node moves out of Pisces at the end of July, the universe is going to start blessing you for all the hardships you've endured. It's about time! You may see some serious career advancement or even meet your soulmate.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.