A Loss Becomes A Very Big Win For 4 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of July 2026

Four zodiac signs are giving something up before the end of July 2026. But according to a professional astrologer, what starts as a loss becomes a very big win.

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, once the nodes of fate change signs on July 26, a few astrological signs start becoming "powerful characters" over the next 18 months. It won't happen overnight, but the universe is certainly turning in their favor. Thanks to this change in energy, "they are making immense, huge strides in their life towards their goals and success."

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1. Gemini

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According to Hathor, "You're being asked to give up the local environment for more expansive, global, international environment." This might feel like the loss of a routine that's served you well for a while. It honestly may be a struggle at first, but you'll only obtain more power in the long run.

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It's a little scary, Gemini. But by letting go of that dead-end job or relationship, you'll finally be free to spread your wings and fly. No longer limited by the past, expect your finances and opportunities to transform like never before this summer. Whether you end up in "A new country, education, business, or calling," Hathor explained, what felt like a big loss at first actually "expands your world so dramatically that you’ll barely recognize the person you’ve become."

2. Taurus

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You might've felt stuck before, Taurus. However, you're reaching new heights as you're relocating or changing something major about your home. According to Hathor, "You're giving up something to attain something for a high honor or recognition."

Of course, this won't be easy for you, Taurus. As astrologer Aria Gmitter wrote, "you are really not about change unless you have a plan." However, if you embrace it, expect this summer to be one of your best ones yet. Even though you leave behind the home, family dynamics, or place you’ve always known," Hathor explained, it's only "because your career is reaching heights you never thought possible." Trading comfort for legacy, expect your name to become impossible to ignore!

3. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you've experienced a rollercoaster of emotions this past year. Luckily, that's all about to change as you begin to outgrow the relationships that have really been holding you back in life. It's been a long time coming.

According to Hathor, "This is your reinvention era. You build a new identity, attract extraordinary opportunities, powerful partnerships, greater visibility, and step into the most authentic—and influential—version of yourself." It'll start slow, but by the time this summer ends, those closest to you won't recognize the person you've become!

4. Leo

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It's been hard, Leo, but you've let go of the old version of yourself. This definitely feels like you're losing something at first. You're no longer who you were even just a few months ago, but now, the universe is about to bless you like never before when "a destined relationship or partnership becomes the catalyst for your biggest level-up," Hathor said.

According to the astrologer, the next 18 months bring you "greater love, influence, opportunities, and abundance than you could ever create on your own." So, if you've been waiting for your life to change, get ready. True love is on its way!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.