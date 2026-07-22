Your Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, July 23: Goodbye, Mercury Retrograde

Your zodiac sign’s horoscope is here for July 23, 2026. After a few (very) long weeks, Mercury retrograde ends on Thursday. Finally!

Mercury has been retrograde since June 29. That's way too many days of things that should have been simple being anything but. We’re not totally out of the woods because Mercury will be in its post-shadow phase until August 6, but still. Things are already looking up for every astrological sign today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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A conversation that's overdue between you and a family member finally happens on Thursday. When it does, you realize you’ve actually been on the same page the whole time. It was just Mercury retrograde making you both think otherwise.

Now that that’s behind you, making that decision for the house is so much easier. No more feeling like you need to walk on eggshells, Aries. What a relief!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On July 23, you finally get that text you’ve been waiting for. It’s about time, too, because you were starting to think you’d been forgotten about!

Mercury retrograde is known for that kind of thing, Taurus. It’s definitely been frustrating, to say the least. But things are finally moving in the right direction. Better late than never, right?

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday is the day you feel like yourself again. Mercury rules your sign, which means this retrograde has been more exhausting for you than it probably looks from the outside. You've been second-guessing pretty much everything and struggling to think clearly, which really isn’t like you.

That stops on July 23, Gemini. The relief of Mercury going direct this afternoon is almost immediate. You’re more clear-minded than you’ve felt in literal weeks. You can feel your energy coming back.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your intuition comes back in full force on Thursday. I’m sure you’re happy to hear that since Mercury retrograde in your sign has made it very hard to get on the same page as the inner voice that you usually feel so connected to.

On July 23, you get a little hunch during a conversation that immediately makes you realize you’re back to your normal self. It's a small moment in the grand scheme of things, Cancer, but huge at the same time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You've been going back and forth about something. On Thursday, that back-and-forth stops. There’s no conversation or big moment that seals the deal for you. You just feel a lot more sure of yourself on July 23.

You’re feeling confident again now that Mercury retrograde is over and your astrological season just started. So much can change in just a day, Leo.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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A friend explains themselves to you on Thursday. It makes you see a situation completely differently. This is great timing because the misunderstanding with this person has been bothering you for weeks.

You had a feeling something got lost in translation but didn't know how to bring it up without making it worse. It wasn't what you thought it was, Virgo. Thank goodness!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your patience pays off on July 23, Libra. The situation that’s been bothering you at work is finally cleared up, thankfully.

You've honestly been more patient about this than most people would be, all without letting things get swept under the rug. Which you had a feeling would only make things worse. Good thinking.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Now that Mercury retrograde is over, nothing is getting past you. Plus, the Moon is in your sign on July 23, meaning you're at your most perceptive.

So when someone says something in passing on Thursday, you’re able to read between the lines in a way that makes you realize you were spot on about them. You don’t even have to say anything, Scorpio. For now, just observe.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You’ve been avoiding a conversation about money. The timing just never felt right to you. Your intuition to wait on it a bit was right.

That conversation actually comes up naturally on Thursday. With Mercury now direct, it’s way less awkward than it would’ve been at any other time over the past few weeks.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The same argument that’s kept coming up with someone over the past few weeks is finally resolved on July 23. You’re both able to say exactly what you mean and actually hear each other out.

No one gets defensive or feels misunderstood. This relationship gets back to a really good place by the end of the day.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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A work situation that's been unnecessarily complicated finally gets sorted out on Thursday. What a relief, because you have some other stuff to focus on, Aquarius.

Most importantly, your health. That appointment isn’t gonna make itself! It takes so little time to get everything in order that you wonder why you even waited.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On July 23, something you've been trying to say to someone finally comes out exactly the way you intend. You’ve rehearsed it in your head so many times, but it never felt right.

So on Thursday, you just speak from the heart and voila! It’s so nice to get it off your chest.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.