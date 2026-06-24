Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of July 2026

Life is getting a whole lot better for three zodiac signs by the end of July 2026. It's "a month of transformation," according to professional astrologer and psychic Michelle Oletree, and these signs are more than ready for the change.

Some zodiac signs fare better each month than others, but everyone catches a break at some point during the year. Life improves all around when the planets are working in our favor, and certain astrological signs find that out this month.

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1. Leo

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The two most beneficial planets are placed in your first house for the first nine days of the month, and this is powerful. Life is always better when Venus is in your sign, which it is for you until July 9.

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Venus enters your sign once a year, and it's typically a few weeks of looking and feeling your best. You draw others to you more easily than usual at the beginning of July, which gives you a huge boost in terms of self-confidence and your desire to take advantage of opportunities that come your way.

It helps that Jupiter, the planet of luck, starts a year-long journey through your sign on June 29. This only happens once every 12 years, and when it does, it brings a lucky year and a time of personal expansion in many ways. Things generally feel easier for you in July.

Venus leaves Leo for Virgo on July 9, which is your second house of money and self-esteem. Venus can give you a boost in these areas as well, just don’t overspend! Chances are you won’t because Virgo is very discriminating and often makes wise decisions.

Mars transits through Gemini all month, and Gemini is a very compatible sign for Leo. You can expect to network more with others or spend more time with friends, as this is a highly social time.

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The Sun enters your zodiac sign on the 22nd. Happy Birthday, Leo! In the month the Sun transits our personal sign, we feel energized and may have more clarity about things that used to make us uncertain. The spotlight is on you, so enjoy one of the best months of your year!

2. Cancer

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Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, entered your second house of money on June 29. Jupiter remains in your second house not only for the month, but for the next year. This planet expands whatever it touches, and in your case, this means your money and self-esteem. Jupiter boosts opportunities for a better income this month and all year. In this placement, there is every opportunity that you will see financial gain and greater success. You feel confident and empowered about your abilities to make things happen.

Venus is the other most beneficial planet next to Jupiter, and it rules love and values, including money. Venus is also transiting Leo through July 9. This places both of the financial planets in your second house, and a transit like this rarely happens. You should feel pretty confident now that luck is on your side this month.

While your second house is connected to money, Jupiter in Leo is also connected to relationships, so with both of these planets in Leo, there is also a good chance you could meet someone new if you are single or a current relationship could go to a new level. Now is the time to relax, Cancer. Have a little fun and focus on the future and what you want to accomplish.

On July 9, Venus enters Virgo and remains here until August 6. This is the house of ideas and communication, so pay attention to the ideas that come your way because everything begins here. There is a good chance you can manifest a dream if this is what you want to do.

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Your "birthday new moon" occurs on July 14, as it does every year, falling at 21 degrees of Cancer. We are generally very comfortable with a new moon in our personal sign, and this serves as a type of reset for the year. With this moon in your first house, the spotlight is on you, and what you want to get out of this next year. These changes should make July an excellent month, improving life all around!

3. Aries

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Saturn and Neptune are in your sign this year, and they have conjuncted your Sun if you were born during the first 15 days of the sign. When in your sign, Saturn can make for a stressful year, and it is certainly a time that brings a lot of responsibility, so you could use some fun and relaxation!

Venus transits your fifth house of love and fun through July 9. This is the perfect time to socialize, Aries. Get out of the house and meet new people. If you are single and looking, you might just meet someone new in July, since the planets are working in your favor. It is rare to have both Jupiter and Venus in your fifth house together, and this won’t happen again for more than a decade at least, so make the most of it. If you have a relationship, it should be a romantic and exciting time, and a partnership could go to a new level.

Jupiter in your fifth house means you're entertaining more and connecting with friends. The fifth house is also considered the house of love and romance, and seldom does this transit pass without romance in our lives. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there! This is also the house in the chart that rules children. If you have children, you will enjoy them more. If you are looking to have children, this could be the year. This is also an excellent transit for teachers and those in the education field or the entertainment business.

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When Venus leaves Leo on July 9, it moves into your sixth house of work and health for the rest of the month. Venus gives you a much-needed boost here. This could represent a job or a new health regimen.

Mars transits your third house of communication all month long, so expect your mind to be on fire with ideas and plans. Everything begins with an idea, though the time to implement it is after Mercury turns direct on July 23. By the end of July, you should be feeling amazing!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.