6 Zodiac Signs Basically Become A New Version Of Themselves By The End Of July 2026

Get ready for a glow-up! By the end of July, six zodiac signs are becoming a new and improved version of themselves.

This month is bringing lots of unexpected changes, but it is all to our benefit. "You are about to have the most dramatic plot twist of the entire year," an astrologer named Camila Regina explained. "You are not walking out of the month of July the same way that you walked in."

1. Leo

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All eyes are on you, Leo. On July 22, the Sun will join Jupiter in your sign, bringing a bold and fiery energy. As your season begins, you are stepping into the spotlight and becoming an upgraded version of yourself. Don't be afraid to make big moves and stand out. Honestly, you couldn't blend in if you tried.

"You will be seen everywhere you go," Regina said. "So either you step into this main character energy, or you're going to be left wondering why ... everyone's making everything about you."

2. Cancer

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The New Moon in your sign on July 14 sparked an exciting change in you, Cancer. Though New Moons are typically associated with fresh starts, according to Regina, this one was about "revisiting, revising, and redoing."

"Something or someone from your past isn't finished with you just yet," the astrologer said. "So you're either going to take the redo or keep pretending like it never happened." Of course, ignoring reality is never wise. Make the most of this opportunity and let yourself evolve.

3. Virgo

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Earlier this month, Venus in your sign formed a conjunction with the South Node, prompting you to reflect on your identity. You realized that, in one way or another, you were forcing yourself to be someone you are not. Well, no more!

It's time to embrace authenticity. "This is a month of remembering yourself [and] remembering that you have the power," Regina said. The new version of you that is emerging is who you really are. There's no reason to pretend.

4. Libra

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Your image is getting an upgrade, Libra. According to Regina, by the end of July, "something about your direction in life or your reputation is getting revisited." You can thank Mercury for this.

The planet of communication has been retrograde since the end of June. When Mercury goes direct in Cancer on July 23, you are able to get back on course and become the person you have always been meant to be. Take a moment to reflect on what you want out of life and the legacy you intend to leave behind. Now is your chance to start building towards your destiny.

5. Scorpio

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You can't keep repeating the mistakes of your past, Scorpio. If you are to become a new version of yourself, you must first do some self-reflection. "This month is making you question who you are and your beliefs about your life," Regina said.

It's time to change what no longer feels aligned. That may mean changing career paths or distancing yourself from a toxic person. It could also mean changing beliefs that were once a core part of your identity. "You have to stop building on something that you don't believe in anymore," the astrologer added. Let go of what doesn't serve you so you can make room for something better.

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6. Aquarius

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You are becoming a new version of yourself, Aquarius, and your relationships are changing with you. As the Full Moon rises in your sign on July 29, pay attention to the people closest to you. Who gives you the care and support you need? Who only drains your energy?

"Whatever is already happening in your closest relationships [is] going to peak this month," Regina said. "Either your relationships are deepening, or they're showing you what you've been missing." Whatever happens, know that this is for the best. Even if you have to cut someone out of your life, your social circle is getting an upgrade.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, astrology, and human interest topics.